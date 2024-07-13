carterdayne/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) has as a cornerstone of its value proposition the development of a friendly and welcoming concept that emulates the atmosphere of a neighborhood sandwich shop, despite its more than 427 locations in 31 states and the District of Columbia. Quickly contextualizing the history of the company, it was born in Chicago, but precisely on Lincoln Avenue in 1977. In fact, the idea of ​​the creator, Peter Hastings, was for the sandwich shop to be used to offer a meal for his antique store, which had been opened six years earlier. Soon Potbelly grew locally and eventually became Peter's main business.

It was only in 1997 when the company opened its second unit. Since then, the fast casual chain has expanded with a predominance of its own units rather than franchises, which we know requires a greater amount of capital employed. Around 81% of Potbelly's units are owned and around 19% are franchises. In fact, the need for equity to accelerate the growth of units was Potbelly's main focus in its more mature phase of growth. As a result, an IPO was held in October 2013, raising more than $108 million. The share price rose 141% during the day the company went public.

Everything indicated that the company would have an accelerated path to the goal of 2,000 units that the company projected in the long term, but what we saw was a return of -52% in the last ten years. Since 2018, when the company had its peak in the number of stores, the number of units has fallen every year, with 28 units closed in 2020 alone. In total, approximately 68 units closed in this period, reaching the number of 424 units at the end of 2023. So far the year 2024 has shown a net growth of 4 units for the company.

Now it appears that the company has left behind some of the strategies it aimed to implement in 2013. The paradigm shift came with the change of the CEO during the pandemic. Robert D. Wright, former COO of Wendy's (WEN) arrived at a key moment of Potbelly. The company had just come out of a great quarter at the end of 2019, with an impressive 68% drop in SSS in the first quarter of 2020. In the same period other chains, many of them larger than Potbelly, were also changing their CEO's, aiming at a more cautious strategy in an environment with traffic suppressed because of the context of the time. Both Red Robin (RRGB) and Jack in the Box (JACK) had also made a similar decision.

Paradigm Shift: How Does Potbelly Plan to Grow?

Potbelly's strategy aims to expand through franchising. As we said previously, currently around 20% of Potbelly units are franchises. The company's goal is to become 85% franchised. To catapult this expansion, Potbelly's priority will be the development of a lean unit model, which adapts and has capillarity to smaller markets. This is especially important to attract traders willing to earn a decent ROI. In total, from the unit development agreements provided for in the Franchise Growth Acceleration (FGA) Initiative there are approximately 649 units when we add those already existing with those committed by the operators. Generally, operators who commit to opening Potbelly franchises have a target of one year for each unit, no more than eight years regardless of the number of units committed.

I never tire of saying the benefits of lean units in the turbulent context of the restaurant industry. If you have been following recent developments, you may notice that this is a paradigm in the industry that is being repeated more and more. In 2023, when it changed its strategy and presented the new unit model, Potbelly signed 202 Area Development Agreements. In the first quarter of 2024 alone, there were 32 more agreements.

Potbelly's new lean unit is 500 square feet smaller than the old unit and an additional concern with digital sales, which represent 41% of total sales at Potbelly. This is about 2% higher than what we saw last year. Almost every company I analyzed this year named a unit model that would serve as a catalyst for their expansion project. And this can be seen from QSRs to casual dining. Jack in the Box recently announced its 'CRAVED' unit, with a payback of approximately 5 years and is already in the development phase in 88 locations, including in Mexico.

Within fast-casual we also have Portillo's (PTLO) which plans to implement from 2025 the 'Units of the Future' that promise a payback of 3 years within Chicagoland, 5 years in the Sunbelt (where the company plans to focus in the coming years ) and 6 years in the Midwest. Portillo's units currently have a payback of 4,7 and 8 years respectively. A colossally larger AUV in its native Chicagoland represents the difference in both the payback period and net present value within that market.

