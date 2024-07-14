Michigan Consumer Sentiment Drops To 8-Month Low

Summary

  • Consumer sentiment dropped to an 8-month low in July, according to the preliminary report for the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index.
  • The index fell 2.2 points from June's final reading to 66.0.
  • The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is a monthly survey of consumer confidence levels in the U.S. with regard to the economy, personal finances, business conditions, and buying conditions, conducted by the University of Michigan.

Consumer sentiment dropped to an 8-month low in July, according to the preliminary report for the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. The index fell 2.2 points (-3.2%) from June's final reading to 66.0. The latest reading was below the forecast of 68.5.

