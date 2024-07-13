Investment Thesis
The Andersons, Inc., (NASDAQ:ANDE), based in Ohio, operates in various industrial markets across the US Canada + worldwide. Established in 1947, the company’s core operations are organized into three segments: 1) trade, 2) renewables, and ) nutrient & industrial.
A brief breakdown on each segment follows:
(1). The trade business
- The trade segment operates in the grain + feed markets. Thus sales show sensitivity to price swings in its key markets. Offerings include grain elevators to operate, grain marketing, risk management [usually via currency/commodity swaps or other delta hedging via commodity futures], and it also sells commodities such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil. YTD trade sales are $1.89Bn, down from $2.8Bn You on gross profit of $78mm – down 33% YoY. It clipped ~$25mm EBITDA (down ~50%). Thus it remains profitable and has a strong foundation to benefit from large crops and carry markets in my view.
(2). Renewables
- The Renewables segment focuses on producing, purchasing, and selling ethanol and co-products. It offers a variety of services to ethanol plants. Operating results are ramping higher, driven by improved ethanol crush margins [and to some extent, gains on its cash hedges]. It booked $657mm in renewables sales in YTD FY'24, down 21% YoY on EBITDA of $35 million.
(3). Nutrient & industrial division
- This segment manufactures/distributes/retails ag + plant nutrients, and various turf fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides. Sales were up ~$3mm YoY to $67mm this YTD, and it pulled this to pre-tax earnings of $7mm vs. a loss of $1mm last year. Critically, management note that fertilizer prices stabilized during the seasonally slow quarter, contributing to improved year-over-year performance. The segment’s volumes were up 12% in Q1 FY'24, reflecting strong demand and operational efficiency.
I am hold on ANDE due to the balanced debate – on the one hand, (i) its earnings cyclicality commands a risk premium and reduces visibility, and (ii) the stock is valued at ~1x EV/IC as it isn't earning above-market returns on the capital it has invested into its business (inc. working capital).
But management projects a longer reinvestment runway ahead of itself with ~$150–$175mm CapEx planned for FY'24 (Figure 1) on ~1.5x leverage [thus cash obligations are well contained].
This language from Q1 earnings release also piqued my interest (emphasis added for effect, plus see Figure 1):
We are actively pursuing opportunities for growth across our businesses. In Renewables, these opportunities include several longer-term capital projects to lower the carbon intensity of our ethanol plants, which are expected to result in positive financial results under the Inflation Reduction Act.
Whilst I don't debate this view I challenge the incremental value it will create with the funds redeployed at <10% average ROICs. My views are the stock is worth ~$44-$45/share today and with the stock in line with this valuation this confirms a hold.
Figure 1.
Why ANDE isn't investment-grade at this point
Several factors corroborate that ANDE isn't a buy at this point in the cycle. This is due to 1) industry factors [commodity-type economics], 2) ANDE's business economics [despite rising ROICs, business drivers lack punch, + my view is the reinvestment runway is still small to redeploy these funds], and 3) value fully reflected at current prices in my view.
I start with ANDE's business drivers:
- For one, the company endures commodity-economics that result in <2.5% average and median industry operating margins (Figure 2). Gross margins are equally low and returns mirror operating costs vs. capital charges. Only the most efficient can survive – the reason why avg. asset turnover is 3.5x + with ANDE at 3.7x indicates it has production/pricing advantages. This is supported by its 5% vs. industry 15% gross margins [indicating it prices its offerings below industry avg.].
- With capital turns ~6.5x each $1 of investment put to work in the business is rolling back ~$6.50 in sales. Given the margin differential, this produces ROICs of ~9% which are +500bps since FY'21 (Figure 3). What explains this? The FY'22–'24 rally in grain + feed markets (inc. soybeans – see: Appendix 2, 3, 4 and 5 for charts of key commodities]. In fact, this is the only time when commodity-type industries flourish – in times of reduced capacity, or tightened supply. Both forces tend to reflexively normalize over time with market cycles and thus any growth in advantage fades back to LT averages of ~6% ROIC after time. One positive from the upticks to ANDE is the pull-through of FCF which is +$200mm since FY'21 [this can fund future dividends + growth plans well]. Finally, it trades on ~15% FCF yield as I write and ~17% trailing 'owner earnings' yield with dividends included.
Figure 2.
Figure 3.
