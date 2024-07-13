100pk

Introduction

United Parcel Service (UPS) is due to report its second-quarter earnings at the end of the month (July 23rd), so I wanted to have a look at how the company performed over the last while and whether it would be a good time to start a position. With the negative sentiment surrounding it due to some unfortunate guidance, it made recently, I believe the current price presents a good risk/reward in the long run due to its solid balance sheet and prospects.

Financials

The company’s revenues saw a fantastic growth trajectory until it all started to fall apart in late 2022, which coincided with when everyone began to talk about inflation, recession, and other economic issues that forced consumers to tighten their budgets and look at the future in a more problematic way. This was also when inflation was rampant, which meant everything was much more expensive including freight and other transportation costs that UPS depends on. Furthermore, the initial surge in online shopping during the peak of the pandemic started to come down and normalize, so I am not too surprised about the decline over the last few years here.

The company’s average top-line growth over the last 10 and 5 years was around 5%, while the last 3 years declined at an average of around 3.3% a year.

In terms of margins, we can see these have been somewhat in a steady range over the last decade, with a decent improvement during the boom of the pandemic, only for it to normalize in the most recent years. Is it possible for the company to see gross margins and operating margins going back to 25% and 14%, respectively? It could be possible, but we will cover it in more detail in a later section. We can see how margins began to decline as inflation wreaked havoc on fuel and transportation costs during the last half of 2022. Since then, the tightening of the wallets of consumers has been apparent, which led to UPS’s profitability and efficiency tumble. Although, over such a long time I would have liked to see a nice upward trajectory in margins, the company is in a low-margin business, so it isn’t the easiest thing to do.

Continuing with efficiency and profitability, the company’s ROA and ROE are quite good in my opinion. The management is doing a commendable job at utilizing the company’s assets and shareholder capital, thus creating shareholder value. It also seems that these have started to normalize in recent years, after having such high fluctuations in the last decade.

In terms of competition, we can see that UPS is leading the pack here in terms of efficiency and the use of total capital. The company’s return on total capital, which I like to look at to see how the company stacks up against its peers, tells me if the company has a competitive advantage and if it has a moat. Here, UPS is the dominant player in the space, which in my opinion deserves a premium, in terms of a lower margin of safety.

In terms of the company’s financial health, as of Q1 ’24, which was filed on the 3rd of May ’24, the company had around $4.5B in liquidity, against around $19B in long-term debt. Many investors tend to avoid companies with excessive debt on their books, but they may be missing out on good investment opportunities if the company knows how to manage it properly. So, is the debt on the books a worry in UPS’s case? There are three metrics I like to look at to determine this. Looking at these solvency ratios below, we can see that every metric is flagged green, which means that the debt is more than manageable, especially the interest coverage ratio, which is the most important to me, and easily covers annual interest expense on debt. The company’s balance sheet is decent.

In terms of the company’s free cash flow, it looks to be improving for 2024 as capex seems to subside from the highs seen at the end of FY23 and matches with the company’s average of around $4.5B.

Overall, the company has been performing quite well over the last decade, it has a decent balance sheet and stable margins. The company’s top-line growth has been experiencing a decline, which is very understandable given the current uncertainties, however, I would like to see how the company is going to fix this. Also, I would like to see some improvements in margins, but it is not necessary, as long as revenues improve in this situation.

Comments on the Outlook

So, what can UPS do to start seeing an improvement in its top line? What it cannot do is to force people to send and receive packages if they don’t want to. The company cannot control how people are using their money in such a tough economic environment where everything seems to be continuing to get more expensive while inflation nearing its 2% target every month. I believe there are two very promising ventures that the company is currently involved in that will help its top-line growth reaccelerate.

The first catalyst was not met with a lot of praise, which was understandable, the winning of the contract to service USPS Air Cargo. On the day of the news, the company’s shares went down slightly. This certainly will add to the top line, which will be part of the USPS cargo in the US. There isn’t a lot of information on how much of an impact it will have going forward on the top-line growth, but the previous carrier for USPS was FedEx (FDX), and it is said it accounted for around $2B last year. So, it will be interesting to hear more information on that in the later quarters. The current contract with FDX expires at the beginning of September. The reason for this win is that FDX did not like the contract’s profitability and wasn’t able to renegotiate, so UPS swooped in and took the big contract. Now, is this going to be a bad decision in the long run and end up being the same as FDX? Only time will tell, but the CEO Carol Tome, the decision is going to be “mutually beneficial” and complementary. The problem for FDX was that the contract was a zero-margin business, but Carol Tome assured everyone in the latest transcript that this contract would be margin accretive.

