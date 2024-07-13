PM Images

Overview

There's a common issue that I seem to have when looking at dividend focused ETFs. The issue is that most of these dividend focused funds seem to lack a meaningful exposure to sectors that can contribute to sizeable price growth. This makes sense however, since most of the 'growthier' sectors such as tech aren't typically recognized for their long term stability with dividends. However, WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) offers a resolution to this problem with an exposure that provides a majority focus on the tech sector. For this reason, I believe that DGRW makes an excellent complement to a diversified portfolio of dividend paying stocks.

I previously covered DGRW back in March and since then it has provided a total return over 9%, closely matching the 10.5% that the S&P 500 (SPY) has returned over the same time frame. Since DGRW is a dividend focused fund, I am not surprised by the slight underperformance in the short term since you are effectively exchanging future returns through capital appreciation for dividends instead. However, when looking at DGRW over a longer period of time like ten years, DGRW outpaces some compelling alternatives such as Vanguard's Total Stock Market ETF (VTI), Schwab's US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), and Vanguard's High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) by providing a higher total return. This performance alone should eliminate any question on whether or not DGRW is compelling choice for investors with time on their side.

Just for some context, DGRW seeks to track the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth Index. The ETF typically focuses on large cap, US based companies. DGRW has a net expense ratio of only 0.28% and has an inception dating back to 2013 which means that we have over a decade of performance to reference.

I've personally heard feedback that DGRW isn't a compelling choice because of its small starting dividend yield of only 1.5%. Additionally, DGRW doesn't have the strong dividend growth history when compared against some alternative dividend focused ETFs. At a surface level, I would agree on the sentiment that DGRW probably isn't the best choice for an investor that's looking to instantly get a sizeable source of dividend income and doesn't have time on their side for a long term holding period. Likewise, it probably isn't best to have DGRW as the singular ETF that you hold and would be best complimented alongside other dividend paying assets.

Best Use Case

It may not be everyone's cut of tea, but I believe that DGRW is best utilized by having it accompanied by other high yielding asset classes. For an investor like myself, I plan to eventually have my dividend portfolio's income replace the income received from my day job. In order to do this within the next ten years, I have to commit to investing a ton of capital into my portfolio. However, I can cut down on the time it takes to achieve a sizeable stream of dividend income by including other high yielding asset classes such as business development companies, REITs, Closed End Funds, or Master Limited Partnerships.

The only downside to holding some of these alternative asset classes is that they tend to lack the level of capital appreciation that most investors desire. Additionally, it may make it very difficult for investors to continue down this path of holding some higher yielding assets when their actual portfolio value may increase or decrease at much slower rates that the general S&P. To display this, I have listed some of the holdings that are currently a part of my dividend focused portfolio. These all belong to different asset classes and are considered to have a high dividend yield for each of their respective sectors.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD): Current dividend yield of 7.2%.

Hercules Capital (HTGC): Current dividend yield of 7.6%.

Columbia Seligman Premium Tech Growth Fund (STK): Current dividend yield of 5.4%

Realty Income (O): Current dividend yield of 5.7%.

Phillip Morris (PM): Current dividend yield of 5%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): Current dividend yield of 1.2%.

We can see that over a five year time period, these investments underperform the general S&P 500 in price performance. This comes as no surprise however since most the returns from these asset classes come from the continued high distribution and not through price appreciation. These are asset classes that have an emphasis on the prioritization on the distribution and investors like myself look to generate the most income as possible by holding onto these assets. When including the distributions as part of the total return calculation, we can see a different story with some of these funds actually outperforming the S&P over the same five year time frame.

However, it's very understandable to want to see your portfolio value naturally go up alongside the rest of the market. This is where DGRW comes in as the portfolio makeup naturally allows the ETF to participate in greater upside capital appreciation than some alternative dividend funds. When DGRW is thrown into the mix of these higher yielding assets, you can effectively capture a high yielding income stream while also participating in market upsides during bull runs. When comparing the price performance of DGRW against a pool of alternative dividend ETFs, we can see that the price growth of DGRW closely matches that of the S&P 500.

A contributor to DGRW's price growth is likely the portfolio makeup and sector focus within the ETF's top holdings. We can see that over 28% of the ETF is focused within the Information Technology sector, which has consistently remained the fastest growing sector over the last decade. This is followed by a 17% exposure to the health care sector as well as a 12.88% exposure to industrials. With the exception of the tech sector, the rest of the fund is exposed to sectors that are typically known for their reliable dividend streaks. For instance, within the health care sector we have Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) which has increased their dividends for over 61 consecutive years. Similarly, in the consumer staples sector we have PepsiCo (PEP), which has increased their dividends for over 51 consecutive years in a row.

The focus on consistent long terms payers is offset by a focus to tech companies that pay a dividend. We can see that the fund's largest holding is within Microsoft (MSFT), accounting for a weight of 7.8%. This is followed by a 4.3% weight of Apple (AAPL). This exposure to the tech sector has helped offset the lack of growth that these legacy blue chip dividend stocks have experienced. Long term dividend payers typically reinvest less of their earnings back into their business which means that they are not committing to aggressive growth. Conversely, tech focused companies usually have smaller dividend yields because they are reinvesting earnings back into their business to fuel more growth at faster rates.

