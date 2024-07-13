China's BYD Gains Automaking Identity, Reputation And Market Share Quarter By Quarter

Doron Levin profile picture
Doron Levin
1.38K Followers

Summary

  • BYD's global deliveries of battery-electric vehicles are approaching Tesla's, signaling the rise of the Chinese auto industry.
  • Increasing tariffs in the U.S. and Europe aim to slow Chinese car brand growth, causing anxiety among nations and automakers.
  • BYD's flexible pricing strategy, expansion into new markets, and development of luxury and plug-in hybrid vehicles position it for long-term success in the auto industry.
  • While shares look fully priced, BYD's growing brand presence and momentum could push the stock higher.

BYD SEAL 2023 Test Drive Day

BYD SEAL 2023 Test Drive Day

teddyleung/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Record second-quarter sales numbers from China further ratified the rising dominance of the nation’s auto industry and, in particular, that of BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY) – whose global deliveries

This article was written by

Doron Levin profile picture
Doron Levin
1.38K Followers
I am a journalist based in Detroit, having spent almost my entire career writing about business and economic subjects for The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Detroit Free Press and Bloomberg. I'm the author of two books and am an acknowledged expert on the world automotive industry.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BYDDY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BYDDY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BYDDY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News