IR_Stone

With the rise of generative AI applications and the increasing number of hyperscale data centers, the semiconductor industry is seeing all-time interest from investors due to chips’ critical role in data centers. In turn, companies serving the semiconductor and data center ecosystems have the potential to witness substantial growth in the long term. One of those companies is Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) which manufactures semiconductors addressing network bottlenecks to improve the speed and efficiency of data flow within data centers.

With its stock down 41% from the highs it reached following its IPO last March, I believe Astera Labs is fairly valued at its current valuation, making it an ideal entry point for long term investors. As is, the company is estimated to dominate 80% or more of the PCIe retimer market, per JPMorgan (JPM) analysts. More so, the company works closely with leading GPU manufacturers such as Nvidia (NVDA), AMD (AMD), and Intel (INTC), per its S-1 filing, to ensure that its chips are compatible with all GPUs used in hyperscale data centers. This is especially beneficial for the company as this might be the reason why Astera Labs ships retimers to all major hyperscalers and AI platform providers.

In my opinion, these relationships, as well as the company’s potential technology edge could see its reportedly 80% market share in the retimers space grow in the coming years. In light of these factors, I’m rating Astera Labs as a buy with a price target of $795 by 2031, implying 1322% upside from its current valuation.

Company Overview

Astera Labs designs, manufactures, and sells retimers that connect different parts of a data center together with a main focus on AI and cloud computing needs. These retimers are extremely critical for hyperscale data centers since they allow data centers to handle the growing demands of AI and cloud computing by facilitating efficient data transfer.

While Astera Labs is mainly competing with semiconductor giants Broadcom (AVGO) and Marvell (MRVL) in the retimer space, it differentiates itself by being entirely focused on high speed interconnect solutions. Meanwhile, Broadcom and Marvell are more diversified with broader product portfolios. In my opinion, this focus allows Astera Labs to be more innovative in the retimer space.

At the same time, Astera Labs’ focus on high speed interconnect solutions is probably why it is seeing rapid topline growth. The company’s revenues grew 45% YoY in 2023 from $79.8 million to $115.8 million, and reported revenues of $65.3 million in Q1 2024. The company expects Q2 2024 revenues to grow 10-12% sequentially, implying $72.4 million at the midpoint, as shared in the Q1 earnings call.

In terms of its financial health, Astera Labs has total liquidity of $801.4 million, with $696 million in cash on hand and $105.3 million in marketable securities, and has zero debt on its balance sheet. This strong financial position allows the company to explore growth opportunities such as acquiring startups with breakthrough technologies, which could help it maintain its rapid topline growth.

10-Q Filing

Industry Tailwinds

The core of my bullish thesis on Astera Labs is its growth potential along with the broader AI market. According to Statista, the number of hyperscale data centers has grown exponentially from 259 in 2015 to 992 in 2023.

Statista

At the same time, Dell’Oro Group forecasts global data center capex to rebound this year to 11% growth after only growing 4% YoY in 2023 from $241 billion in 2022. This indicates that global data center capex is expected to top $278 billion this year, driven by select hyperscalers returning to an expansion cycle.

The forecasted growth in data center investments bodes well for Astera Labs since retimers are a critical part of data centers. As is, the retimer market was valued at $167.7 million in 2022 and is forecasted to reach $5.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 46.77% during this period. The retimer market is expected to exhibit such growth due to PCIe retimers becoming essential in overcoming signal degradation and extending signal reach in data centers, which is crucial for the efficiency of data centers.

In my opinion, Astera Labs stands to benefit substantially from the expected growth in the broader AI industry as well as the retimer industry thanks to its deep relationships with key players in the data center ecosystem such as Nvidia, AMD, and Intel. According to the company’s S-1 filing, its products are integrated into reference and commercial designs provided by Nvidia, AMD, and Intel, showcasing its position as a reliable supplier to these giants.

Additionally, Astera Labs has a deep relationship with the world’s largest hyperscaler, Amazon (AMZN), which is reported to be one of Astera Labs’ largest customers. The tech giant is one of the hyperscalers expected to increase their data center investments in the coming years as it intends to invest $150 billion over the coming 15 years in data centers to meet the rising demand for AI applications and other digital services.

Amazon’s plans to increase its investments in data centers is good news for Astera Labs thanks to both companies’ existing warrant agreement. Per Astera Labs’ S-1 filing, the company issued warrants to Amazon to purchase up to 1,484,230 shares at $20.34 per share in 2022. This agreement was amended in October 2023 and the company issued additional warrants to purchase up to 831,945 shares at $20.34 per share.

Overall, Amazon holds warrants to purchase up to 2,316,175 shares at $20.34 per share, of which only 232,608 shares were vested. For the rest of the shares to be vested, Amazon must purchase up to $650 million worth of Astera Labs products. As such, Astera Labs stands to benefit from Amazon’s plans to increase its data center investments in the form of revenues as well as up to $42.4 million in cash from the vested shares, in case Amazon exercises the warrants.

