MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI), a provider of a range of solutions for semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications, needed a while to get it done, but MKSI appears to have broken out in the charts after being held up by what was most likely resistance. Why will be covered next.

MKSI is breaking out

A previous article from last February rated MKSI a hold after weighing some contradictions hanging over the stock. On the one hand, earnings had come in better than expected and this was a factor in enabling an ongoing rally in the stock. On the other hand, the outlook from MKSI called for a flattish FY2024. In addition, while MKSI had managed to solve some of the problems that caused it problems last year like the ransomware event, other issues still needed to be worked on.

About five months have passed since the article from mid-February was written, but for almost all of that time MKSI was unable to add significantly to the stock’s gains. Notice how in the chart above the stock went mostly sideways for months. The stock had issues getting past the $130-140 region, which was in all likelihood caused by resistance being present in this region.

MKSI got to this region as early as March 7 when the stock closed at $133.36, but MKSI was unable to get above $140 although it got close on numerous instances. That is until July 10 when the stock closed at $142.35 after months of trying. MKSI has now spent several days above the $130-140 region, which is likely to increase confidence the breakout is for real.

Notice also that the breakout ensures the uptrend that was in place since last November remains intact, despite months of sideways action. The prior chart shows how the stock has followed an ascending trendline that can be traced all the way back to the November 2023 low of $63.44. The existing trend in the stock thus points to higher prices.

At the same time, it’s worth mentioning that the stock is getting close to overbought conditions after rallying higher in recent days. In addition, the stock is getting closer to the consensus price target of eight Wall Street firms, which stands at $148.50. In comparison, the stock closed at $143.52 on July 12, which means MKSI has increased its market cap by 39.5% YTD.

What is driving the stock higher?

The rally following November was preceded by an extended decline that started back in 2021 and extended into much of 2023. During this time MKSI was confronted by a number of headwinds, which included in no particular order the ransomware event, a downturn in the semiconductor industry, and the ill-timed acquisition of Atotech, which blew a hole in the balance sheet, just when earnings started to go down.

For instance, MKSI recorded a GAAP loss of $1.84B or $27.54 a share in FY2023, which gives you a sense of the issues MKSI had to deal with. However, MKSI has managed to resolve some of these issues and earnings are expected to get better in the coming quarters. In fact, MKSI managed to beat expectations by a mile in its most recent report when non-GAAP EPS came in at $1.18, as much as $0.44 more than expected, on revenue of $868M in Q1 FY2024 as shown below. Keep in mind Q1 FY2023 was negatively impacted by the randomware event, which is skewing the YoY comparisons.

(Unit $1M, except margins, shares and EPS) (GAAP) Q1 FY2024 Q4 FY2023 Q1 FY2023 QoQ YoY Revenue 868 893 794 (2.80%) 9.32% Gross margin 47.8% 46.0% 42.2% 180bps 560bps Operating margin 12.2% 2.7% 0.1% 950bps 1110bps Income (loss) from operations 106 24 1 341.67% 10500.00% Net income (loss) 15 (68) (42) - - EPS 0.22 (1.02) (0.64) - - Weighted-average shares outstanding 67.4M 66.9M 66.7M 0.75% 1.05% (Non-GAAP) Revenue 868 893 794 (2.80%) 9.32% Gross margin 47.8% 46.0% 42.2% 180bps 560bps Operating margin 20.2% 20.3% 12.1% (10bps) 810bps Income from operations 175 182 96 (3.85%) 82.29% Net income 79 78 32 1.28% 146.88% EPS 1.18 1.17 0.48 0.86% 145.83% Adjusted EBITDA 217 218 140 (0.46%) 55.00% Weighted-average shares outstanding 67.4M 67.1M 66.8M 0.45% 0.90% Click to enlarge

MKSI is also getting a lift from market euphoria surrounding artificial intelligence or AI. MKSI has exposure to the growing market for server GPUs to be used in AI applications in the sense that advanced logic chips like GPUs require, among other things, high-density and multi-layer printed circuit boards. MKSI can address this need with its chemistry, plating and laser drilling solutions.

Another contributing factor worth mentioning is that semis as a sector have been trending higher since November 2023 and MKSI has benefited since a rising tide lifts all boats. This rally in turn has been driven by the prospect of lower interest rates from the Federal Reserve, which signaled its pivot towards easier monetary policy in November, triggering the stock market rally that continues to this day.

Why MKSI was upbeat in its latest Investor Presentation

MKSI held its most recent Investor Presentation last June. In general, this presentation was very upbeat about MKSI’s prospects in the coming years. For instance, MKSI estimates worldwide semiconductor sales will hit $1 trillion in 2030 and in order to get there wafer fab equipment sales of $150B will be needed by then, on average, annually. In comparison, the WFE market stood at about $94B in 2023.

MKSI sees a number of secular tailwinds from which it stands to benefit. For instance, memory capital spending is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 14% in FY2023-2027 to $47.5B. The EUV scanner market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 15% in FY2023-2027 to $17.5B. The advanced packaging market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12% in FY2023-2027 to $68.8B.