A big advantage when we talk about Potbelly's new unit model is the initial costs, excluding real estate lease and acquisition costs, the initial investment per unit is $650,000. Assuming an average AUV of $1.3 million that was calculated at the end of 2023 and counting on the improvement in unit-level margins expected for the company in fiscal year 2024 to 16%, we have a very interesting investment project. Of course, we had to maintain a constant cash inflow, but these problems are resolved when compared with other expansion projects that I also calculated using the same cash flow cadence and perpetuity assumptions:

Lean unit feasibility study (Author)

Note that Potbelly's lean unit design presents excellent numbers when we use the assumptions of stable sales volume and margins. Despite not maintaining AUVs comparable to the first quartiles in the fast casual segment, the new units promise payback in up to four years, which facilitates accelerated investment by operators. As the time limit for establishing units under the FGA agreement is eight years, the payback period involves multiple investments per year. This becomes evident when we compare the profitability metrics of the expansion project through the new units (with a cost 21% lower than the old model) with the previous model. The NPV of the new project is approximately $180,555 higher, the payback is a few months faster, the discounted payback is two years shorter, the benefit-cost ratio is almost 30% higher and the IRR is 6.4% higher.

This relationship between the initial cost (which would be $650,000 on average according to the CEO) and the cash flows discounted to present value (with the assumption that they will remain constant, as will the cost of capital) is expressed through the benefit-cost ratio, which is nothing more than the ratio between these two variables mentioned above. In comparative terms, the benefit-cost ratio of Potbelly's new units (4.84 when using margins forecast for 2024) is around 5.65% lower than the 'Units of the Future' in Chicagoland (5.13), but higher than the same units of Portillo's when established in the Sunbelt (3.04) and the Midwest (4.89). Remembering that these Portillo's units are still in the development process and these numbers are estimated with the CFO's statement. Portillo's current units have an average benefit-cost ratio of 2.55.

Promotional Environments: To enter or not to enter, that is the question

The last ten years have represented an interesting period in the history of the restaurant industry as a whole. To suppress rising operating costs, many restaurants spent a long time consecutively making rounds of menu price increases. This situation reached an unsustainable point in 2023, when it became commonplace to establish a causal relationship between downward traffic and low-income guest absence.

This situation became even more evident in QSRs due to the sharper increase in prices. In the last ten years, McDonald's has increased its prices by approximately 100%, more than three times the inflation for the period. Popeyes, a brand from Restaurant Brands (QSR), increased by 86%, while Taco Bell, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands (YUM) increased its prices by 81%. Companies that increased their prices above inflation, but in a more controlled manner were Wendy's (WEN), Burger King, Chick-fil-A and Arby's, with an increase of 55%, a little less than twice inflation. Some other companies increased more gently, such as Starbucks (SBUX), which already maintained 'premium' pricing and therefore did not have as much room for marginal increases, increasing around 39% in the last ten years.

I delved deeper into this relationship between rising prices in restaurants and low-income consumers' perception of value in my Restaurant Brands article. I recommend reading it to understand the dynamics of the industry and how it relates to strategic movements.

Within this context, companies in the industry need to face a dilemma: do I really need to enter promotional environments to increase my traffic? Can I maintain consistent returns if I maintain my pricing? Can I increase the average check to reduce the impact of traffic? These are frequently asked questions that several players ask and will always ask in times of 'value wars'. As Porter said, the structures underlying the industry - as well as its entry and exit barriers - define the degree of potential for eventual cooperative and aggressive movements to be carried out. In a mature industry like this, where growth is relatively slow, operating costs are significant (and rising when we think about labor costs), a large number of direct competitors and which is still under pressure from substitute products, we tend to see more incisive movements of competitors.

When we talk about QSR, I am sure that a more incisive positioning is a pressing need, since low-income guests are a large part of its transactions and are directly threatened by convenience stores, which offer a similar experience and cheap prices. In this sense we saw McDonald's announcing its $5 promotion which consists of a McChicken or McDouble with nuggets, fries and drink for $5, planned to last for a month from June 25th. Together, McDonald's uses LTOs to increase differentiation both in collaborative marketing and in the addition of premium items (see the new Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese) in markets that still see some possibility of expansion. Both the new Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry and the Special Quality Garlic Sauce in Collaboration with Jujutsu Kaisen are ways of adding value in LTO so as not to be totally dependent on promotions focused on low-income guests, but also aiming at perceived value , regardless of segmentation. Naturally, in retaliation, Burger King starts offering an 'Eat Like a King' promotion, which according to company management should run until the end of 2024.

When we look at full-service restaurants, and even some fast casuals, there is still a reluctance to embrace promotional environments, although those who haven't yet are still experiencing traffic issues. I wrote a little more about this in my article "First Watch (FWRG): The Price of Keeping Pricing" which I highly recommend reading.

