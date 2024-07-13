bjdlzx

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is a leading global REIT that owns, develops, and operates over 224,000 communications sites across 25 countries on six continents. The company's portfolio primarily consists of wireless towers, distributed antenna systems, and data center facilities.

AMT's Global Scale (American Tower Investor Relations)

The below illustrates the relationship between AMT and its tower tenants.

AMT Relationship with Tower Tenants (American Tower Investor Relations)

As the largest independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure globally, we believe AMT is well-positioned to capitalize on multiple long-term structural growth drivers in the telecom industry, including the ongoing rollout of 5G as well as continued growth in mobile data consumption.

In our view, the company's wide economic moat, built on its vast portfolio of difficult-to-replicate assets, long-term leases with built-in escalators, and strong relationships with major wireless carriers, underpins AMT's ability to generate predictable and growing cash flows.

Given AMT's mission-critical role in the digital ecosystem, consistent fundamental growth, and attractive valuation, we are initiating coverage with a Buy rating.

AMT’s business model has a high degree of operating leverage – since operating expenses are largely fixed, the revenue from an incremental tower tenant results in a significant uplift in ROI, as illustrated in the simple example below:

Economics of AMT's Tower Business (American Tower Investor Relations; Markup by FV Capital)

AMT benefits from wireless carriers’ investments in network densification and upgrades needed to keep pace with their customers’ rapidly growing mobile data usage. In our view, continued acceleration in 5G penetration globally, as well as increasing smartphone penetration, should support sustained strong long-term demand for AMT's tower assets.

The company’s senior leadership team, a number of whom have been with the company for a decade or more, has a strong track record of capital allocation – executing strategic, complementary acquisitions to expand the company’s global footprint, and returning cash to shareholders via consistently growing dividends and opportunistic share repurchases.

Given the company's strong competitive positioning, long-term structural growth tailwinds in mobile data usage, international growth opportunity, and shareholder-friendly capital allocation, we believe AMT offers a compelling risk-reward profile for long-term investors.

Based on our conservative assumptions, we think AMT shares currently trade at an attractive mid-teens forward 5-year IRR.

As such, we are initiating coverage on AMT with a Buy rating.

Competitive Advantages & Growth Drivers

AMT owns and operates over 224,000 communications sites globally, with operations across the US, Latin America, Africa, Europe, and Asia.

The company's primary business is leasing space on its multi-tenant towers to wireless service providers under long-term contracts (typically 5 to 10 years) with built-in 3% annual price escalators (in the US). Price escalators in international markets are typically tied to inflation.

See the below excerpt from AMT's 2023 10-K for more color on the structure of their leases:

In general, our tenant leases for our communications sites with wireless carriers have initial non-cancellable terms of five to ten years with multiple renewal terms, with provisions that periodically increase the rent due under the lease, typically annually, based on a fixed escalation percentage (averaging approximately 3% in the United States) or an inflationary index in most of our international markets, or a combination of both. Based upon foreign currency exchange rates and the tenant leases in place as of December 31, 2023, we expect to generate over $60 billion of non-cancellable tenant lease revenue over future periods, before the impact of straight-line lease accounting.

AMT's tower assets serve as critical infrastructure for wireless networks, providing a wide coverage footprint that we think would be difficult and uneconomical to replicate.

In our view, the company's scale as the largest owner and operator of cell towers globally, coupled with its long-standing customer relationships with blue-chip telecoms like Verizon and AT&T, as well as the capital-intensity of building new towers, create significant barriers to entry.

According to Ericsson, global mobile data usage (excluding traffic from fixed wireless access) is expected increase three-fold by 2029. As carriers continue investing in network capacity and coverage to support growing mobile data consumption, we believe AMT is well-positioned to benefit given its scale advantage as well as its reputation as an essential partner in wireless infrastructure.

In recent years, AMT has expanded internationally and diversified into adjacent digital infrastructure assets like data centers. In our view, these efforts provide exposure to higher-growth markets while maintaining the company's primary focus on its core tower business model.

We believe AMT has a long runway for growth internationally, as outlined in the slide below. As wireless and mobile broadband penetration rates continue to rise in Evolving and Developing Markets (as defined by AMT in the slide below), we think AMT is a clear beneficiary.

