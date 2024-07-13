FroggyFrogg

It's been some time since I updated on Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF) (OTCPK:AXFOY). This is one of Sweden's largest and, after the de-listing of ICA AB, the only remaining publicly available company in the grocery space in Sweden with such specs. The company's FY23 results were excellent, outperforming the broader market and recording a double-digit net sales increase. Initial 1Q24 results were quite solid, perhaps justifying some of the premium here - but later results, which were out today (as I am writing this article), saw enough weakness to where the company was down 8-9% in market trading today.

So what exactly happened?

That's what we'll look at as we update our thesis on Axfood at this particular time. I may raise this PT in the future to reflect different upsides for this company, but Axfood, since the privatization and pulling off ICA AB from the stock market, remains virtually the only FMCG in the entire Swedish market that investors can actually buy.

This provides a certain degree of "crowding" to this investment, which I believe further inflates an already inflated valuation.

There's also this simple fact, that has made the company and other Swedish businesses less appealing to me. We're in an international market, so there are a lot of different and attractive businesses available, even in the grocery market, that don't trade at the premiums we see here.

And why should I favor a company that's expensive, just because it's in my home market? That's not how I work or how I invest.

Let's update for 2Q24, and see what we have here.

Axfood - An upside exists, but it's not enough to interest me yet.

I've been fairly clear about my targets for Axfood and where I start investing. Usually, it's below 240. I bought back quite a few shares when the company went below 235 SEK about a year ago or so. That investment has already popped again, even after today's drop. As I am writing this article, Axfood is trading at 265'ish SEK/share. I sold much of my position when we hit 300 and above, and I have a 2% portfolio position left at this point.

At one time, I was a B&H investor, and you may notice that this way of speaking does not sound like B&H. I would say that I'm now buy-and-hold until a better opportunity comes along, and if the valuation of the original investment has reached a good "maturity".

Axfood is one of those companies that has really reached a level that I consider on the unsustainable side. There's some upside to be sure - but you need to really consider Axfood at a premium for this to be valid.

So should you consider the company at a premium?

Let's look at 2Q24. Because a 9% intra-day drop for Axfood is very rare. This is not typically a volatile business, but it's also become incredibly inflated at well over 20x P/E.

Sales growth in food and food price inflation was so-so. The company did not underperform the market, but the degree of outperformance that Axfood offers has become lower and lower to the levels we see today.

Axfood IR (Axfood IR)

In short, the room for Axfood to really outperform has slimmed down, and I no longer expect that we'll see a 350 SEK premiumization for this company in the near term. It's important to say that this is basically me saying that the company is unlikely to massively outperform - but it's still likely to do very well - because Axfood has not for a long time not outperformed.

Group net sales increased by 1.2% for the YoY quarter, with higher volumes and increases in market share as customers favor lower-cost options in an increasingly competitive and cost-driven market. Willy's especially grew well - but the problem in this quarter was DagAb, which saw very soft growth at below 1%, with a total negative calendar effect of 1.1%.

And, the second kicker, the company's operating profit in some segments in terms of growth was severely negative. DagAb's profit dropped by almost 30% adjusted, and Snabbgross was down 8% as well.

The stars of the show continue to be the core segment - Willy's - no surprise there.

Axfood IR (Axfood IR)

But it also goes to show you that there's no endless growth, no magic to any of these companies. Eventually, sales die down for all businesses - and it's my conviction that what we see here is the beginning of sales and profit slowdown for Willys, as there are very few moves in terms of market share that the company can move to really move its needle in the home market. Willy's is already market-leading.

Axfood IR (Axfood IR)

Hemköp is also a solid performer, with actual better sales growth than Willy's for once, but a lower operating margin.

So let's look at the problem segment - DagAb. The problem was both softer sales growth, but also higher costs related to the overall ramp-up of new logistical structures. It could be a bit of a mid-term quarter, but I think the operating margin drop is one that's here to stay - and we're now at 1.3% adjusted for the segment. This segment also includes some of the smaller store brands, such as Matöppet, Handlarn, Apohem, Middagsfrid, and Urban Deli, some "Bodega"-type stores as well as some growth projects, which as things stand are slowing the company down.

This doesn't mean that the company is in dire straits - just that we've reached what I consider to be "peak" operating results for the current term, and operating margins are now teetering close to below 4%.

