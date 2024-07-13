Laurence Dutton

As the stock market continues to look ahead for Fed rate cuts, the fact that major indices are hovering at all-time highs has me rotating my portfolio into “growth at a reasonable price” stocks. Now, there are two inviolable pieces of that formula: the companies must have a strong multi-year growth trajectory, and it must be trading at an out-of-favor price that can buck the broader market trend.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR), unfortunately, has neither. This legacy software company, known best for its CAD (computer-aided design) software programs and now pitching itself as a “computational intelligence” platform that helps companies in various industries build computerized models, has risen ~20% year to date, roughly keeping pace with the broader markets. It is also one of the slowest-growing mid-cap software companies in the market: not declining, which is a relief for a company that was founded in the ‘80s, but certainly not growing anywhere close enough to justify its year to date rally.

Lofty price for very little fundamental value

I last wrote a neutral article on Altair in 2021, at the time noting that there were few prospects to lift the stock materially higher. Since then, the stock has appreciated modestly (but vastly underperforming most tech stocks, particularly in the software sector), while growth rates have continued to diminish from the mid-teens in 2021 to the mid single digits now. As a result, I’m rating Altair as a sell. In my view, the company had the fortune of benefiting from a “rising tide lifts all boats” trend in the tech sector this year, and the markets gave it credit for AI demand drivers even though the company’s own growth rates are quite paler than many software peers.

The chief argument against Altair is its valuation. At current share prices near $99, Altair trades at a market cap of $8.24 billion. After we net off the $557.6 million of cash and $307.8 million of debt on the company’s most recent balance sheet, the company’s resulting enterprise value is $7.99 billion.

Meanwhile, for the current fiscal year, Altair has guided to a revenue range of $652-662 million, or 6-8% y/y growth.

Wall Street analysts also have a consensus pro forma EPS target of $1.24 for this year (+10% y/y) and $1.39 next year (+12% y/y). The Street is also expecting revenue growth of 9% y/y to $717.2 million - which we note represents a meaningful acceleration to current growth rates.

This puts Altair’s valuation multiples at:

12.1x EV/FY24 revenue

11.1x EV/FY25 revenue

80x FY24 P/E

71x FY25 P/E

No matter how we slice it, we can’t find a way to justify Altair’s valuation multiples, either on a revenue basis or on an earnings basis. Though we note Altair has been profitable for years (not something to take for granted in the software sector), its relatively meager earnings are nowhere near enough to support the company’s ~$8 billion enterprise value.

We note that there is a wide array of peers in the software sector that have been punished for decelerating growth this year. Examples include Asana, Freshworks, Okta, and many others. And yet each of these companies are still posting growth rates in excess of 10%+ and are trading at much more modest revenue multiples:

In other words, Altair has continued to rally this year even though the stock already had a bloated valuation relative to the revenue and earnings it can deliver. And without major growth catalysts that can propel this company back to double-digit growth rates, I don’t see a path to this rally continuing for Altair. Sell this stock and steer clear here.

Tepid growth rates, and expecting worse in Q2

Recall that consensus is calling for revenue growth to accelerate in FY25, well beyond the company’s current growth rates. This is essentially a macro statement that better economic tidings may unspool unfulfilled demand next year, but so far we’ve not seen any evidence of growth improving. Take a look at the latest quarterly results below:

Revenue grew only 4.1% y/y in Q1 to $172.9 million, which slightly beat Wall Street’s expectations of $169.2 million. Constant currency normalization provides a bit of relief, but not much: on an FX neutral basis, the company’s growths would have been one point stronger at 5.1%.

The company even noted that part of the Q1 outperformance was driven purely by deal timing, with some deals closing earlier than the company initially expected. While this is certainly better than the opposite (many software peers have reported deal cycles elongating and closings pushing out, a result of tighter IT budget scrutiny), the pull-in may rob revenue from future quarters.

The company’s Q2 outlook calls for as-reported growth rates of 2.7% to 4.8% (with roughly two points of adverse FX impact) - which, at the midpoint, is still slower than Q1’s growth.

Another indicator of softness: Altair’s billings in the quarter were only $154.1 million, which declined -6% y/y and trailed revenue on a nominal basis. As seasoned software investors are aware, billings is the best forward-looking indicator of a subscription software company’s growth trajectory, and a year/year decline in billings is a leading predictor of growth slowing down (let alone consensus hopes for acceleration).

The company is making a tuck-in acquisitions of a company called Cambridge Semantics, a “knowledge graph” technology (announced in April), and another company called Metrics Design Automation (announced in July). No financial metrics were disclosed, but these acquisitions appears to be more for technology development rather than for providing an immediate, accretive revenue boost.

Neither is Altair achieving anything impressive on the profitability front. Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter clocked in at $45.8 million, up 6% y/y and representing a margin of 26.5%, only slightly better than 25.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Key takeaways

For such little growth, red flags in billings declining, and limited upcoming catalysts to expand its market size, Altair has a lot of enthusiasm built up into its share price, which is trading at revenue multiples that are significantly above faster-growing peers. To me, all of these indicators point to a sell for this stock.

There are only a few notable "upside risks" for this stock. The company has noted that it has performed well in the aerospace and defense sector. These types of clients can often generate very large deals, particularly in the public sector: but are also highly cyclical and not to be counted on. The second factor is that lower interest rates may also spur more new construction, which may provide an uplift for its CAD products.

All in all, however, I mostly see a company with poor growth rates trading at a very high price, with very few catalysts to the upside.