Keep in mind MKSI has a target of $5.6+B in revenue, $1.6+B in adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS of $13+, all by FY2027. The numbers presented in the latest presentation are consistent with achieving this target. If we then assume EPS of $13 in FY2027 and apply a P/E multiple of 16.8x, the average in the last five years, then this would imply a stock price of $218.40 three years from now.

Is there reason for some caution?

The stock has soared higher, but it is worth mentioning that there are issues out there that could stand to use some improvement. For instance, growth could be faster, especially if MKSI wants to hit the target of $13 in EPS by FY2027. MKSI is likely to release its Q2 FY2024 report in August and the consensus is calling for non-GAAP EPS of $1.07 on revenue of $866M. This is above the midpoint of guidance from MKSI as shown below.

Q2 FY2024 (guidance) Q2 FY2023 YoY Revenue $820-900M $1,003M (14.26%) Adjusted EBITDA $174-220M $254M (22.44%) Non-GAAP EPS $0.67-1.19 $1.32 (29.55%) Click to enlarge

Note that the Q2 numbers are worse than the ones in Q1. MKSI therefore added some color to the numbers. MKSI is still dealing with a slow recovery. From the Q1 earnings call:

“Let me now turn to our second quarter outlook. We expect revenue of $860 million plus or minus $40 million reflecting the slow path to market recovery that we have discussed on recent calls."

In addition, the second half of FY2024 is only expected to bring modest improvement compared to the first half.

“Looking ahead to the second half of 2024, we expect revenue to be slightly higher than the first half, reflecting a modest improvement in our semiconductor market combined with typical seasonality in our electronics and packaging market.”

In light of the above guidelines, MKSI is expected to end FY2024 with non-GAAP EPS of around $5.15 on revenue of $3.55B, assuming H1 comes in at $2.25 on revenue of $1.73B. This implies a P/E ratio of 27.9x with the stock priced at $143.52. In comparison, MKSI achieved non-GAAP EPS of $4.43 on revenue of $3.62B in FY2023. MKSI has gotten better, but there is a lot of work left to do.

The balance sheet needs work too. MKSI finished Q1 FY2024 with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $846M, but this was more than offset by $4,692M of long-term debt on the balance sheet, mostly as a result of the Atotech acquisition. At the same time, adjusted EBITDA was almost $1B on a TTM basis, so it is not as if the debt situation is out of control.

MKSI is also working on improving the balance sheet through various measures. MKSI recently raised $1.4B and the proceeds were used to improve the financial state. This include deleveraging through lower interest expense, replacing secured debt with unsecured debt and extending existing maturities. In a nutshell, MKSI is not there yet, but it is getting better.

Investor takeaways

It is not hard to see why someone could decide to go with long MKSI. The stock has been in an uptrend since last November and this looks set to continue after breaking through the resistance that stood in the way for months. The factors that have driven the stock higher are still there. This includes the AI euphoria that has driven semis higher as a group, especially those like MKSI that have exposure to the AI supply chain. MKSI has gained almost 40% in value and that is better than most semis, or other stocks for that matter.

The quarterly results are getting better. Yes, MKSI still has a lot of work to do to get back to where it used to be prior to the downturn in demand, but MKSI is positive it can get back to that level again and more, judging by the recently held Investor Presentation. If the presentation is any indication, MKSI is confident the target of $5.6B in revenue and non-GAAP EPS of $13+ in FY2027 is achievable.

The balance sheet of MKSI is a weak point, but it is getting better. The Atotech acquisition came at an inopportune time because MKSI leveraged itself just when demand started to fall. On top of that, MKSI suffered other setbacks, which includes the ransomware event and supply chain disruptions. This put MKSI in a hole, but MKSI is making progress in terms of getting out of it.

It is tempting to go with long MKSI, but I am going with neutral on MKSI. Much, if not all of the good news, has been priced into the stock after the long rally. MKSI is now trading within a few percentage points of the consensus price target on Wall Street. The stock is getting close to being overbought after trending higher for the last nine months or so.

This might become a problem if MKSI disappoints and the recovery does not go as expected, which could happen when MKS reports next in August. The outlook from MKSI itself is calling for a slow recovery and only modest improvement in the next few quarters due to the current state of the market, which is not exactly booming.

The market though seems to believe MKSI is lowballing and expects more. Earnings estimates for the upcoming report, for instance, are towards the top end of guidance. This does not mean MKSI will miss estimates, but it does mean the bar has been set high. This raises the possibility of MKSI coming up short because expectations are higher than what MKSI suggested is likely in the near-term outlook.

Bottom line, there is definitely a case to be made in favor of long MKSI, but there is also reason for caution after the rally in MKSI. The trend favors the bull case for MKSI, and there is no denying long MKSI has been a winning trade for quite some time now, but MKSI will need to meet high expectations. If it does not, and if MKSI reports earnings that are more in line with what the midpoint of guidance calls for because the recovery is going slower than the market seems to believe, not getting in on MKSI after the stock has already rallied as much as it has could prove to have been wise after all.