- Despite earning ~57% on its incremental investments management was only able to reinvest ~10% of surplus earnings – yet the stock is +24% since FY'21, suggesting a 1.17x multiple on its new investments. This implies the value of earnings is ~$0.17 for every $1 put in the business. Say this carries through this implies ~$175mm in incremental value for FY'24 planned CapEx. Management did pick this up ~FY'23 with ~30% reinvestment but expects ~90% reinvestment of my FY'24 NOPAT estimates this year which is a potential tailwind. The upsides look well captured at the moment nonetheless. As to the economics of this, my view is it needs to produce >$0.12 per $1 of capital it throws back into the business [which is +300bps on its Q1 numbers]. If it can deploy capital at a rate of $0.90 on the dollar and produce earnings at >$0.12/dollar it could compound the book capital of the business at $0.10 for every $1 it invests in my view.
Figure 4.
- Profit per employee is a standout and was +$20.5K from FY'21–'22, but this should cool to ~$61K employee on my FY'24 numbers, still +$3.5K on FY'21 (Figure 5). Employee productivity is higher with ~the same employees across the time. My view is that ~2,300 employees producing ~$61.9K in NOPAT each gets us to ~$145mm FY'24E post-tax earnings which, at 10x = ~$43/share.
Figure 5.
Market fully reflects implied value
The stock looks fully priced on given 1) declining advantage period with grain + feed markets cooling [see: Appendices 2–5], and 2) propensity to redeploy funds at high rates of return. Despite the fact 1) earnings are up sharply, 2) FCFs are +$200mm since FY'21, and 3) ROICs are up +300bps, my view is the market sees this for what it is – beta to commodity pricing vs. idiosyncratic drivers. As such ANDE remained ~1x EV/IC throughout, as the value of the business capital never got any higher/inherently more productive [underlying prices were just squeezed].
Figure 6.
Valuation insights
- With the low end of FY'24–'26E estimates I get to ~$134mm this year [see: Appendix 1 for upper range forecasts] with ~6.5% ROICs + management to reinvest up to 90% of NOPAT. I'm being generous with the reinvestment rate to 1) give management high marks if it does find avenues to invest and 2) remain conservative on multiples at ~0.9x capital. Even with management ploughing >90% of earnings to grow my view is that its returns will fade to ~3% with further pricing weakness in its underlying. Thus business growth is ~3-5% under these assumptions getting us to ~$52/share by FY'26E. It needs ~15% ROICs to compound at our required rate of return if management is to invest at those magnitudes.
- The valuation calculus is also skewed away from us under these assumptions as it needs ~1.35x growth in multiple to trade >$60 with no earnings growth, and +25% earnings growth with no change in multiple to get there (I say $60 as its ~30% from the price as I write). At current 10x NOPAT the scope for further multiples contraction is likely low but without the return drivers pushing ROICS >10-12% my view is that the scope for multiples expansion is equally low probability.
Figure 7.
Figure 8.
Risks
Upside risks to the thesis include 1) the fact that investors could pay >1x EV/IC for the company if management can unlock value with recent FCFs, 2) >15% NOPAT growth in FY'24 which justifies ~$53/share in value today, and 3) another run in agricultural commodities which could see names such as ANDE rally again.
Downside risks include 1) earnings contraction below $145mm (reducing my fair value estimates lower), 2) ANDE's capital turnover <6x reduces implied ROICs <4% which would hit its market value in my view, and 3) the broader set of macro risks that cannot be ignored at this point [inc. geopolitical risks + the rates/inflation axis].
In short
The investment debate on ANDE is heavily tied to 1) management's ability to deploy recent FCFs (+$200mm since FY'21) into high-return opportunities, 2) the amount it can invest at these rates, and 3) for how long. Critically, earnings + capital turnover is highly sensitive to feed + grain markets meaning reduced capacity/tight supply are the main cash flow drivers [i.e. beta to wheat/corn/soybeans/cooking oil etc.]. My view is the stock is fully priced at ~$40-$45 and that the valuation calculus is skewed to the downside when benchmarked against more selective opportunities. Rate hold.
Appendix 1. These show the upper-range forecasts. Lower-range forecasts are mentioned throughout the article.
Appendix 2. Wheat spot (5yr)
Appendix 3. Corn spot (5yr)
Appendix 4. Soybean spot (5yr)
Appendix 5. Vegetable oil prices, world index (5yr)