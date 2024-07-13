Could Labour's Victory Benefit European High Yield?

littleclie

By Owen Fenton

The new U.K. government’s manifesto contains a number of policies that are likely to support some sectors within the European high yield universe.

The Labour Party’s electoral victory has placed it in a strong position to implement policy priorities. And while one may debate the overall impact on the economy and markets, we believe that some ideas could have a positive effect on various segments of the European high yield market.

Let’s start with housing. The government is hoping to support the construction of 1.5 million new homes within the next five years, implying an average of 300,000 per annum. This compares to the 176,000 that were started in 2023, and the 180,000 annual average since 1980 - implying a doubling of the historical build rate. While the mix of public and private homes will be an important factor, the size of the target and the party’s desire to improve the planning permission process are likely to provide opportunities to issuers in the U.K. housing and construction sectors.

The construction sector could also benefit from the government’s green energy initiatives where, through the creation of a national wealth fund and Great British Energy program, it plans to spend GBP16 billion over the parliament term. This would cover numerous areas including wind, solar, hydrogen, carbon capture and general infrastructure. In addition, the government would budget GBP6.6 billion to its Warm Homes Plan to fund the rollout of insulation and other energy-saving tools. Cumulatively, these large-scale investments could benefit wind farm developers and suppliers, as well as general construction suppliers, and certain chemical companies and utilities.

Although the above might suggest that the government plans to run a deficit, the manifesto emphasizes funding through spending cuts and tax increases in other areas - many of which do not direct affect the high yield universe. These measures include eliminating some non-domestic tax loopholes and tax avoidance measures, removing certain VAT exemptions from private schools, and applying a windfall tax on the oil and gas sector, noting that the latter is not a material part of European high yield.

That said, other provisions may be more burdensome to high yield issuers. These include raising the minimum wage to better reflect the cost of living and leveling tax rates that currently favor brick-and-mortar retailers over online competitors. The manifesto pledges to leave the corporate tax rate unchanged at 25% for the life of the current Parliament, which should prove beneficial overall.

We should note that all of these policies are yet to be formally approved and are based on the election manifesto, so their timing remains unknown.

