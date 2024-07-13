MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Executive Summary

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) stocks are currently trading below their fair market price and are heavily underfollowed by Wall Street analysts indicating a potential mispricing.

VeriSign appears to be a misfit in a market dominated by tech companies capitalizing on AI technologies to boost their valuation, and that is because VeriSign doesn’t need to rely on AI to make its business model look good.

With median operating margins of 63.2%, and median free cash flow margins of 58.7%, granted by its monopolistic presence in the market in which operates, it is easy to understand why VeriSign doesn’t bother abusing the word AI to improve its business model.

However, the stable and boring business of VeriSign isn’t very attractive to investors at the moment, as justifiably, they are looking for the next Nvidia to ride the AI bullish market, making VeriSign an interesting opportunity for more cautious investors.

With VeriSign’s stock plunging (13.4%) YTD, and its lack of coverage from Wall Street analysts, at current prices, our assumptions suggest that the firm’s risk-reward profile has the potential to generate a positive excess return of around 9.8% (alpha 1.8%), with the main catalyst for prices rebound expected to happen in the latest part of the year, following Q3 earnings report.

Business Model Analysis

VeriSign is a U.S.-based company operating in the IT Services industry.

More specifically, it operates in the domain market as a domain registry, which involves maintaining the database of names registered within the top-level domain (TLD) like .com and .org.

The job of a domain registry is to receive registration information from every domain name registered by third-party domain registrars, like GoDaddy or Hostinger, in the corresponding TLD they govern and publish the information using a special service protocol called the WHOIS.

VeriSign is the registry in charge of administering the .com and .net TLD, which means, VeriSign has a full-fledged monopoly on these two domain registrations. While controlling the .net TLD might not seem impressive, as it is “only” the 5th most used domain with a 2.7% market share, having a monopoly on the .com TLD is another story as it is by far the most used domain in the world accounting for 46% of the total market.

VeriSign generates revenues by charging domain registrars a fee for each domain registered under the .com and the .net TLD. As of February 2024, VeriSign’s fee for a .com TLD registration or renewal is $10.26, while the fee applied for registration and renewal of a .net TLD is $10.91.

However, despite the monopolistic position of VeriSign, the firm doesn’t have complete discretion on the prices it charges for its TLDs. Fees, and subsequent increases, are agreed upon with the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN).

Both the .com and .net registry agreements with ICANN have a duration of 6 years with a “presumptive” right of renewal. It is presumptive because ICANN could terminate the contract if there are in place violations of the original agreement.

The .net agreement has been renewed in 2023, lasting until 2029, while the .com registry concession will expire in November 2024 with a presumptive renewal until 2030.

Upon such agreements, VeriSign has the power to increase the price of a .com domain registration and renewal up to 7% every year of the last four years of the six-year contract. It means that after the first two years of exclusive rights of .com domain registrations, Verisign can increase the registration fee by 7% in each of the next four years until the contract renewal. Regards the .net agreement instead, VeriSign can increase the registration and renewal fee by 10% each year of the six-year contract.

The agreement also includes VeriSign’s obligation to pay every quarter a $0.25 and $0.75 fee for every .com and .net TLD registered in its registry, respectively.

General top-level domain registrations have a duration spanning from a minimum of one year to a max of ten, however, they are usually re-registered after the tenth year.

Revenue Analysis

In 2023 VeriSign's total revenues increased by 4.8%, a worse performance when compared to the y-o-y industry growth rate of 7.9%.

Despite the poor performance of 2023 compared to industry standards, over the past decade, the company’s median revenue growth rate was equal to 4.8%, in line with the industry median growth rate of 5% for the same period.

Geographically, in 2023 revenues were derived from the US by 66.6% and from international markets for the remaining 33.4%.

Over the period 2013-2023, its revenues grew at a CAGR of 4.5% increasing 1.5 times from $965 million to $1.49 billion

VeriSign’s modest but steady growth in revenues is indicative of a mature business, with a dominant market presence, granting a predictable stream of revenues. Strengthening VeriSign’s already impressive track record, over the past 5 years the firm consistently beat analysts' expectations on revenue growth.

Profitability Metrics

In the past year, VeriSign's operating margin was 67%, towering over the 2023 industry median value of 10.7%. Confirming the staggering 2023 performance, the 10Y median operating margin is equal to 63.2%, soundly better than the industry median value of 10.9% registered over the past decade.

VeriSign’s monopoly grants it top-notch profitability, not only when compared to other IT Service companies but also when compared to any other company in existence, having virtually no competitors eroding the firm’s margins.

In addition to market dominance, the registry agreements – ruling fees to be collected and paid – give VeriSign’s business model the highest level of stability and predictability, enabling it to generate positive and solid operating profits over the years, with the operating income increasing 1.9 times in the period 2013-2023, from $528 million to $1.02 billion, at a CAGR of 6.6%

For such reason, VeriSign's operating margin is expected to swell around 70% by 2033.