Potential Market Share Gains & Revenue Projections

Thanks to Astera Labs’ first mover advantage in the retimer space, it was able to dominate this market with a market share of 80% or more, per JPMorgan analysts. Considering the forecasted growth in the retimer market and the company’s relationships with industry giants, I expect its market share to grow over the coming years. These relationships might give Astera Labs earlier access to upcoming chip architectures and technology roadmaps. In this way, Astera Labs could design retimers compatible with next-gen technologies from those giants and launch them into the market before its competitors.

Another factor that could see Astera Labs’ market share grow in the coming years is its technological edge over its competitors, Broadcom and Marvell. The company’s Aries 6 retimers, currently being sampled, was showcased at Nvidia’s GTC 2024 where it was linked at PCIe Gen6 x16 speeds at 10-11W of power consumption. This shows that Astera Labs’ next-gen retimers have lower power consumption than Broadcom’s next-gen retimers, Vantage 6.

In my opinion, the power efficiency of Astera Labs’ retimers may be a major attraction point for its customers. Data centers consume massive amounts of energy and electricity costs represent a significant expense for hyperscalers. At the same time, power limitations can restrict data centers’ ability to scale and add new computing resources. Therefore, using power efficient solutions, such as Astera Labs’ retimers, can allow hyperscalers to pack more processing power into their facilities while also reducing their electricity bills.

Based on these factors, I expect Astera Labs’ market share in the retimer market to grow to 82% in 2025 and 2026, 83% in 2027 and 2028, 84% in 2029 and 2030, and 85% in 2031. According to the aforementioned retimer market forecast, my revenue projections for Astera Labs until 2031 are as follows.

Year Revenue Retimer Market ALAB's Market Share 2024 $289,000,000 $361,250,000 80.0% 2025 $434,600,000 $530,000,000 82.0% 2026 $639,600,000 $780,000,000 82.0% 2027 $946,200,000 $1,140,000,000 83.0% 2028 $1,394,400,000 $1,680,000,000 83.0% 2029 $2,066,400,000 $2,460,000,000 84.0% 2030 $3,032,400,000 $3,610,000,000 84.0% 2031 $4,504,150,000 $5,299,000,000 85.0% Click to enlarge

Valuation

According to my revenue estimates, Astera Labs would be trading at the following EV/sales multiples.

Year Revenue EV/Sales 2024 $289,000,000 27.34 2025 $434,600,000 18.18 2026 $639,600,000 12.35 2027 $946,200,000 8.35 2028 $1,394,400,000 5.67 2029 $2,066,400,000 3.82 2030 $3,032,400,000 2.61 2031 $4,504,150,000 1.75 Click to enlarge

While Astera Labs might seem expensive at its current EV/sales multiple compared to Broadcom’s 16.66 and Marvell’s 12.21, it doesn’t look as such when compared to other companies with direct exposure to the AI sector such as Nvidia, AMD, and ARM Holdings (ARM). As is, these companies are trading at the following EV/sales multiples.

Company EV/Sales NVDA 25.91 AMD 11.39 ARM 44.57 Average 27.29 Click to enlarge

I believe Astera Labs should be valued relative to these giants not Broadcom and Marvell due to its higher exposure to the AI sector. The company’s core products directly address data transfer bottlenecks within a data center which is crucial for data centers. Meanwhile, Broadcom and Marvell’s AI-related products only represent a portion of their broader business focus. As such, investing in Astera Labs would provide investors more exposure to the AI sector compared to Broadcom and Marvell, in my opinion.

Accordingly, my price targets for Astera Labs until 2031 are as follows.

Own Calculations

Please note that I didn’t use EV/EBITDA to reach my price target for Astera Labs since it might have to increase its R&D costs substantially to keep up with the rapid technological advancements in AI applications. These developments would require the company to invest in developing new products to maintain its leading position in the retimer industry.

Technical Analysis

TrendSpider

The daily chart shows that Astera Labs has been in a downward trend since late April. That said, the stock appears to be forming a double bottom chart pattern as it is holding its current support level near $55. With the company reporting its Q2 earnings on August 6, a solid earnings release could help the stock break out of its downward trend to confirm the double bottom pattern. In that case, the stock could reach $68 which would represent 22% upside from the current share price of $55.89.

Risks

The main risk to my bullish thesis is Astera Labs’ revenue concentration. Per the company’s S-1 filing, its top 3 customers were responsible for 89% and 70% of its revenues in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Therefore, if the company loses one of those customers or if one of those customers reduces their demand for Astera Labs’ products, its revenue growth would be at risk of turning negative.

Conclusion

In summary, I’m bullish on Astera Labs due to its growth potential along the broader AI industry. The company’s products are crucial for data centers as they address network bottlenecks, allowing for faster and more efficient data flow within data centers. Astera Labs is already a dominant force in the retimer market with an 80% market share and has deep relationships with key data center infrastructure players such as Nvidia, AMD, and Intel allowing it to manufacture retimers compatible with these giants’ products.

At the same time, the company has a deep relationship with the world’s largest hyperscaler, Amazon, which intends to invest $150 billion in data centers in the coming 15 years. In light of these factors as well as the company’s potential to gain market share due to its advanced technology, I’m rating Astera Labs as a buy with a price target of $795 by 2031, representing 1322% upside from current levels.