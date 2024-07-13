Adyen: Cheap Cash Cow

Jul. 13, 2024 7:54 AM ETAdyen N.V. (ADYEY) Stock1 Comment
London Stock Market Research profile picture
London Stock Market Research
25 Followers

Summary

  • Adyen is a financial technology platform offering end-to-end payment capabilities to large groups.
  • Among other features, the company's technology is expected to offer in-store, digital, and in-app payments in a single solution.
  • The new expansion could bring economies of scale that management promised in their corporate reports, and may drive costs lower and unleveled FCF growth up.
  • I expect the support of governments all over the world, as well as new initiatives like the Better Than Cash Alliance, to accelerate the demand for the company's solutions.

Cash Cow on pile of $ Money Bills

beckariuz

Investment Thesis

Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY) works not only for established and large merchants. The company is also operating in target markets that could grow at 21.1% from 2024 to 2030 and receive the support of Governments worldwide. In my opinion, the company

This article was written by

London Stock Market Research profile picture
London Stock Market Research
25 Followers
London Stock Market Research is a service offered by an ex-investment banker from the city of London. After around 11 years in the industry, I decided to drop out, and made dollars out of what I learned in business. I appreciate value investments, and I usually buy companies that trade at close to 10x earnings, and offer dividend yield. I mainly research small caps, and mid caps from the United States, Canada, South America, UK, France, and Germany.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Disclaimer: I do not offer financial advice. This is only my opinion about the price of stocks. Readers may want to hire an investment adviser. My articles may also include mistakes about future EPS forecasts, EBITDA forecasts, net sales forecasts, and other expectations. My valuation models may also include assumptions about the cost of capital, cost of equity, or future growth. These assumptions may be too optimistic, or too pessimistic.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADYEY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ADYEY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ADYEY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ADYEY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News