Looking at other measures of profitability, in 2023 the gross margin sat at 86.8%, better than the median value of 84.2%, while the free cash flow margin was 53.1% - slightly worse than the past decade's median value of 58.7%.

VeriSign’s free cash flows to the firm (FCFF) have been solid and consistent over the years sitting at $793 million in 2023, increasing 1.4 times at a CAGR of 3.4% from the $569 million registered in 2013.

Again, thanks to the one-of-a-kind business model they have, requiring little to no capital investments to be run, VeriSign’s ability to generate cash flows is unmatched by very few other public companies.

Focusing on EPS, over the past five years, VeriSign has exceeded expectations in every quarter except only for four quarters it has underperformed analyst’s expectations.

Source - TrendSpider

Reinvestments & Cash Distributions

Over the past decade, the median reinvestment margin of VeriSign stands at negative (4.3%), comprising net capital expenditures, acquisitions, and changes in working capital. When treating R&D expenses as capital expenditures due to their long-term value generation, this figure adjusts to (2.4%).

Despite having never distributed dividends, due to the lack of substantial reinvestment needs, paired with a highly stable and predictable stream of cash flows, over the past decade VeriSign has rewarded its shareholders with consistent buybacks, returning, on average, 60% of their total revenues under the form of stock repurchasing programs, reducing the number of diluted shares outstanding by 34% during the period 2013-2023.

Financial Ratios

Briefly dwelling on financial ratios as of the most recent reporting period, the net cash position registers a negative value of ($871) million.

The interest coverage ratio improved from a 10Y median value of 7.1 to 13.5 as of the LTM. The current ratio is sitting at 0.81 – 2013-2023 median value of 1.21.

Industry Overview

Looking at the broad IT Services industry in which VeriSign operates, with its $1.49 billion in revenues in 2023, it has established a niche presence in the IT Services industry, representing 0.26% of the industry's total revenues.

From 2013 to 2023, the industry’s revenues grew at a CAGR of 4.3%, increasing 1.53 times from $378.3 billion to $578.1 billion.

Thanks to the rapid emergence and evolution of new technologies, which disrupt and influence the way enterprises do business, the IT Services industry can rely on numerous catalysts to boost future growth.

Among the most prominent secular megatrends shaping the industry, we can find some of the most abused buzzwords when it comes to creating hype around stocks, such as Digital Transformation and Automation, Edge Computing, 5G, Cybersecurity, Big Data, Blockchain technologies, Industry 4.0, and Remote working.

Whether annoying buzzwords or not, is undeniable that the world has long undergone the path towards digitalisation, and enterprises all around the globe can do nothing but adopt these new technologies to remain competitive.

Regulatory Compliance

Although the blossom of new and disruptive technologies benefits the IT Services industry, over the past years concerns for data protection and individual privacy protection have risen among governments and international institutions.

This led to the introduction of stringent regulations and frameworks that IT Services companies must comply with to ensure the protection of both their clients and their clients’ customers' data and information from any potential threat.

Examples of regulations firms are obliged to comply with are Data protection and privacy regulations, like the EU GDPR and the Californian CCPA; Cross-border data transfer regulations, like the EU-U.S, a Data Privacy Framework providing a detailed mechanism for the transfer of personal data from the EU to the US; and Cybersecurity regulations.

Industry Growth Forecasts

To capitalize on such opportunities, over the past decade, collectively the industry registered a median reinvestment margin of 3.4%, which comprises investments made in capital expenditures, R&D, and acquisitions.

In terms of efficiency and return on investments, the IT Services industry median sales to invested capital in the period 2013-2023 is equal to 1.85.

Combining both the reinvestments made through the past decade and the industry's ability to generate a return from the investments made, the 2024 expected growth rate for the industry is 8.7%.

By 2033, the IT Service industry revenues are expected to reach $1.06 trillion, increasing 1.83 times from the $578.1 billion registered in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.3%. We projected the industry’s expected revenues 10 years from now, applying the expected growth rate of 8.7% and allowing it to slowly decline as the industry approaches the economy's perpetual growth rate, represented in this case by the USD risk-free rate.

Company Growth Forecasts

Projecting VeriSign’s future market share, over the past decade its market share remained stable at around 0.26%.

Given the stable and mature business in which it operates, and the expansion of the broader IT Services industry driven by the rise of new enterprise-oriented technologies, we can expect VeriSign’s market share to slightly fade away in the coming years – around 0.2% of total market – not because the firm’s business model is deteriorating, but rather because the IT Services industry is expanding beyond its current status quo, allowing for new companies to enter the market, resulting in a relative reduction of VeriSign’s market share despite the company will continue deliver steady results.

With these assumptions, VeriSign's revenues are projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2033, representing an increase of 1.4 times from the 2023 revenues of $1.49 billion at a CAGR of 3.6%.

