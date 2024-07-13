Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Andersons, Inc., (NASDAQ:ANDE), based in Ohio, operates in various industrial markets across the US Canada + worldwide. Established in 1947, the company’s core operations are organized into three segments: 1) trade, 2) renewables, and ) nutrient & industrial.

A brief breakdown on each segment follows:

(1). The trade business

The trade segment operates in the grain + feed markets. Thus sales show sensitivity to price swings in its key markets. Offerings include grain elevators to operate, grain marketing, risk management [usually via currency/commodity swaps or other delta hedging via commodity futures], and it also sells commodities such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil. YTD trade sales are $1.89Bn, down from $2.8Bn You on gross profit of $78mm – down 33% YoY. It clipped ~$25mm EBITDA (down ~50%). Thus it remains profitable and has a strong foundation to benefit from large crops and carry markets in my view.

(2). Renewables

The Renewables segment focuses on producing, purchasing, and selling ethanol and co-products. It offers a variety of services to ethanol plants. Operating results are ramping higher, driven by improved ethanol crush margins [and to some extent, gains on its cash hedges]. It booked $657mm in renewables sales in YTD FY'24, down 21% YoY on EBITDA of $35 million.

(3). Nutrient & industrial division

This segment manufactures/distributes/retails ag + plant nutrients, and various turf fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides. Sales were up ~$3mm YoY to $67mm this YTD, and it pulled this to pre-tax earnings of $7mm vs. a loss of $1mm last year. Critically, management note that fertilizer prices stabilized during the seasonally slow quarter, contributing to improved year-over-year performance. The segment’s volumes were up 12% in Q1 FY'24, reflecting strong demand and operational efficiency.

I am hold on ANDE due to the balanced debate – on the one hand, (i) its earnings cyclicality commands a risk premium and reduces visibility, and (ii) the stock is valued at ~1x EV/IC as it isn't earning above-market returns on the capital it has invested into its business (inc. working capital).

But management projects a longer reinvestment runway ahead of itself with ~$150–$175mm CapEx planned for FY'24 (Figure 1) on ~1.5x leverage [thus cash obligations are well contained].

This language from Q1 earnings release also piqued my interest (emphasis added for effect, plus see Figure 1):

We are actively pursuing opportunities for growth across our businesses. In Renewables, these opportunities include several longer-term capital projects to lower the carbon intensity of our ethanol plants, which are expected to result in positive financial results under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Whilst I don't debate this view I challenge the incremental value it will create with the funds redeployed at <10% average ROICs. My views are the stock is worth ~$44-$45/share today and with the stock in line with this valuation this confirms a hold.

Figure 1.

ANDE Q1 FY"24 investors presentation

Why ANDE isn't investment-grade at this point

Several factors corroborate that ANDE isn't a buy at this point in the cycle. This is due to 1) industry factors [commodity-type economics], 2) ANDE's business economics [despite rising ROICs, business drivers lack punch, + my view is the reinvestment runway is still small to redeploy these funds], and 3) value fully reflected at current prices in my view.

I start with ANDE's business drivers:

For one, the company endures commodity-economics that result in <2.5% average and median industry operating margins (Figure 2). Gross margins are equally low and returns mirror operating costs vs. capital charges. Only the most efficient can survive – the reason why avg. asset turnover is 3.5x + with ANDE at 3.7x indicates it has production/pricing advantages. This is supported by its 5% vs. industry 15% gross margins [indicating it prices its offerings below industry avg.].

With capital turns ~6.5x each $1 of investment put to work in the business is rolling back ~$6.50 in sales. Given the margin differential, this produces ROICs of ~9% which are +500bps since FY'21 (Figure 3). What explains this? The FY'22–'24 rally in grain + feed markets (inc. soybeans – see: Appendix 2, 3, 4 and 5 for charts of key commodities]. In fact, this is the only time when commodity-type industries flourish – in times of reduced capacity, or tightened supply. Both forces tend to reflexively normalize over time with market cycles and thus any growth in advantage fades back to LT averages of ~6% ROIC after time. One positive from the upticks to ANDE is the pull-through of FCF which is +$200mm since FY'21 [this can fund future dividends + growth plans well]. Finally, it trades on ~15% FCF yield as I write and ~17% trailing 'owner earnings' yield with dividends included.

Figure 2.

Seeking Alpha

Figure 3.