The Potbelly case seems to be a little different from the others. Until the last quarter of 2023, the company demonstrated strong traffic, while most companies were already beginning to show signs of weakness in traffic. Presenting SSS growth of 6%, Potbelly's CEO already signaled that the company stood out in the first quartile in terms of traffic when we talk about fast casual. In fact, Potbelly's approach to early 2024 was to increase prices by 3.3% during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year.

Companies that maintained their pricing in line with the previous paradigm of constant increases in menu prices, as BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) did in the first quarter, began to present signs that they would seek a position more focused on the most price-sensitive guests precisely due to weak traffic. Pizookies for $5, happy hour and brewery rewards are the main strategies in BJ's promotion mix to balance traffic-relevant factors . We could also see this at Starbucks with its $7 'Menu Pairings' after the first quarter was marked by the lack of non-occasional customers. The specific case of Starbucks involves a few more layers such as increased queues, operational complexity due to ice logistics and a sea of ​​customizable options.

Just like Potbelly, we also saw other companies maintaining their pricing regardless of the environment and unlike those I mentioned previously, they did not go back. There are very plausible reasons for this. The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) is a great example of this. The Cheesecake Factory uses its seasonal and highly rotating menu to increase the frequency of occasional customers. These are obvious mechanisms for increasing traffic and average ticket per guest. Note that these mechanisms are not bulletproof, but their developments allow for a milder reduction in SSS, as in the case of Cheesecake, which presented a 1.5% decrease in traffic and a 0.9% increase in the average check per guest, culminating in a 0.6% decrease in SSS.

It's impossible to talk about how Potbelly managed to maintain traffic in the last quarter of 2023 without first talking about its 'Five Pillar Strategy'. Only then will we be able to focus on how the company does not need to compete on price.

The five pillars are: Operational Excellence, Investment in Marketing, Perks Loyalty Program, Digitalization and Technology and Expansion and Development of New Unit Models. As we have already talked about the lean units and the expansion project under the franchise model, I would like to briefly analyze the other points, mainly your loyalty program, which in my opinion is your biggest advantage in retaining traffic.

Firstly, both in relation to the pillars of Operational Efficiency and Digitalization and Technology, we had the implementation of the PDK (Potbelly Digital Kitchen), in the same line that IHOP (DIN) has been doing, optimizing order management and reducing operational bottlenecks. In this sense, both companies have a large share of digital sales and loyalty programs that are performing very well in the current scenario (in the case of IHOP with the International Bank of Pancakes and the integration of Tray POS and AI).

Speaking of marketing, at Potbelly it is almost entirely focused on digital, where approximately 3% of total revenue is spent every year. This was to be expected, since in the first quarter of 2024, around 41% of all sales come from digital channels, representing a growth of 2% compared to the previous quarter.

Potbelly's loyalty program, rebranded as 'Perks' in January 2023 appears to occupy a central role in the company's competitive strategy. On a strategic level, the loyalty program serves both as a catalyst for retaining guests and increasing operating margins. I will explain in more depth. 'Perks' features a fast-paced rewards system, specially formatted to increase traffic as occasional guests redeem one of twelve selected menu items. As guests return to redeem their rewards, subjective mechanisms assist in the perception of quality, familiarity and loyalty. This certainly serves as a catapult for both the average check and traffic. On the other hand, what could be considered the Achilles heel are the fees paid to intermediaries on platforms other than their own. This was a significant portion of the digital guest check, as digital sales on Potbelly represent more than 40% of total sales. In this sense, the company has been migrating to its own digital channels, this is a more recent effort. Own digital channels include its app and the official website, and especially in this first quarter they are driving the average digital check.

But how did this continued strategy from 2023 perform in the first quarter of 2024? It is clear that traffic has decreased for everyone, while pressures from substitute products and competition have become fiercer internally. Not to mention the rise in labor costs, which are becoming increasingly significant. Let's do it step by steps. In the following section I will commit to talking about finances almost exclusively.

During the first quarter of 2024, Potbelly faced slower traffic, as did almost the entire industry, with the exception of a few specific operators. Inherently, Potbelly saw a decline in transactions among occasional, non-loyalty and non-Perks users. These factors culminated in an SSS of -0.2% when using the same period in 2023 as a comparable basis.

