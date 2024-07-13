Nordroden/iStock via Getty Images

As an investor, there is nothing better than finding a company you have never heard of and discovering it is a hidden gem. Dynacor Group Inc. (OTCPK:DNGDF)(TSX:DNG:CA) is a small-cap gold producer / ore processor with an impressive history of shareholder returns.

The company does not own any mines; instead, it processes ores from Peruvian artisanal miners. The savings in capital have allowed the company to own a 500 tpd mill producing over 130koz of gold in 2023 with zero debt while paying an above-sector average dividend.

I like Dynacor's business model and would recommend that value-oriented investors take a look at the company. I rate Dynacor a speculative buy.

(Author's note, financial figures in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated)

Company Overview

Dynacor is a gold producer with operations based in Peru. Unlike other gold miners, Dynacor does not mine its ores. Instead, the company purchases ore from local artisanal miners from various regions of Peru and processes the ore in its wholly-owned processing plant, Veta Dorada. Finished gold dore and silver pellets are then sold internationally at market prices (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - Dynacor production process (Company factsheet)

Dynacor also owns the exploration and development rights on several mining properties, including its flagship Tumipampa property where Dynacor allows some licensed artisanal miners to mine its ores.

Mine Explorer Pivoted To Ore Processor

Dynacor actually began its operations in Peru as a gold exploration company in 1996. At the time, the company had recently bought a property in Southern Peru that included a half-built mill, Huanca-Acari. Although Dynacor had high hopes for the property initially, the property turned out not to be heavily endowed with mineral resources. However, Dynacor was able to successfully pivot its business and began to process ores for regional artisanal miners at its small mill.

Through the years, Dynacor was able to expand its ore-processing business by gradually building upon its initial small mill. In 2016, Dynacor built a new modular processing plant at Veta Dorada. Initially, the plant had a processing capacity of 300 tons per day ("tpd"). However, the mill's modular design allowed for gradual expansions up to 600 tpd by adding additional processing lines and ball mills. Veta Dorada was recently expanded from 430 tpd to 500 tpd in Q4/2022.

The increased processing capacity has allowed Dynacor to increase its gold production, from 107koz in 2021 to 130koz in 2023 (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - Dynacor historical gold production (DNG investor presentation)

Revenues and earnings for Dynacor also soared in the last few years as the price of gold rallied, with Dynacor recording $250 million in revenues and $15 million in net income in 2023 (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - DNG revenues and earnings (DNG 2023 Annual Information Form)

Ore Processing Appears To Be A Good Business

Looking at Dynacor's business history reminds me of a lesson my mentor taught me early in my career. My mentor was a geologist turned portfolio manager, and from his experience, only one in a thousand mining projects make it from initial discovery to production.

Along the way, mine explorers have to constantly spend capital to drill for resources, prove up reserves, build mines, and pay royalties. On average, mining is a terrible business and that is why the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index has essentially done nothing in 20 years despite gold prices rising from $400 /oz to $2,400/oz (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - Gold mining is a tough business (Author created with price charts form stockcharts.com)

In contrast, Dynacor's business model minimizes the amount of capital spent (or wasted, depending on your view) on mine exploration and development. Instead, Dynacor focuses on building and operating the most efficient processing plant for artisanal ores. Dynacor pays miners for their ores using a fixed 13-15% margin based on prevailing market prices, reducing financial risks for the company.

Dynacor's simple and repeatable business model has allowed the company's shares to deliver a 10x return from its 2008 IPO (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - DNG shares have 10x'ed from its IPO (stockcharts.com)

Furthermore, Dynacor has no debts on its balance sheet, pays a $0.01 / month dividend, and has bought back close to 2 million shares in the past 2 years.

Strong Leverage To Gold Prices

Since Dynacor's revenues are directly linked to gold prices, the company has strong operational leverage to a rising gold price. For example, in a recently reported news release, Dynacor recorded unaudited gold sales of US$23.7 million for May 2024, a 10% YoY increase compared to May 2023, as gold prices increased 17% YoY, offset by lower ore grades.

YTD May 2024, Dynacor has recorded US$116.4 million in gold sales compared to US$97.3 million for the first 5 months of 2023, a 20% YoY increase, primarily due to higher gold prices. This bodes well for the company's revenues and earnings for fiscal 2024.

Looking To Expand Internationally

According to the World Gold Council, approximately 20% of the world's virgin gold comes from artisanal sources and artisanal mining provides an important livelihood for 15-20 million people around the world. As a leader in processing artisanal ores, Dynacor also has an ambitious goal of leveraging its industry best practices to double operations in Peru and internationally within the next few years (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - Dynacor has ambitious plans to expand internationally (DNG investor presentation)

Within Peru, Dynacor is looking at a second operation at Veta Norte, and is awaiting environmental permits. Internationally, Dynacor is considering a processing plant in West Africa, another region known for its artisanal miners, and other regions within South America.

Valuation Looks Attractive

Despite delivering returns on capital ("ROC") and returns on equity ("ROE") multiples of its mining peers (Figure 7), Dynacor's shares are only trading at a trailing P/E ratio of 9.9x, less than half of its mining industry peers (Figure 8).

Figure 7 - Dynacor profitability (Seeking Alpha) Figure 8 - Dynacor valuations (Seeking Alpha)

Dynacor's $0.01/month dividend also gives the stock a 2.4% dividend yield.

Risks To Dynacor

In my opinion, the biggest risk to Dynacor is the gold price, as the company's revenues are directly tied to gold prices. Even though gross margins are relatively fixed, a decline in gold prices will reduce gross profit dollars, and lead to operating deleveraging.

Another risk that investors need to consider is that Dynacor has no control over the grade of its ores. Variability in ore grades can lead to volatility in gold production and revenues, as shown in the May production report.

Finally, there is no assurance that the company can obtain the necessary permits to expand its business in Peru and internationally.

Conclusion

Dynacor is an interesting small-cap gold producer/ore processor. The company's differentiated business model of processing artisanal ores has allowed the company to deliver superior shareholder returns, as it does not have to expend valuable capital to explore and build mines.

For value-oriented investors, I think Dynacor is an interesting company worth taking a look at. I rate the company a speculative buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.