Company filings

Company filings

Despite earning ~57% on its incremental investments management was only able to reinvest ~10% of surplus earnings – yet the stock is +24% since FY'21, suggesting a 1.17x multiple on its new investments. This implies the value of earnings is ~$0.17 for every $1 put in the business. Say this carries through this implies ~$175mm in incremental value for FY'24 planned CapEx. Management did pick this up ~FY'23 with ~30% reinvestment but expects ~90% reinvestment of my FY'24 NOPAT estimates this year which is a potential tailwind. The upsides look well captured at the moment nonetheless. As to the economics of this, my view is it needs to produce >$0.12 per $1 of capital it throws back into the business [which is +300bps on its Q1 numbers]. If it can deploy capital at a rate of $0.90 on the dollar and produce earnings at >$0.12/dollar it could compound the book capital of the business at $0.10 for every $1 it invests in my view.

Figure 4.

Author

Profit per employee is a standout and was +$20.5K from FY'21–'22, but this should cool to ~$61K employee on my FY'24 numbers, still +$3.5K on FY'21 (Figure 5). Employee productivity is higher with ~the same employees across the time. My view is that ~2,300 employees producing ~$61.9K in NOPAT each gets us to ~$145mm FY'24E post-tax earnings which, at 10x = ~$43/share.

Figure 5.

Company filings, Author's estimates

Market fully reflects implied value

The stock looks fully priced on given 1) declining advantage period with grain + feed markets cooling [see: Appendices 2–5], and 2) propensity to redeploy funds at high rates of return. Despite the fact 1) earnings are up sharply, 2) FCFs are +$200mm since FY'21, and 3) ROICs are up +300bps, my view is the market sees this for what it is – beta to commodity pricing vs. idiosyncratic drivers. As such ANDE remained ~1x EV/IC throughout, as the value of the business capital never got any higher/inherently more productive [underlying prices were just squeezed].

Figure 6.

Author

Valuation insights

With the low end of FY'24–'26E estimates I get to ~$134mm this year [see: Appendix 1 for upper range forecasts] with ~6.5% ROICs + management to reinvest up to 90% of NOPAT. I'm being generous with the reinvestment rate to 1) give management high marks if it does find avenues to invest and 2) remain conservative on multiples at ~0.9x capital. Even with management ploughing >90% of earnings to grow my view is that its returns will fade to ~3% with further pricing weakness in its underlying. Thus business growth is ~3-5% under these assumptions getting us to ~$52/share by FY'26E. It needs ~15% ROICs to compound at our required rate of return if management is to invest at those magnitudes.

The valuation calculus is also skewed away from us under these assumptions as it needs ~1.35x growth in multiple to trade >$60 with no earnings growth, and +25% earnings growth with no change in multiple to get there (I say $60 as its ~30% from the price as I write). At current 10x NOPAT the scope for further multiples contraction is likely low but without the return drivers pushing ROICS >10-12% my view is that the scope for multiples expansion is equally low probability.

Figure 7.

Author estimates

Figure 8.

Author estimates

Risks

Upside risks to the thesis include 1) the fact that investors could pay >1x EV/IC for the company if management can unlock value with recent FCFs, 2) >15% NOPAT growth in FY'24 which justifies ~$53/share in value today, and 3) another run in agricultural commodities which could see names such as ANDE rally again.

Downside risks include 1) earnings contraction below $145mm (reducing my fair value estimates lower), 2) ANDE's capital turnover <6x reduces implied ROICs <4% which would hit its market value in my view, and 3) the broader set of macro risks that cannot be ignored at this point [inc. geopolitical risks + the rates/inflation axis].

In short

The investment debate on ANDE is heavily tied to 1) management's ability to deploy recent FCFs (+$200mm since FY'21) into high-return opportunities, 2) the amount it can invest at these rates, and 3) for how long. Critically, earnings + capital turnover is highly sensitive to feed + grain markets meaning reduced capacity/tight supply are the main cash flow drivers [i.e. beta to wheat/corn/soybeans/cooking oil etc.]. My view is the stock is fully priced at ~$40-$45 and that the valuation calculus is skewed to the downside when benchmarked against more selective opportunities. Rate hold.

Appendix 1. These show the upper-range forecasts. Lower-range forecasts are mentioned throughout the article.

Author estimates

Appendix 2. Wheat spot (5yr)

TradingEconomics

Appendix 3. Corn spot (5yr)

TradingEconomics

Appendix 4. Soybean spot (5yr)

TradingEconomics

Appendix 5. Vegetable oil prices, world index (5yr)