The second catalyst is the company’s recent acquisition efforts. The recent acquisitions of MNX to help UPS’s healthcare cold-chain capabilities and give access to new markets and customers should be accretive to the top line in the long run, although we are yet to see the impact here. However, since UPS makes around $100B in sales, MNX was around a $230m business, so the impact will likely be minimal. Another recent acquisition of Happy Returns, according to the CEO in the latest transcript, quadrupled its average daily volume in the first quarter of being acquired, which doesn’t really tell us a whole lot, but it does seem to synergize much better than the company did under the wings of PayPal (PYPL). I think if the company isn’t telling us the actual numbers, they must be quite low and will not affect the top line too much for now. However, if the company continues to acquire smaller companies for reasonable amounts, in the end, these will thrive under UPS and be accretive to the top line. Organic growth or inorganic, it doesn’t matter to me as long as there is growth.

As I alluded to at the beginning of the section, the company is still heavily dependent on the overall consumer behavior and its sentiment about the overall economy. If the consumer thinks that things are going to get worse still, they may continue to tighten their belts, and sending parcels or shopping online may be the last thing on their minds. The consumer sentiment index is still well below its 10-year average, suggesting that people are still aware of higher prices and their effect on their overall wealth. The preliminary results suggest further sentiment decrease. On a positive note, the sentiment is much higher than it was at the end of 2022.

In terms of what the management is expecting the company to perform in the next three years, they said they expect to see the company reaching at least $108B in sales and 13% on consolidated operating margins by 2026, which gives us a good anchor for my next section, which is what the company is worth right now.

Valuation

For revenues, I decided to go with the lower range of what the company expects to make by FY26, to keep it on the safer side. For the whole model period, I am going with around 5% CAGR, 7% CAGR on the upper estimates, and 3% on the lower estimates. As per below.

For margins and EPS, I went with what analysts are expecting for the first few years, which is a solid double-digit EPS growth, and then we will see around a 4% increase in EPS annually until FY33. In the end, the company’s gross and EBIT margins will see around 300bps improvement. This is still under what the management is expecting to do by FY26, which will only bode well for my conservative outlook as it will provide more margin of safety.

For the DCF model, I am using the company’s WACC of around 7.6% as my discount rate, and a 2.5% terminal growth rate.

Additionally, I am going to discount the company’s final intrinsic value by 10%, which I think is more than sufficient given the company’s decent financial position and the best ROTC out of the competition, which demands a lower discount in my opinion. With that said, UPS’s intrinsic value is around $194 a share, which means it is trading below its fair value by almost 40%.

Risks and Closing Comments

The model above depends on the company doing exactly what the management set out for its goals, which is a decent growth in revenues, and a decent improvement in efficiency. If it does not pan out the way they expect and numbers come in much lower than expected, the share price will continue to tumble. Only time will tell how effective the company’s strategy will be going forward. I will be tuning in to hear what they have to say over the next couple of quarters.

Amazon (AMZN) seems to be a big competitor that may continue to take a decent share of what the company managed to attain here over the years. That goes for other competitors too. If the management drops the ball here, expect market share to shrink and lose it to the more awake competitors.

We are not out of the woods yet in terms of macro uncertainties. People are still not as confident as they used to be and may continue to lose confidence over the next year or two, especially if we don’t see an improvement in inflation and prices overall. This uncertainty will bring more volatility not just to UPS but to the overall broader markets.

Nevertheless, I believe the underperformance of the company and the negative sentiment towards it present a good buying opportunity in the long run. I think my model is reasonably on the conservative side, which means that at these prices right now, the company’s risk/reward profile is very enticing. There are risks of course as I mentioned above but I am looking to start a position sometime this month, most likely after the company reports its numbers and gives us more information on the outlook.