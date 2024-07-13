beckariuz

Investment Thesis

Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY) works not only for established and large merchants. The company is also operating in target markets that could grow at 21.1% from 2024 to 2030 and receive the support of Governments worldwide. In my opinion, the company could use the growing cash in hand not only to receive finance income but also to finance new hiring and finance the new company's tech hubs announced in 2024.

My Targe Price: If the company continues to hire, and business growth, net income, and unlevered FCF growth continue as promised, my DCF implied a valuation of $49 per share. However, I think that the fair value is close to $20 per share, which is the result obtained with a discount of future net income.

Business Overview And Target Markets Growth

Adyen is a financial technology platform offering end-to-end payment capabilities to large groups like Facebook (META), Uber (UBER), H&M, eBay (EBAY), and Microsoft (MSFT). The company's business model is divided into three main pillars: the digital pillar, a unified e-commerce solution, and platforms.

The company's digital efforts respond to the need for online payments. Adyen offers an integrated solution to merchants and recently promised to enhance performance and lower cost savings thanks to economies of scale. According to Grand View Research, the global digital payment market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 21.1% from 2024 to 2030. We could expect net sales growth of the company's digital solutions close to the target market growth.

The company's Unified Commerce solution brings cross-channel experiences, data insights, and point-of-sale technology. Among other features, the company's technology is expected to offer in-store, digital, and in-app payments in a single solution. The global point of sale market is expected to rise from $33.41 billion in 2024 to $110.22 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 16.1% during 2024-2032.Finally, the company's platform solutions target SMBs, and offer multi-channel-solution and know-how obtained from the company's Digital and Unified Commerce solutions.

Cash Cow: $9.1 Billion In Cash, Negative Net Debt

A quick look at the balance sheet reveals an immense amount of cash, which increases yearly. The company seems to receive cash from clients and is responsible for sending it to merchants and financial institutions. As a result, cash represents a significant part of the total assets.

Source: Seeking Alpha Source: Seeking Alpha

On the liability side, the company reports a significant liability related to the amount of money payable to merchants and financial institutions. In the last report, net debt was -$8.9 billion, and the asset/liability ratio was larger than 1x.

Source: Seeking Alpha Source: Seeking Alpha

In addition, I think that management could use the cash in hand to open new offices, finance capital expenditures, and hire new employees. In my view, it is quite ideal. There is something else remarkable about the use of cash. The company appears to receive a significant amount of money from finance income. They are using the cash in hand to receive income from banks.

Stock Price Analysis

The shares are currently trading at less than $14 per share. In 2020, investors could buy shares at less than $10 per share, however, four years ago the company did not deliver the total amount of FCF delivered today. In this sense, in my view, the company is at its lowest point ever.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The total amount of trading volume seen in 2023, and 2024, is also significantly more significant than what market participants saw in 2019, and 2020.

In my opinion, if unlevered FCF growth continues, the demand for the stock could accelerate. Let's remind ourselves that the stock was bought by investors at even $30 per share three years ago. Hence, in my view, there is obvious demand for the same company at $12, and $14 per share.

DCF: $49 Per Share

Under my different financial models, I assumed that governments will continue to promote digital payments. Among the recent initiatives is the Better Than Cash Alliance, a partnership of governments, companies, and international organizations, which intends to accelerate the use of digital payments to advance the Sustainable Development Goals. I think that those initiatives will continue to contribute to the market's growth and may benefit the company's net sales growth.

I also took a look at the revenue expectations delivered by other analysts, which include net sales growth of more than 20% YoY in 2024, 2025, 2026, and even 2027. 2024 EPS, and 2025 EPS growth are also expected to be around 22%, and 26%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

For the assessment of the company's fair value, I first developed an FCF model using 11%-8% net sales growth, an EBITDA margin of 49%-47%, and unleveled FCF growth in line with the growth reported in the past. In the last quarterly report, the company noted that they aim to deliver net sales growth of about low-twenties and high-twenties percent.

Note that all of its valuation ratios are much higher than the sector median because ADYEY seems to grow faster than other actors in the industry.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Besides, I expect that platforms may contribute a lot to future performance. In the last quarter, the company noted that excluding eBay, platform volume grew 116% YoY. Besides, the volume of digitally processed products could also bring significant revenue growth. It was up 51% YOY thanks to ongoing Digital customer demand. I think that my figures are quite conservative overall compared to the numbers delivered by management.

The company also noted that it aims to improve its EBITDA margin to levels above 50% in 2026. Hence, my EBITDA margin figures of 49%-47% appears realistic.

Under my own estimates total revenue would grow from $2375 million in 2024 to $3.9 billion in 2029, and EBITDA would increase from $984 million in 2024 to $1.615 billion in 2029. I also assumed increases in the D&A, and decreases in changes in net working capital. Using a discount rate of 6.2%, terminal growth from 2029 of 4%, the implied total valuation is close to $155 billion. We would be talking about a target price of $49 per share.

