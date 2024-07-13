filo

Thesis

With the Consumer Price Index ('CPI') coming in lower than expected on July 11, 2024, market participants are yet again feverishly talking about rate cuts. We started the year with six cuts priced in, only to see the market move to no cuts or one cut in December, while now reverting course and seeing the Fed lowering in September:

September CME pricing (CME)

The futures market is pricing an above 90% probability for a September Fed action, a figure which is extremely high in the context of past market based probabilities. The takeaway for a retail investor is that rate cuts are finally here, and lower rates translate into higher prices for bonds.

In today's article we are going to analyze an active bond fund, namely the Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) and its analytics. We are going to look at the fund's composition, its historic performance and benchmarks, and highlight why this name represents a compelling proposal in today's macro environment.

An aggregate bond fund that takes an active approach

As per its literature, CGCP seeks current income and aims to outperform passive core bond funds:

This income-oriented fund seeks higher income than core bond funds with generally low equity correlation. This fund aims to generate income and maximum total return primarily with a focus on fundamental analysis to identify value across the credit spectrum. With the flexibility to hold a broad range of debt securities, it can invest in emerging markets, high-yield bonds and non-U.S. dollar markets on an opportunistic basis.

Just like its passive peers iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) and Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND), CGCP focuses mainly on investment grade paper:

Ratings (Fund Website)

The ETF holds a large bucket of Treasuries and Agencies, and has only a 14% allocation to sub-investment grade names. Mortgage backed securities make up the majority of the fund's holdings:

Holdings (Fund Website)

Mortgages represent 41% of the fund, followed by corporate bonds at 31% and treasuries at 16%. These three sectors make up 88% of the holdings.

The ETF comes with a 5.5 years duration, and a 5.78% 30-day SEC yield. By comparison, its passive peers display the following metrics:

AGG: 5.9 years duration, 30-day SEC yield of 4.6%

BND: 6.0 years duration, 30-day SEC yield of 4.6%

CGCP therefore has a higher 30-day SEC yield and a shorter duration versus its peers. As a reminder, the fund is able to actively manage its holdings allocation, thus its duration might fluctuate around versus today's snapshot in time.

Performance - beating its passive peers

CGCP has managed to outperform its passive peers AGG and BND:

Data by YCharts

Most of the outperformance versus its peers was realized in 2024, with a very high price correlation prior to that date. An active bond fund can tweak certain of its parameters during short time-frames and thus outperform static passive funds. Do not expect outsized outperformance figures of 5% to 10%, but smaller ones which do represent high absolute percentages (i.e. outperforming AGG by 2% is not an eye-watering amount, but given the cohort's 30-day SEC yields, 2% is almost half of what an investor would get in dividends).

The active approach does come with a higher expense ratio, with CGCP having a 0.34% expense ratio versus 0.03% for BND and AGG. As we have seen from a performance perspective, however, CGCP makes up for higher fees via a much higher total return.

The reasons behind liking bonds at this juncture

Aggregate bond funds like CGCP are appealing because their main risk factor is represented by rates. Once the Fed actually starts cutting, Fed Funds will move down and take front end yields with them:

Data by YCharts

The above graph plots Fed Funds versus constant maturity 2-year treasury rates. The two figures have a very high correlation, with the numbers exhibiting a low basis. 2-year rates tend to 'front run' Fed Funds, thus why they are lower today. However, kindly look at how the same rate was anticipating higher Fed Funds throughout 2022, with 2-year rates spending the entire hiking cycle above Fed Funds.

The equation for bond holders at this junction is fairly simple - lower rates equate higher prices in bonds. To what extent? A 5.5 years duration for the ETF translates into a 5.5% gain for the name for lower rates by 100 bps in the respective maturity bucket (i.e. equivalent for duration). We are of the opinion that we will see 100 bps or more of cuts in the next 12 months, thus CGCP offers a projected total return (i.e. dividends included) in excess of 10% in the next year. While the exact timing of cuts is still up for debate, we are certain of one thing - once they start occurring, expect an aggressive Federal Reserve.

A 'boring' 10% total return

Bonds are by no means exciting, especially investment grade bonds. You can rarely see years when investment grade aggregate bond funds make over 8%. In fact it has happened only once in the past decade:

AGG Performance (Morningstar)

The above table represents AGG's total returns, and we can see the fund making 8.46% in 2019 when the Fed was aggressively cutting rates.

While the likes of Nvidia (NVDA) can 10x in a short time span, bonds are a different breed. You cannot have a 10x return in investment grade bonds, and can only really make duration multiplied by the differential in rates. 'Boring' however comes with much lower risk and a high dividend, and aggregate bond funds represent a cornerstone of portfolio construction for many investors.

Conclusion

CGCP is a fixed income exchange traded fund. The vehicle competes in the aggregate bond space, containing a portfolio of mostly investment grade names and having a very high correlation to the much larger and better known AGG and BND. As compared to its peers, CGCP is actively managed, and has posted an outperformance of 200 bps over its cohort in the past three years. The fund comes with a larger expense ratio, but makes up for it via a higher total return. We like aggregate bond funds in today's macro set-up, and are of the opinion CGCP's active management will continue to help it outperform. We have penciled in a 10% total return for the name in the next 12 months and rate the fund a 'Buy'.