Free Cash Flows Forecasts

Moving on to projecting future cash flows, we expected VeriSign to maintain a staggering FCFF margin in the range of 50%.

VeriSign has long entered its mature phase, hence its business model doesn’t require substantial capital investments to operate effectively, permitting the company to deliver solid free cash flows to its shareholders.

Synthesizing all underlying assumptions – $2.1 billion in revenues by 2033, 70% operating margin, and FCFF margin around 50% - VeriSign's free cash flows to the firm are anticipated to swell to $1.06 billion by 2033.

This projection represents an increase of 1.3 times from the $793 million reported in 2023, reflecting a CAGR of 3%.

Valuation

Applying a discount rate of 7.7% in both normal growth and in perpetuity, we obtain that the present value of these cash flows – after adjusting for debt and cash on hand – is equal to $20.88 billion or $209.7 per share.

Compared to the current prices, VeriSign stocks are undervalued by 20.1%.

To justify current stock prices, the implied rate of return would be equal to 9.8%.

It implies investing in VeriSign at the current prices would deliver a positive alpha of 1.8% as it would generate higher returns compared to the actual return investors should expect given the assumption on cash flows and risk made so far, equal to 8%.

Discount Rate

To determine the appropriate discount rate, we employ the WACC method, which considers both the cost of equity and the cost of debt.

The cost of equity – 8% – is derived using the USA equity risk premium of 4.5% – as of July 2024 – the current USD risk-free rate of 4.3%, and the beta of 0.82. The company's beta is based on the IT Services industry’s unlevered beta of 0.72.

The cost of debt – 5% – represents the expected return demanded by debt holders and is influenced by the company's specific risk profile and the broader market conditions. It is computed considering the current USD risk-free rate of 4.6%, the company's default spread of 0.69%, and the USA default spread of 0%.

With a current Equity to Enterprise Value of 90.9% and a Debt to Enterprise Value of 9.1%, VeriSign’s discount rate is 7.7%.

Catalysts & Risks

VeriSign is highly underfollowed by Wall Street with only 2 analysts, from Citigroup and Baird, expressing an opinion on the company, which is a strong indicator that the company might be wrongly priced and oversold.

Presumably, and understandably, the market is currently more attracted by companies with higher growth opportunities, especially those tech companies operating in the AI business which can turn out to be “the next Nvidia”.

The street target for VeriSign is sitting at $204.5 per share, as of the 10th of July 2024, with 2 street recommendations expressing the rating “Outperforms”.

Looking at the trading seasonality trend for VeriSign, a chart that shows for each month of the year the likelihood that the end stock price will be higher than the start price based on historical data, we that in the last 6 years, in July, VeriSign stock prices have gone up on average 57% of the times, with a mean change of 1.25%, an high of 13.05%, and a low of (6.65%).

Despite July is not the strongest month in terms of positive stock price changes – rather it usually underperforms periods like November or the months from March to June – the bearish outlook for the next three months might represent an interesting opportunity to open a long position in VeriSign, and benefit from the more bullish sentiment of the latest part of the year, usually taking place after the Q3 earnings announcement.

The market overreaction witnessed in the first half of the year can reasonably be attributed to the sluggish outlook given by the management during the Q1 earnings call when they expressed their concerns about lower than expected softness of domain registrations mainly from China and the US:

As we discussed last quarter, we expect our domains under management from our China-based registrars to contract in 2024. In the first quarter, this segment declined by 360,000 names. For the reasons noted in prior quarters, this regional softness has been the primary source of the recent drag on the overall domain name base growth. We're also seeing some softness from our U.S.-based registrars primarily due to their increased focus on ARPU through higher retail pricing levels, which is impacting new registrations and renewal rates. While we had expected these same factors to gradually subside in 2024, based on our first quarter results and current channel feedback, we now expect these conditions to persist through most of 2024. That being said, we're in the process of rolling out new registrar marketing programs to support and improve registration trends for the second half of this year to achieve our goal of returning the domain name base to growth in 2025.

If the softness in the domain registration market persists after 2024, a price correction towards VeriSign’s intrinsic value will unlikely occur and we will be forced to revisit our investment thesis and “Buy” outlook.

However, we are confident in the solidity of VeriSign’s business model despite the temporary headwinds, and the severe lack of coverage from Wall Street increases our confidence of VeriSign being mispriced – well below its intrinsic value – at the moment.

A strong catalyst for stock prices to start converging towards the intrinsic value of $209 is likely to occur after the Q3 earnings report, by November 2024, which is usually the most bullish month for the company.

Conclusion

In conclusion, at current prices, our assumptions suggest that VeriSign’s risk-reward profile has the potential to generate a positive return of around 9.8%, boosting a positive alpha of 1.8%, representing a good investment opportunity.