Global Wireless and Broadband Penetration Rates (American Tower Investor Relations)

The company's global scale also allows it to serve multinational carriers and leverage operational best practices across markets, reinforcing AMT’s strong moat and enhancing its global competitive positioning.

Financials

AMT’s long-term, non-cancellable contracts with built-in price escalators results in a highly consistent and visible growth and margin profile. Over the last 10 years, AMT compounded operating revenue and EBITDA at around 12% per annum and maintained a consistent EBITDA margin of around 60%.

AMT's Consistent Growth & Profitability Profile (FinChat.io)

Given the structure of its leases and extremely low churn rate (2-4% on average), AMT benefits from solid and recurring cash flow generation. And the company has a long history of managing these cash flows efficiently. Over the last 10 years, the company has averaged a FCF conversion rate of approximately 75%, which in our view provides ample capacity for growth investments, strategic acquisitions, and returning capital to shareholders.

AMT FCF Conversion Rate (Koyfin; FV Capital Analysis)

As a REIT, AMT is required to payout at least 90% of its taxable profits each year as dividends to its shareholders. Importantly, AMT has consistently its dividends over time. AMT has increased its dividend at a CAGR of 19% since 2014, as outlined in the chart below.

AMT Historical Dividends Per Share (FinChat.io)

AMT's balance sheet remains solid, with net leverage of 5.2x as of 1Q24 (in-line with its long-term average). The divestiture of AMT's India operations should also support deleveraging.

Regarding the company's more recent financial performance, AMT's Q1 2024 results exceeded expectations, with its US business seeing a 70% increase in application volume compared to Q4 2023, driven largely by 5G rollouts. The CoreSite data center segment also outperformed, reporting double digit revenue growth and boasting its best quarter of signed new retail business since 4Q20.

AMT's focus on operational efficiency drove year-over-year margin expansion of almost 200bps, leading management to raise their full-year 2024 guidance.

Valuation

Using conservative assumptions, we think AMT currently trades at an attractive 5-year forward IRR.

We assumed revenue and EBITDA growth of 6% through FY2028, which represents a 50% haircut to AMT's average annual revenue and EBITDA growth over the last 10 years.

We baked in modest dilution of 1% per annum (in-line with the long-term average for AMT), and assumed no multiple expansion from current levels. We also assumed net debt increases at a CAGR of 6% through FY2028

Under these assumptions, we think AMT currently trades at 5-year forward IRR approximately 14%.

AMT 5-Year Forward IRR Projection (Koyfin; FV Capital Analysis)

Risks

While we think there are a number of reasons to like AMT, especially at current levels, it’s worth noting several risks that could negatively impact our investment thesis for the business:

Carrier consolidation : Mergers among wireless carriers could lead to tower decommissioning and lost revenue. However, increased network investment by remaining carriers has historically offset these impacts.

: Mergers among wireless carriers could lead to tower decommissioning and lost revenue. However, increased network investment by remaining carriers has historically offset these impacts. Technological disruption : New technologies like satellite networks or small cells could result in reduced reliance on AMT’s towers. However, we expect towers to remain critical for wide-area coverage and network densification.

: New technologies like satellite networks or small cells could result in reduced reliance on AMT’s towers. However, we expect towers to remain critical for wide-area coverage and network densification. Interest rate sensitivity: As a REIT with more than 5 turns of leverage, AMT is exposed to fluctuations in interest rates. However, long-term fixed-rate nature of AMT’s debt, as well as the company strong and predictable cash flow growth, help mitigate this risk.

Key Takeaways

In our view, the company's wide economic moat, driven by the scale of its critical telecom infrastructure assets as well as its long-term, non-cancellable contracts, makes AMT well-positioned to benefit from the continued rollout of 5G and what seems like perennially increasing mobile data consumption.

Moreover, AMT's strong and consistent fundamental progression, coupled with its long runway for growth internationally, support our view that the business currently trades at an attractive mid-teens 5-year IRR, even under conservative assumptions.

As such, we are pleased to initiate coverage on AMT with a Buy rating.