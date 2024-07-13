Iggi_Boo/iStock via Getty Images

Weakness in consumer spending has dominated headlines this year, as dimmer macroeconomic conditions and layoffs have led to more controlled budget discipline. Restaurant stocks including Starbucks (SBUX) have sank; while retail and consumer products names like Nike (NKE) have also seen deep gashes.

Yet amid the pain there is one bright spot: Cava (NYSE:CAVA), the fast-casual Mediterranean food chain that went public last year. Cava’s stock has more than doubled year to date as investors have cheered its growth rates (despite a recent pullback). And yet amid such frenzied trading activity, it’s incredibly prudent to show healthy skepticism toward this rally.

Incredibly expensive for slowing organic growth: downgrading to strong sell

I wrote a bearish article on Cava earlier this year in March, when the stock was trading in the high $60s. While I acknowledge that my bearish sentiment was premature, I’m also very cognizant of the fact that Cava’s valuation has ballooned to enormous heights while core metrics, including and especially same store sales growth, have faltered. With this in mind, I’m downgrading Cava one notch further to a strong sell.

In my view, Cava has adopted a “growth at all costs” mentality. It’s making good on its IPO promise of utilizing the lion’s share of its IPO proceeds to open new stores, and the result is tremendous revenue growth indeed. It has raised its full year guidance this year, part of the reason that shares have rallied of late, to factor in 50-54 net-new store openings this year, versus 48-52 in its prior view:

Yet amid this frenetic expansion, we have a number of reasons to be concerned. But what happens when capital dries up for Cava and it can’t keep opening new outposts at the same rate? Amid the core red flags that I see are:

Growth is sustained by new store openings, but organic growth is slowing. The company is hard at work deploying its IPO cash to open new storefronts, but its pace of restaurant openings will be dramatically slower as it uses up its capital. At the same time as well, same-store restaurant sales growth is also slowing down, suggesting that in more mature markets, the CAVA concept is steadily reaching a point of saturation.

The company is hard at work deploying its IPO cash to open new storefronts, but its pace of restaurant openings will be dramatically slower as it uses up its capital. At the same time as well, same-store restaurant sales growth is also slowing down, suggesting that in more mature markets, the CAVA concept is steadily reaching a point of saturation. Inflation will take a toll on CAVA's path to profitability, particularly as labor costs soar. Labor costs are rising just as fast as revenue, limiting the company's path to economies of scale. In addition, CAVA has eyes on expanding into more expensive markets (namely, California) which may further blow up the company's labor expenses.

Labor costs are rising just as fast as revenue, limiting the company's path to economies of scale. In addition, CAVA has eyes on expanding into more expensive markets (namely, California) which may further blow up the company's labor expenses. Heightened competition. Mediterranean food is a broad food category that has many rivals, both in chains and single locations. CAVA brings little that's unique to the table.

Q1 results, which we’ll cover in more detail in the next section, served to further highlight the cracks in Cava’s story. And yet from an investment perspective there remains one more enormous obstacle to Cava’s trajectory: its gargantuan valuation.

After doubling this year and at current share prices near $85, Cava trades at a market cap of $9.71 billion. After we net off the $329.4 million of cash on Cava’s latest balance sheet (most of which is earmarked for store expansion and will be spent: each store has pre-opening costs of $12-13 million, and the midpoint of the company’s outlook implies that it still has yet to open 38 net-new locations in the year to go), the company’s resulting enterprise value is $9.39 billion.

Meanwhile, for the current fiscal year as shown in the outlook table above, Cava is guiding to just $100-105 million in adjusted EBITDA. This puts its valuation at 92x EV/FY24 adjusted EBITDA. Yes - growth right now is stellar, but that’s because Cava is deploying IPO capital to expand its store footprint. A near-100x EBITDA multiple isn’t justifiable for a company whose organic, or same-store, sales growth is much more modest.

All in all: it’s difficult to trust that this rally in Cava won’t reverse, much keep increasing to new highs. Take care to sell off your positions and lock in gains here; and intrepid investors should also feel comfortable buying puts to express a short position as well.

Q1 recap

To me, Cava’s Q1 results showcased a number of worrying metrics when we put aside store growth. Take a look at the Q1 results below:

Revenue grew 30% y/y to $259.0 million. But when we peel back the drivers of that growth, I find a number of worrying factors.

First: same-store sales growth in the quarter was only 2.4%. This represents sales growth within locations that already existed in the year-ago period, and strips out the contribution from new locations. This metric also decelerated sharply from 11.4% growth in Q4.

Second: when peeling back the drivers of the same store sales growth, the company noted that 3.5% of growth accrued to favorable product sales mix and increased menu pricing, while guest traffic actually declined -1.2% y/y.

Pricing isn’t an infinite and sustainable lever to growth, especially amid current macro conditions, and especially when consumers are pushing back on restaurant price hikes and tipping. The fact that fewer guests walked through Cava doors is the bigger concern; and once we lap price increases, the company will face tougher comps. To combat this, Cava has repeatedly introduced new premium menu items (it recently launched a new Mediterranean grilled steak option), but again, the most sustainable source of growth is not from price increases, pushing customers toward higher spend, or new store openings: but by drawing more customers in per location.

Another major point of concern that has remained with me since last quarter is wage inflation, especially as more fast food outlets have had to keep up with a rising minimum/living wage and buoyant hourly rates. Cava’s restaurant-level operating margins (which strips out corporate overhead) declined by 20bps y/y driven by higher labor costs, which more than offset economies of scale on lower food costs.

To its credit, Cava did boost adjusted EBITDA by roughly 2x y/y to $33.3 million, or a 12.9% margin: better than 8.2% in the year-ago Q1. We do note, however, that operating expenses may continue to build up as the company develops its store network (it recently elevated several store managers to regional managers, creating a new management layer).

Key takeaways

With weaker organic growth, a slight decline in per-store traffic, and higher wage costs pushing down restaurant-level profitability, I can find no justification for paying a ~90x EBITDA multiple for this overvalued stock. Steer clear here and invest elsewhere.