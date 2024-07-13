Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) index posted a two-week win streak on Friday. Its torrid run has seen it notching gains in 10 out of 12 weeks dating back to the end of April. Remarks by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Capitol Hill hinting at interest rate cuts, along with a June consumer price index report that came in softer than expected, were the primary drivers of this week's advance. Market participants responded by strengthening their bets for a 25-basis-point interest rate cut in September to nearly 90%. The week also saw a rotation out of mega-cap technology stocks into defensive and value sectors such as real estate and utilities. For the week, the S&P (SP500) added +0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) gained +0.2%. The blue-chip Dow (DJI) climbed +1.6%. Read a preview of next week's major events in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.

A new chapter opened for Paramount Global after several drama-filled twists that finally culminated in a merger with David Ellison's Skydance Media. The complex two-step deal will initially see Skydance and its partners acquire Paramount's parent firm National Amusements for $2.4B in cash. The next step will merge Skydance with Paramount, offering a total of $4.5B - or $23 in cash or stock to Class A voting shareholders (PARAA) and $15 for non-voting Class B (PARA) shares - and an additional $1.5B for Paramount's balance sheet. The deal also grants Paramount 45 days to find a competing offer, and will likely take months to close in its current form as regulators review the deal. (16 comments)

The Federal Reserve is inching closer to cutting interest rates, with Chair Jay Powell highlighting the "considerable progress" in taming inflation during his testimony before Congress. However, policymakers need to be reassured that inflation is moving sustainably toward their 2% goal, meaning a rate cut this month is likely out of the cards. Meanwhile, the Consumer Price Index cooled further in June, giving the central bank another data point showing inflation's downward trend. "We're clearly in a pronounced disinflationary state," said SA analyst Jeremy LaKosh, adding the latest CPI puts a September rate cut on the table, in line with WSB subscribers' forecast in the latest SA Sentiment Survey. (27 comments)



Boeing (BA) agreed to plead guilty to a criminal conspiracy charge to defraud the U.S. government after the DOJ found that it violated a settlement over two fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018/19. The planemaker will face the maximum fine for the offense, or $487.2M, and will be required to invest $455M to strengthen its compliance and safety programs. Victims' families said the plea deal, which will avoid the courtroom, fails to hold Boeing accountable for the deaths of 346 people killed in the crashes. Legal experts also believe the guilty plea may not affect Boeing's defense contracts, as the Pentagon is highly dependent on the company. (73 comments)

For the first time in seven years, Costco (COST) hiked membership fees for its nearly 52M customers. While traders initially welcomed the fee hike and a 7.4% jump in June sales, the stock reversed course during market hours to end 4.3% lower on Thursday. Effective Sept. 1, annual basic membership fees at the big-box retailer will rise to $65 from $60, and the executive membership plan will increase to $130 from $120. While high inflation has forced consumers to cut back on spending, Costco's low prices has continued to attract shoppers, driving strong sales and increased market share. (171 comments)



75 years after NATO was created to counter threats from the Soviet Union, the group gathered this week in Washington to mark its second diamond anniversary. The U.S. and NATO allies pledged to boost Ukraine's air defense capabilities, including sending equipment for five Patriot systems made by Raytheon (RTX) and Lockheed Martin (LMT) and dozens of tactical air defense systems. "Ukraine will receive hundreds of additional interceptors over the next year," President Biden declared. As the summit ended, Biden warned Beijing that European allies would curtail their investment in China if it continued its "indirect help to Russia," in a closely-watched press conference that included some verbal stumbles. (97 comments)