Source: Author's Calculations

Net Income Discount Model: $20-$21 Per Share

Adyen's free cash flow includes customer funds held in short-term custody. Hence, I used a different metric other than FCF. Some other members of Seeking Alpha commented about the FCF.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I executed another financial model, which discount future net income from 2024 to 2029. I think that this model offers a more pessimistic vision of the company, but certain investors may appreciated it over the DCF model.

For the assessment of future net income growth, I had a look at the EPS expectations of other analysts, which included 22% 2024 EPS growth, and 26% 2025 EPS growth. My revenue growth numbers are significantly lower than the figures reported by other analysts.

I assumed a net profit margin of 42%-43% from 2024 to 2029, a long-term net income growth of 4%, and a discount of 6.2%. Under this model, net income growth would be close to 13% and 9% from 2024 to 2025, which I think is in line with the numbers delivered in the past, the outlook given by management, and the target market growth expectations. If we assume a share count of 3114 million shares, the implied valuation would be $20-21 per share.

Source: Author's Calculations

Headcount Growth Model: $34 Per Share

In the last quarter, the company recently noted that they expect to hire senior leadership positions to build the company's tech hubs in 2024. Once those new teams are created I assumed that hiring could grow at the same rate of a larger pace than in the past. It is also worth noting that management is hiring a lot in North America, where net sales growth is significant. Taking this into account, I think that new employees could accelerate net sales growth.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I also modeled the number of employees and future headcount growth. If the company continues to hire at the same rate per year, I assumed a 2029 headcount of close to 8372 employees. In the past, total revenue/employees was close to 0.45 and 0.52. If we use a total revenue/employees ratio of 0.52, net profit margin of 45%, discount of 6.2%, and long-term net income growth of 4%, the implied valuation would be $34 per share. In order to calculate the net income, I multiplied total headcount*0.52*45%, which implied a 2029 net income of $1.959 billion.

Source: Author's Calculations

Most Analysts Report A Buy Note To ADYEY

Most analysts out there reported a buy note to ADYEY. Out of information obtained from S&P Intelligence, 31 analysts follow the company. 15 analysts believe that the company is a buy. 9 reported an outperform note, and 8 analysts reported a hold note. The price targets reported by analysts are almost always higher than the current stock price. Seeking Alpha's tool reveal an average price target of $17 per share.

Source: Seeking Alpha

With that, I would like to point out that quants inside Seeking Alpha gave a sell rating to ADYEY. Not every analysts believe that the company is a buy. Recently, momentum seemed to decrease, and the valuation factor grade is F.

Source: Seeking Alpha Source: Seeking Alpha

Risks From Competitors

There is a significant number of growing competitors like Aliant Payments, Aurus Inc., Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd., PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL), Novatti (OTCPK:NTTIF), ACI Worldwide (ACIW), Global Payments Inc. (GPN), or Wirecard (OTC:WRCDF). Those competitors could soon launch technological applications that will most likely compete with the products offered by the company. With more cash in hand than Adyen, peers could develop faster and more innovative solutions. As a result, the company may lose large clients and may see its net sales growth decline.

Other Risks

In my opinion, the company's total valuation could change significantly as a result of lower revenue growth, or lower expectations about future net sales growth. If analysts believe that the company may not grow as expected, most traders out there would lower their price targets, which may lower the demand for the stock. The stock price could fall.

Changes in the interest rates may also affect future results. The company makes a lot of money thanks to finance income obtained from the total amount of cash standing on the balance sheet. If interest rates decline, I think that net income will decrease, which may drive the demand for the stock to lower.

I think that the current level of sales growth will most likely be sustainable thanks to new hiring efforts. A large part of the company's employees are represented by engineers and personnel with technical skills. If ADYEY fails to find those individuals or the labor supply deteriorates, I think that net revenue growth and EBITDA margins may lower. In the worst-case scenario, I think that we could see lower net income growth and lower demand for the stock.

Adyen is responsible for fraud detection, big data analysis, and other consumer protection practices. In my view, both card companies and large merchants trust Adyen. I think that large failures, cyber attacks, data leaks, or even failed transactions could deteriorate the company's reputation. If merchants decide to work with other competitors like Stripe (STRIP) or deal with credit card companies directly, Adyen's business growth may deteriorate. In addition, certain large investors may decide to sell shares. The stock price could trend lower.

In my view, shareholders could suffer from significant changes in the stock price, as well as future stock price volatility. Small changes in the outlook, changes in the interest rates, and other changes could affect the valuation. Taking this risk into consideration, I think that Adyen could be very profitable, but shareholders may have to hold shares for a long time.

Conclusion

Adyen receives cash from transactions all over the world and is responsible for distributing the cash to merchants and financial institutions. Thanks to this business model, the company holds a lot of cash in hand, which serves to receive not only finance income. Management will most likely use the growing cash in hand to finance the new company's tech hubs, accelerate hiring, and geographic expansion. The new expansion could bring economies of scale that management promised in their corporate reports and may drive costs lower and unleveled FCF growth up. I also expect the support of governments all over the world, as well as new initiatives like the Better Than Cash Alliance, to accelerate the demand for the company's solutions. Based on the discount of future net income, I think that the fair value is close to $20 per share

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.