In the same vein as First Watch, Potbelly doesn't seem too concerned about the absence of non-occasional guests. In this case, the intended strategy is to follow the daily value strategy and stimulate perceived value through cost-benefit perceptions. This strategy differs from promotions precisely because of its subjective characteristic and capacity for long-term loyalty. In my opinion the big difference here is the 'Perks', it makes the total difference in this strategy, as it is a catalyst for traffic and average check through the rewards system. Of course, in an environment like we are seeing, LTOs everywhere and price competitions over a long period of time can and should affect both profitability and traffic. Historically, everyday value strategies can suffer in price war environments as long as value perceptions remain biased by promotions as we have seen with QSRs. The key here is the loyalty of your customer base.

Now that we have covered its positioning in the promotional environment and its 'FGA expansion project', it is very important that we look a little deeper at Potbelly's financial performance during the first quarter of 2024 and monitor the development of its margins. This will be the central theme of the next section of this text.

Financial performance and historical patterns

As expected, due to the refranchising of some specific units for selected operators, we noticed a reduction in total revenues due to the loss of sales revenue from these units, which now generate royalties. This has a direct impact on short-term revenues. Despite these impacts, both average weekly sales and system-wide sales increased by 1.6% and 1.9% respectively.

This means that although transactions involving refranchising decreased total revenue (since franchised units now contribute to royalty revenue), we saw growth in sales metrics across the system and the company gaining market share over the course of the quarter. The figure below represents the composition of revenue and underlying operating costs:

Note that within the units operated by Potbelly we saw an improvement in two of the three major cost centers analyzed. This improvement was not only absolute, but also percentage, that is, when we exclude the effects of refranchises we still see improvements. Starting with food, beverage and packaging costs, we note a 0.6% decrease in the first quarter of 2024, mainly due to a 1.7% decrease in commodity inflation. This decline was already expected and this same movement was seen in several other companies. Bloomin' (BLMN), for example, had already presented food, drink and packaging costs 1.2% lower in 2023 compared to 2022. Chuy's (CHUY), despite the last weak quarter, presented a 0.3% decrease in this same cost center. Some exceptions to this were Portillo's, showing an increase of 0.2%.

Now, speaking of labor costs, we noticed a decrease of an impressive 1.2%, returning to the range of 30% of sales revenue. Remember that this is the acceptable limit within restaurant management for a specific cost center (30/30/30 Rule). Management reported that this improvement was due to the hourly-based labor guide, a management tool based on the efficient allocation of employees at specific times. I do not have additional information and details about the model used specifically by Potbelly, but developments of this type can be seen in many other restaurants.

BJ's Restaurants, another that managed to reduce its operating costs in the first quarter after one of its activists (PW Partners) redesigned and improved some processes. The 0.5% reduction in BJ's labor costs is due to the new integration with AI to identify sales in advance. Starbucks also uses advanced systems, such as the revamped 'Siren Craft System' which is expected to be expanded by the end of July. Apart from the chains that are using applied technology to reduce labor costs, we have other companies like First Watch whose own business model makes this process difficult due to the limited use of the park. Even though this company was implementing renovations in the kitchen, with its KDS - Kitchen Display System, it still showed a proportional increase of 1% in labor costs in relation to revenue, remaining above the acceptable limit with 33% in the first quarter of 2024.

Occupancy and other operating costs grew 0.5% compared to the first quarter of last year. Within this cost center we had a reduction in occupancy costs due to refranchising in the New York market (where occupancy costs are historically high), transferring part of these operating costs. Now, within other operating expenses we had an increase of almost 1%, offsetting the decrease in occupancy costs. This was due to the increase in spending on the brand fund, focusing on exposure in digital media.

That said, let's take a look at the EBITDA margin over the last few years:

The EBITDA margin has undergone a long restructuring process since the new targets were set. At this moment, Potbelly maintains an EBITDA margin in line with the last quartile of the industry, as it is transitioning its business model, it is understandable that it aligns itself with high-growth companies or that are undergoing some type of restructuring. Adjusted EBITDA showed growth of 0.4% while being partially offset by growth in SG&A expenses. This scenario should gradually change as the new business model is expanded and implemented. Management's expectations are that by the end of 2024, adjusted EBITDA will suffer a positive impact from refranchising, growing mid- to high-single-digit for the year.

