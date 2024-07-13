Private Credit Outlook: The Heat Is On

Jul. 13, 2024
Summary

  • Competition for capital is heating up with the weather - a trend we expect to continue in the second half of the year as banks attempt to regain market share.
  • While spreads have narrowed across public and private markets, the base rates used to price private corporate loans are likely to stay above their long-term averages, and illiquidity premiums on private debt remain intact across the risk spectrum.
  • With spreads getting tighter and the ever constant of market uncertainty, it’s important that investors widen the opportunity set.

By Matthew D. Bass

Private market growth in recent years has been remarkable. We think there's more to come.

Competition for capital is heating up with the weather-a trend we expect to continue

AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

