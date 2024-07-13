lcva2

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is today the world's leading content company, surpassing a series of expectations imposed on it over the years. This has been done by building a stable and profitable business model, which although it depends on producing proprietary content (which costs a lot of capital), already manages to generate a substantial amount of cash.

In addition, the company has interesting avenues for growth, benefiting from operating leverage, efficiency capture, and some optionalities, which can keep value generation moving forward.

Despite this, I believe that the current price of Netflix Stocks is at a level where much of the optimistic scenario is already priced in, reducing the margin of safety and causing me to prefer to wait for a correction (which may or may not happen).

Winning the Streaming Wars with a Successful Business Model

Initially, Netflix's main barrier to entry was the technological barrier, but after this barrier was broken and the streaming market became very fragmented, its competitive advantages were put to the test. As it turns out, Netflix has done very well, proving that its business model is profitable and excelling in the streaming segment by producing its own content, entering various relevant niches, and often producing highly engaging content at an attractive cost.

Nielsen's data shows that this market remains quite fragmented, with Netflix holding 8.1% of the streaming segment (which in total reached 38.5% of time watched in March 2024). This share shows that Netflix is second only to YouTube in relevance, while other platforms such as Prime Video, Disney+, and Max have less than 3%.

Nielsen

But what really illustrates Netflix's historic achievement is its ability to become profitable. Just last quarter (FYQ2) Disney (DIS) managed to get out of operating loss with its streaming division, in 2023, the loss exceeded $1 billion, along with platforms such as Paramount (PARA) and NBC Universal, while Netflix from 2020 multiplied its Free Cash Flow by several times, from less than $1bn to a level of almost $7bn in the last 12 months.

In addition to key KPIs such as increasing subscribers and revenue/user, through initiatives such as ad-supported plans and the password-sharing update, I believe that the success of this business model can be attributed to content production. They built strong franchises with a lot of engagement, such as Stranger Things and Wednesday, but the great thing is that they managed to get a lot of engagement by spending "little" per hour watched. Squid Game surpassed 2.2 billion hours watched, becoming Netflix's most successful show and the entire series cost $2.4 million per episode. This is not exclusive to Squid Game, Bridgerton cost around $7 million per episode. Meanwhile, Disney spent more than $15 million per episode of The Mandalorian, not to mention Amazon which, with series rights, exceeded $465 million to make the first season of "Lord of the Rings".

In addition, the company constantly releases content, solidifying itself in various niches that make subscribers keep their subscriptions. An example of this is K-Dramas, from which some hits have emerged and which maintain a loyal audience, with Netflix consolidating itself in this niche and maintaining investment levels to offer an extensive catalog. Consumers who only watch the big hits like Stranger Things can easily subscribe when the new season is released and cancel as soon as they've finished watching. Meanwhile, more engaged niches such as the K-drama mentioned above, sports, documentaries, and the like, will keep their subscription because they will always receive and be watching certain types of content.

More Value Can Be Unlocked

Q1's Cash From Operations of $2.2 bn is after around -$3.7bn spent on content production. I think it's unlikely that this figure will drop much in the short and medium term. On the other hand, there's nothing to stop Net Income from rising, which could further increase operating leverage and consequently shareholder value generation.

The main metrics that immediately spring to mind are: Number of subscribers and average revenue per user. Both can continue to grow without necessarily increasing spending on content and other administrative expenses at the same rate. It seems that Netflix already has an interesting power of price pass-through, with the company having added some subscribers in recent quarters even while increasing the average subscription price. Note that except in the UCAN region, revenue per membership in US dollars has decreased since 1Q22, part of which is explained by the exchange rate effect, while in Asia-Pacific the decrease occurred in several quarters even considering constant currency. This could be a short-term trigger, should readjustments occur in these regions.

Netflix’s Financial Statements

For FY 2024, Netflix already has a revenue growth forecast of 13% to 15% and mentions that to sustain this growth in the long term, they will improve the variety of the entertainment; innovate in marketing; and tap into additional revenue pools, such as ads. As for the latter, I call them "optionalities". With Netflix building a platform with many subscribers who watch millions of hours, this could unlock interesting options. Such as cross-selling with new subscriptions (games, perhaps?), greater relevance of ads (Netflix expects it to be a meaningful contributor in 2025 and beyond), launching and licensing products based on its IPs, and the like. An example of this was the announcement of Netflix Park ("Netflix House"), aimed at building a theme park focused on its experiences, analogous to Disney parks. Initially, this may not be a relevant revenue line, but over the years and added to with new things, I wouldn't be surprised if Netflix added a line with "other experiences" to complement the revenue.