Therefore, DGRW is a great fund to stick with if you wish to remain aligned with the goal of maintaining a dividend focused portfolio. The fund does not hold any companies that do not pay a dividend and has managed to strike a balance between dividends and capturing upside appreciation.

Dividend & Downside

Another aspect of DGRW that is appealing is the fact that the distributions are issued out on a monthly basis. As of the latest declared monthly dividend of $0.18 per share, the current yield sits at a very modest 1.5%. Although the yield is low, the monthly distribution helps add a bit of flexibility for investors that want to eventually prioritize the income aspect of their portfolio. This monthly distribution comes with a caveat however. The month to month distribution rate tends to change and the March, June, September, December cycle seems to be the strongest cycle for the distributions with DGRW. So investors should be aware the income received here may not be to the level of consistency that you may prefer.

Additionally, the dividend growth here is an admittedly weak when compared to other peers like Schwab's US Dividend ETF (SCHD). For instance, DGRW has increased their dividend at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 5.78% over the last five years. In comparison, SCHD has increased their dividend at a CAGR of 12.88% over a five year period. This means that SCHD has a greater probability of increasing your income at a faster rate without any additional capital being invested.

However, this doesn't mean that you still can't grow your dividend income at a sufficient rate with DGRW. In order to demonstrate this, let's assume that you invested an initial $10,000 nearly a decade ago at the start of 2015. You accompanied this original investment with a continuous fixed contribution of $500 a month over the last decade. Additionally, let's assume that you also reinvested all of the dividends received from DGRW, back into your position to help you amass a greater amount of shares. In order to visualize this, I ran a back test using Portfolio Visualizer with these exact inputs.

In 2015 your dividend income would have only totaled $282 annually. However, through continued investments and a long term holding period, your dividend income would have grown by and now amount to $2,243 annually. This would represent a nearly 8x growth of your dividend income in a very stress free manner by simply adding more to your position on a continuous basis.

However, a very clear downside is that DGRW is not a good option for investors that may be nearing or already at retirement age. For these investors, they are typically looking for an instant source of high yielding income that they can use to supplement their other retirement income streams to help fund lifestyle expenses. For reference, the average individual income in the US is approximately $60,000. To achieve this level of income from DGRW, you would need to invest nearly $4,000,000. Most people will never touch this amount of money in their lifetime so it makes it hard to commit to such a holding for a long period of time.

This is why it's so beneficial to tie in other high yielding investments with DGRW. For example, here are the amounts that you'd need invested in the respective asset classes to generate the same annual dividend income.

Liberty All-Star Equity (USA): A closed end fund with a current dividend yield of 9.42%. You'd only need approximately $637K invested to generate $60,000.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund (VNQ): A real estate focused ETF with a current dividend yield of 4.1%. You'd need about $1.46M invested to generate $60,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD): A business development company ETF that has a current dividend yield of 10.7%. You'd need about $561K invested to generate $60,000/

Outlook

While outlook and valuation are typically less important metrics for ETFs, I still wanted to provide some thoughts on what may take place over the next 6 month period. Interest rates have been a big factor on market movements over the last few years as interest rates have remained at their decade high. To break it down as simple as possible, higher interest rates translates to higher borrowing costs for many companies. Generally speaking, many companies rely on access to cheap debt to help fund different sorts of business operations. This debt can be used to fund acquisitions, expansion projects, new developments, or creative marketing pursuits. Since interest rates are elevated, this has reduced the incentive and desire to pursue these things.

However, when interest rates start to come down we may see the picture start to change. The consensus was that the Fed continue to leave rates unchanged as they await more economic data to roll in surrounding inflation, consumer spending, and the labor market. We are starting to see the market shift a bit as the latest inflation numbers shows inflation continually tick down over the last three months and now sits at 3%. As inflation ticks down, this may subsequently increase consumer spending levels.

While inflation ticks down, we also see unemployment levels consistently rise over the last year and now sits at the 4.1% level. Not to mention, the US Presidential elections are taking place at the end of this year and this may also cause a higher level of uncertainty in the markets. The alignment of these things may be enough to incentivize the Fed to begin cutting rates. At that point, I believe that rate cuts will be a strong enough catalyst to fuel more upside growth in the markets.

Takeaway

In conclusion, I think that DGRW is best utilized when paired with of a portfolio of other dividend focused holdings. DGRW's portfolio makeup helps it capture price upside in the markets due to its sizeable exposure to the tech sector. As a result, you can have the best of both worlds by seeing your portfolio value rise while also collecting a higher than normal dividend yield. The outlook remains positive with interest rate cuts likely on the horizon. The downside is that the dividend yield from DGRW is quite low and doesn't pack enough of a punch to create a large starting dividend income, unless you are starting with a large upfront investment. As a result, I maintain my buy rating on DGRW.