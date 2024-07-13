Jean-Luc Ichard

Here at the Lab, we initiated covering Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY, OTCPK:NSRGF) in early January 2024 with a buy recommendation. The company is one of the global market's most significant fast-moving consumer goods players. Nestlé has been reshaping its product portfolio since Mark Schneider was appointed CEO in 2017. For instance, the company divested its US confectionary business and invested in Starbucks product rights globally, outside its coffee shops. In addition, Nestlé acquired the Bountiful Company to diversify its business proposition and started its health-science segment as a market leader in supplements and vitamins. For our new readers, we suggest checking our previous publication. In a nutshell, our buy was backed by: 1) Nestlé's capital allocation priority (dividend per share, investment grade balance sheet, bolt-on acquisition, and share repurchase for extra shareholders' remuneration), 2) mid-single-digit sales growth in the medium-term with moderately better operating margins, 3) a -15% discount versus its P/E 5-year average valuation. Since January 2024, Nestlé's stock price has declined by 6.74%, with a higher valuation discrepancy than the consumer staple sector. Ahead of the Q2 results, we believe it is a good momentum to take advantage of this current underperformance.

Mare Ev. Lab Rating Update

Why are we positive?

According to Emmanuel Faber (ex-Danone CEO), there is a positive correlation between healthier foods and higher margins. Potential restrictive regulations on HFSS (High Fat Sugar & Salt) and increased disclosure of product portfolio nutrition value are likely to drive change toward healthier product offerings. Nestlé is one of the first companies to disclose the nutritional value of its entire worldwide portfolio. The company used the HSR methodology (Health Star Rating). Therefore, Nestlé is in a unique position compared to its peers. Companies with unhealthy product portfolios could replace the existing offerings with expensive M&A. This might dilute margins in the short-medium terms, while companies such as Nestlé could benefit from leading profits and a possible valuation uplift; Le Monde (a French newspaper) published an article flagging a potential shortage of the iconic Perrier water. Deteriorating water resources threatened Perrier production, and several production sites were closed. This also followed bacterial contamination registered in April 2024. Only three out of seven water wells are still functioning, and Nestlé was forced to temporarily stop the production of its iconic 1-liter glass bottle. This represents one of the largest SKUs. As a result, the company announced a new sparkling beverage under the Maison Perrier brand. By dropping the "mineral water" label, the company will continue to operate. In 2023, the Nestlé waters division delivered top-line sales of CHF 3.32 billion, which accounted for 4% of the company's total turnover. The segment posted a marked RIG decline of -5.1%, offset by a substantial pricing contribution of 10%. Here at the Lab, we believe this is marginal for Nestlé operations, and the company has room to grow with other top-tier water companies such as the Italians San Pellegrino (sparkling) and Sant'Anna. Before moving on with our adjustments ahead of the Q2 results, it is also key to report that the Consumer Staples sector has delivered a plus 8.28% return vs. Nestle's 2024 stock price performance of minus 3.13%. In the medium-term horizon, here at the Lab, we see sales growth and better operating margins (2025 target of 17.5-18.5% compared to 17.3% achieved in 2023). In our estimates, a positive correlation exists between consumer staple valuation and ROIC change.

Adjusting estimates and Valuation

After the Q1 results, Nestlé confirmed its 2024 guidance (Fig 3). In our previous estimates, we were anticipating a core operating profit of CHF 16.9 billion with a 17.9% margin. In our Fiscal Year 2024, we implied an EPS of CHF 5.16. Nestlé strives for 4% organic sales growth in 2024; however, we decided to move down our Fiscal Year 2024 projection to 3.6% from 4%. Here at the Lab, we model a Q2 like-for-like growth of 3.5% (compared to a Q1 of 1.4%). This is derived from a RIG of 1.2% (compared to results of -2.0% in Q1 - Fig 2) and a price increase of 2.3% (it was 3.4% in Q1). Following our price increase in cocoa and coffee with the limited price increase, we believe our core operating profit margin estimates are not sustainable anymore. In addition, the company reported increased marketing activity, particularly for billionaire brands. Therefore, we now forecast a lower operating margin of 17.4%. This is still ten basis points up compared to 2023. We forecast a flat H1 with a plus 20 basis points in H2 compared to last year. We do not model FX volatility, but we see support from the latest SNB decision to lower rates in CHF. Exporting companies such as Nestlé might benefit from H2. In numbers, foreign exchange decreased sales by 6.7% in Q1. The company reported a disappointing Q1, with a miss due to a sharp decline in North America at -5.8%. However, RIG was harmful across all regions except China. With guidance unchanged, management is implying positive RIG in each of the three remaining quarters of the year. Following our changes, we now see Nestlé 2024 sales at CHF 93.3 billion with an operating profit of CHF 16.7 billion. This aligns with the company's guidance, which expects a moderate increase in underlying trading operating profit margin. After FX and tax consideration, our annual EPS falls by 2.2% to CHF 5.05.

Regarding the company's valuation, we continue to value Nestlé at 21x P/E, which is aligned with the European staples' average P/E valuation. This is below the five-year average of 23x (Fig 4). Considering an EPS of CHF 5.05, our buy rating moved from CHF 109 to 106 per share. Nestlé has always traded at a premium valuation. This is due to a leading industry EBIT margin and a sustainable ROIC across the cycle. Even if our short-term assumption is to lower the company's target price, we reinforce our buy conviction idea on 1) Nestlé's healthier foods and higher margin prospects and 2) no material impact on the water division.

Nestlé RIG evolution

Source: Nestlé Q1 results presentation - Fig 2

Nestlé 2024 Outlook

Fig 3

Nestlé SA Valuation Data

Fig 4

Risks

The company's downside risks include 1) variances in consumer income and confidence, 2) higher competition from private label products, 3) value destruction M&A, 4) loss on FX, 5) inability to increase the price, and 6) higher-for-longer interest rate which is also decremental to end-clients purchases. This also might impact a volume recovery. Other corporate risks include changes in regulation, cybersecurity, operational execution, and product liabilities.

Conclusion

The company has a high-quality earnings profile and trades at 18.7x P/E below the sector average and its historical average (Fig 4). The company's shareholders' remuneration also supports our downside protection. For this reason, we continue to overweight Nestlé in our portfolio.

