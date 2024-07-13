TanyaJoy/iStock via Getty Images

I presented my ‘Buy’ thesis in my previous coverage on Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) published in July 2023, highlighting the increasing adoption of single-use systems in biopharma manufacturing, as well as the near-term growth headwinds from a reduction in COVID-related demand. The company released its Q1 FY24 result on May 1st, showing 20% decline in organic revenue. I anticipate the biopharma industry growth will start to normalize in the second half of 2024, and I reiterate ‘Buy rating with a one-year price target of $150 per share.

Strong Filtration, Weak Others

Repligen’s revenue declined by 20% organically in Q1, as depicted in the chart below, primarily due to the decline in Covid-related businesses, reduced demands in China and a downturn of its protein business.

Repligen Quarterly Earnings

More specifically, the covid revenue affected $23 million for the quarter. The overall non-Covid orders were flat year-over-year, with a 20% growth in filtration demands, offset by a 30% decline in protein orders.

My biggest takeaway from the quarter is the strong growth and pipelines of the core filtration business. The non-Covid filtration business surged by more than 15% in revenue in Q1. As communicated over the earnings call, the management expressed strong confidence in the growth of its core filtration franchise. Repligen launched its first bag and film technology into its single-use bag market and plans to launch the single-use mixers in the second half of the year.

FY24 Outlook

The company guides -1% to +4% base revenue growth for the full year, as detailed in the slide below. The Covid-related business will continue to be a major headwind for the company, putting pressure on year-over-year comparison. However, the covid-related headwind is temporary, and is expected to dissipate by the time the company enters the fiscal year 2025, in my view.

Repligen Investor Presentation

I am considering the followings for its FY24 growth:

During a recent conference, Danaher (DHR), a leading player in the bioprocessing market, indicated that they anticipated the bioprocessing market will recovery with mid-to-high single digit growth in the second half of 2024. Additionally, Danaher expected the market to exit 2024 with high-single-digit growth. As a global leader in the bioprocessing market, Danaher likely has more insights than mid-size or small-size players.

During Repligen’s earnings call, the management pointed out that the industry-wide destocking activities were improving during the quarter. It is more likely that the channel destocking will behind the company in the second half of FY24.

The Insight Partners predicts that the bioprocessing market will grow at a CAGR of 14% from 2023 to 2031, driven by the rising demand for new drugs. As discussed in my previous coverage, I am quite confident in the structural growth of the overall biopharma market over the long run. Several disruptive technologies, such as immunotherapies, antibody drug, and gene/cell therapies, could potentially accelerate the growth in the biotech industry, in my view.

As discussed in my previous coverage, Repligen benefits from the increasing penetration of single-use systems in biopharma manufacturing. As such, Repligen’s growth could potentially be much higher than the overall biotech industry growth. I forecast that Repligen could deliver 25% organic revenue growth over the long term, assuming 15% growth from industry demands, and 10% growth from penetrations.

Valuation Update

As acquisitions are part of Repligen's growth strategy, I assume the company will allocate 15% of its revenue towards acquisitions, contributing 3.8% to the topline growth.

For FY24’s growth, I assume Repligen will continue to face strong growth headwinds from Covid and the protein business in the next quarter, with the market starting to recover in the second half of FY24. I calculate that Repligen will deliver 2% organic revenue growth in FY24.

Beyond FY24, the company’s margin expansion is expected to come from gross profit and leverage of SG&A expenses. The company has a strong filtration pipeline, as discussed earlier, and the higher revenue mix towards filtration could lead to a better gross margin for the company. Additionally, Repligen spent 34.1% of total revenue on SG&A expenses, and I anticipate the ratio will gradually decrease due to the economy of scale.

Key assumptions in the DCF model can be summarized as follows:

Repligen DCF - Author's Calculations

I calculate the FCFE by adjusting net income with depreciation/amortization, change in working capital and net borrowings.

Repligen DCF - Author's Calculations

The cost of equity is calculated to be 18% assuming: risk free rate 4.2% ((US 10Y Treasury Yield)); Beta 2.07 ((Seeking Alpha)); Equity risk premium 7%.

Discounting all the future FCFE, the one-year price target is calculated to be $150 per share, as per my estimates.

Key Risks

APAC represents around 20% of total revenue and China is a very important market within the APAC region. As communicated over the earnings call, Repligen has experienced significant growth headwinds in China. The management anticipates the weakness in China would continue in the near future.

Due to the sluggish economy, Chinese domestic biopharmaceutical companies are reducing its capital expenditures and operating expenses and delaying some new drug developments. As a result, the biotech market in China is quite weak. I anticipate Repligen will continue to deliver weak result in China for the coming quarters.

Conclusion

Although the overall biopharma industry is facing challenging now, I forecast the market will start to recover from the second half of FY24. I favor Repligen’s portfolio of single-use systems in biopharma manufacturing. I reiterate ‘Buy rating with a one-year price target of $150 per share.