Nestlé: Discounted Against Historical Valuation, Buy For Long-Term Play

Jul. 13, 2024 4:53 AM ETNestlé S.A. (NSRGY) Stock, NSRGF Stock
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
5.3K Followers

Summary

  • There is a positive correlation between healthier foods and higher margins. This might provide a long-term valuation upside for Nestlé.
  • Limited impact on the potential shortage of Perrier water.
  • Real Internal Growth improvement for the company. Still at a discount compared to Nestlé's historical valuation. This means a buy.

Nestlé France headquarters building near Paris

Jean-Luc Ichard

Here at the Lab, we initiated covering Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY, OTCPK:NSRGF) in early January 2024 with a buy recommendation. The company is one of the global market's most significant fast-moving consumer goods players. Nestlé has been reshaping

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
5.3K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NSRGY, NSRGF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NSRGY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NSRGY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NSRGF
--
NSRGY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News