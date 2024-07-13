Could Labour's Victory Benefit European High Yield?

Jul. 13, 2024 4:55 AM ETVGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEU, BBEU, FPXE, EURL
Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.94K Followers

Summary

  • The Labour Party’s electoral victory has placed it in a strong position to implement policy priorities.
  • The government is hoping to support the construction of 1.5 million new homes within the next five years, implying an average of 300,000 per annum.
  • The large-scale investments could benefit wind farm developers and suppliers, as well as general construction suppliers, and certain chemical companies and utilities.

European flag in Frankfurt, Germany.

littleclie

By Owen Fenton

The new U.K. government’s manifesto contains a number of policies that are likely to support some sectors within the European high yield universe.

The Labour Party’s electoral victory has placed it in a strong position

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.94K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VGK--
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
FEZ--
SPDR® EURO STOXX 50 ETF
IEV--
iShares Europe ETF
EZU--
iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF
DFE--
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News