My thesis

My 'Buy' thesis for Potbelly is based on the developments and results arising from post-pandemic management. I will divide the thesis into some topics that I consider important for the company's long-term developments and why I see growth potential for the company:

Strategic Shift to Franchising: The franchise expansion model becomes a necessity for companies that do not have large amounts of capital to invest in fixed assets and thus achieve scale. Scale is the main barrier to entry in the restaurant industry. I believe this is the key turning point for Potbelly in 2020. The company had deficient operating costs and poor margins, which made both expansion and the operationalization and continuity of the business unfeasible in the medium term. We are already seeing the fruits being harvested with operational data, especially labor cost efficiency; Franchise Growth Acceleration (FGA) Initiative: Aiming for 2,000 units was not a utopian dream after all. Potbelly, which has approximately 427 units including franchises and its own units, already has around 222 development agreements. The key to this is in the next item; Lean Unit Model: The new units in Potbelly's pipeline under the FDA initiative have very interesting ROI metrics that allow operators to develop multiple units at once due to their relatively short payback; Strong Digital and Loyalty Strategy: Potbelly has around 40% of its sales mix as digital sales. These numbers rival industry heavyweights like Restaurant Brands International and YUM! Brands, with approximately 35% and 45% of total sales respectively. This leaves room for continued loyalty under the 'Perks' program, which has shown excellent development since its remodification, and also the use of AI-based tools for both sales and internal management. An implementation along these lines is in line with what Dine Brands has been doing in relation to technology after the new CEO took over. This will open up many still unexplored possibilities for Potbelly; Resilient Traffic and Market Share: The industry is having a hard time trying to get price-sensitive guests back to the tables. Potbelly has resiliently maintained a positive SSS until the last quarter, where it showed a 0.2% drop in this metric. Traffic was slightly slower due to the weakness of non-occasional guests. Potbelly has already decided for now, it will maintain its pricing, positioning itself as a brand that provides daily value meals. Unlike First Watch, which positioned itself this way and did not maintain traffic resilience, Potbelly outperformed the industry average. This indicates a perception of value that is fundamental for companies that value daily value when entering promotional environments.

Valuation

Let's start our target price setting for Potbelly with the Comps Model. Just like Dutch Bros (BROS), which is still a fundamentally solid company, but still speculative, Potbelly still does not generate a significant net profit, much less free cash flow. Thus, we can use metrics such as EV/Sales or the Price to Sales Ratio. However, I prefer to do the complete Comps Model and counterbalance optimistic effects regarding revenue per share with earnings/cash flow metrics.

Note that even proceeding as explained above, the share value has a potential upside of 92%. My estimate using the Comps Model is still more conservative than the Wall St. estimates that stipulate a price target of $17, an upside of 122%.

In situations where the company does not pay dividends, we can adopt the Modigliani-Miller hypothesis of the irrelevance of dividends and replace the dividend per share with EPS. I used 7.82% for the cost of equity. Below are the Single Period DDM and Multi Period DDM metrics:

Having made due reservations regarding the use of EPS as a dividend in the models above, we have a potential upside of approximately 38% when we consider the average of the two methods used.

This time I prefer to refrain from modeling a DCF for the company for some reasons concerning its new expansion phase. Total revenues are expected to fall as sales revenues are replaced by a greater proportion of royalties. This will have a significant impact on margins that I will not be able to specify clearly. This will also lead to a marginal reduction in Capex in relation to cash flow, now stronger due to the improvement in margins.

Everything indicates that we will have a higher FCFF in the coming periods, but it would be wrong for me to start from assumptions without anchoring myself in any database.

Let's calculate my target price using the 'Football field' chart:

Conclusion

Certainly the success of Potbelly's expansion project, as well as the achievement of the paradigm shift initiated during the pandemic by the new management is not an easy task, even more so when we look at the movement of low-income guests. Many rely on value offers to attract them. Others bet on the daily value strategy.

Why do I see Potbelly performing relatively well in SSS metrics in the coming quarters by adopting this value proposition? Darden and First Watch have been maintaining this strategy for some time but are suffering from downward traffic. I believe that the reason Potbelly continues to maintain an SSS above the industry average is its ability to keep digital sales strong through 'Perks', that's the difference for me.