Axfood IR (Axfood IR)

Some other more worrying signs include a reduced level of capital efficiency and increases in net working capital. ROCE is also declining, now below 21.5%. This could also have to do with the fact that the company is pushing new growth and logistic projects that are supposed to drive efficiency over the next decade and more.

Axfood IR (Axfood IR)

The company is pushing these changes as short-term costs - inefficiencies during ramp-ups with expected optimizations required, and resulting also in operational disruption. It's possible - and we'll certainly see improvement. The question is at what sort of levels we'll see.

Another big piece of news is that Axfood has moved to buy out one of the last independent players on the market in Sweden, City Gross. It means that the company is further expanding its market reach into the hypermarket segment, which is what the company is.

City Gross IR (City Gross IR)

Despite poor 2Q24 results, the company's outlook for the year is unchanged in CapEx and new store openings, as well as profit expectations. Yield is now below 3% despite the company's recent drop - and I would still be careful buying it above 240 SEK/share.

Why?

Here's why.

Valuation for Axfood - Even at 260 SEK, the upside is somewhat limited

At 260-265, we're starting to approach 22-23x P/E. This is a more acceptable valuation than the previous we've seen, but still not exactly a "good" valuation. A good valuation would be a yield above the interest-free rate, at least 3.5%, with a 10% annualized upside from capital appreciation.

We don't have that here.

Furthermore, current company estimates remain inflated in terms of the growth rate. It currently averages 8% EPS growth rate on an annual basis. You don't need me to tell you that the company did not manage this, this year (unless you adjust heavily), and I do not believe that it will manage this going forward.

FMCG companies are cut from similar cloth. They all have low, 2-5% EBIT Margins, and they are absolutely necessary for daily life in our countries, no matter what countries they are in. Where they differ is the valuation that's being put on the table.

My focus is on the cheaper that I can get for my money. For a long time, a good example of this has been Ahold Delhaize (OTCQX:ADRNY), which I have been putting money into for over a year now. Axfood simply hasn't been attractive for a little over a year now.

Axfood does not have a high 20-year average P/E. If you look at the long-term average, it goes down to 19x. Even after the drop, we're at 21-22x. At a 19x P/E forecast, this is not an attractive upside. As I am writing this, the annualized rate of return at 19x P/E on a forward basis, even with 8.5% annualized EPS growth is lower than 3.5% per year - and this includes dividends (Paywalled F.A.S.T Graphs Link).

My price target established in my previous article from March was a maximum of 245 SEK/share. At that price, you're able to get at least 8-9% at 20x P/E, which is the highest conservative upside that I'm willing to give - and even then it's not all that attractive.

I would still argue that it's a good idea to prepare to divest Axfood or consider rotation if the company starts "sniffing" the 310 SEK level or above - maybe even 300 SEK, if you have alternatives. At that, even a 24-25x P/E will not generate even high single-digit returns, in my opinion - and this is all we're likely to achieve here.

At the same time, I do understand the investor's flight to safety, as we're seeing and have seen with the current market trends and volatility. Many investors are looking for the safest, highest-yielding bets with a stable upside. But you should not be paying any sort of valuation like this for a company, in my opinion, not even for a company such as this.

And this still goes for the valuation we have after 2Q24.

In short, we're starting to drop, but as long as we're above 245, I won't be buying. If we drop below that, I'm more interested.

Here is my current thesis for the company.

Thesis

My thesis for Axfood includes wanting to own the only publicly traded FMCG company in Sweden at a good price. At that good price, it combines a 3-4%+ yield with an annual upside in the low double or high single digits, making for a compelling mix of quality and safety while offering market outperformance. That is not the case we have today.

The company is a, to me, surefire investment at any price below 230 SEK. At anything above 245 SEK, it becomes dicey in terms of double-digit upside, at its current valuation and scale.

I've played the company both with puts and calls, and plan to sell some attractive covered calls if we see 290 SEK or above again while selling puts below 245 SEK, and constantly looking at the annualized appeal of buy-writes on a 12-month forward basis.

The company warrants a "HOLD" from me at 260 SEK/share, with a PT of 245/share at the very highest. This is updated for the 2024E period after the 2Q24.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The company lacks a meaningful market-beating upside on a forward basis at a price of over 290 SEK/share, and for that reason, I'm at a "HOLD" here.