Finally, with a portion of streaming struggling to become profitable and consuming a lot of capital for content development, I wouldn't be surprised to see a consolidation trend in this market. As mentioned by Hazlitt in this article, this consolidation could offer a path to sustainability and growth. Since Netflix is the leader in this sector, this would bring greater resilience and stability to prospects.

Some Challenges For Netflix

Although Netflix's business model has already proven to be profitable and has very interesting prospects, it is necessary to mention some challenges, since the segment is far from trivial. As much as consolidation seems a likely trend, competition will not necessarily stop, which could mean that the dispute over subscribers will continue, affecting the number of hours watched on the platform and possibly price adjustments in the subscription and the addition of more subscribers.

Speaking of subscriber growth, Netflix already has more than 269 million subscribers worldwide, 82 million of them in the US and Canada. There is room for this number to grow, but it is already a very significant amount, which makes growth difficult, especially if any scenario intensifies these challenges, such as macroeconomic pressures or more fierce competition.

Finally, as already mentioned, today a significant part of Netflix's cash is eaten up by content costs. If the company is unable to maintain the growth of its topline and, in order to sustain it, has to keep increasing production costs, this could lead to a scenario where the pressure on generating shareholder value intensifies.

Valuate Netflix is Tricky

Analyzing Netflix's financial results requires a greater level of detail and accounting knowledge. Its main investments - content production - which impact cash flow are not portrayed in the "Cash flows from investing activities" line, equivalent to CapEx, but directly in Operating Cash Flow, not only that, but they end up going on the balance sheet as assets, and over time depreciating to reflect the cycle, also raising depreciation and amortization. Therefore, analyzing Cash From Operations alone can be misleading in some periods, as it is similar to FCF and can differ from EBITDA.

Koyfin

That's why analyzing cash flow in the case of Netflix is more important than analyzing the Income Statement. To illustrate, the amount of "additions to content assets" in Q1 was higher than net income, but due to amortization just as high (non-cash expenses), in recent quarters the company has been delivering an interesting operating cash flow.

Netflix's Shareholder Letter

Projecting this is also challenging. In my view, this is an investment that Netflix will have to make forever, to consistently renew the seasons of famous series and add new content to its platform in order to keep subscribers on the platform and live up to the price increases. In the short term, the trend for this line should be upwards, with Netflix investing in several shows and also increasing the quality of certain series, such as One Piece, which was one of the most expensive of all time. For the long term, I believe that greater stability and perhaps even a decrease in this figure is possible, with the company becoming more efficient and assertive in its productions, also driven by possible lowering of these costs through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and expertise.

Let's consider that a more bullish scenario materializes, with the company managing to continue capturing the effects of operating leverage, passing on prices and substantially increasing its free cash flow. In the assumptions below, Netflix's FCF rises from $6.3bn to $16.1bn, giving us a CAGR of just over 20% and a substantial amount. With a terminal growth rate of 4% and a discount rate of 8%, we would still have a fair price of $657, an upside of 0.6%. In other words, the market today is already pricing in a scenario where Netflix maintains its trajectory of success and/or rewards its business model with a low discount rate.

valueinvesting.io

Seeking Greater Margin of Safety

Whenever I think of waiting for a correction, I remember Peter Lynch's quote “Far more money has been lost by investors in preparing for corrections, or anticipating corrections, than has been lost in the corrections themselves.”, but I think that here the margin of safety is tight enough for it to be more comfortable to bet on other positions while Netflix's valuation returns to a more rational level if that happens at all.

This could be the wrong decision, especially given the positive surprises that Netflix could show over the next few years. Its business model is already very good and has proven itself in recent quarters, but there are still some optionalities and efficiency gains where even more value may be unlocked, which could lead to the market continuing to reward the company. If there really is a breakthrough, such as FCF reaching $20bn by 2028, 20x FCF would give us a market cap of $400bn, or an upside of just over 40% for the shares.

Even so, I maintain a 'hold' rating for Netflix shares, while continuing to monitor the earnings and valuation to continue learning about the company and perhaps build a position if the margin of safety gets better.