One really interesting diversified industrial firm that came to my attention some time ago is CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI). The company has its hands in a few intriguing markets. And while this can be a recipe for disaster, management has made sure to turn it into a success. Over the past few years, the company has achieved steady and attractive growth. This is true on both the firm's top and bottom lines. However, this doesn't necessarily translate into an attractive opportunity, especially if you are a value-oriented investor like myself.

If I were to rate the quality of the operations that CSW Industrials owners, the business in question would be amongst the very best firms out there. However, this quality comes at a rather steep price. The fact of the matter is that shares look quite expensive, especially relative to earnings and cash flows. This is true on both an absolute basis and relative to similar enterprises. In fact, the stock is so expensive that I am very close to rating it a ‘sell’ to reflect the view that shares are likely to underperform the broader market moving forward. However, because of how much I do value quality, I think that rating it a ‘hold’ makes the most sense at this point in time.

A great company at a bad price

Even though I described CSW Industrials as a diversified industrial firm, that does not really go a long way toward describing exactly what the business does. To understand this, it would be best to look at each of its operating segments. The largest of these, accounting for roughly 67% of the company's revenue last year, is the Contractor Solutions segment. Examples of products produced under this segment include, but are not limited to, condensate pads, pans, and pumps, as well as electrical protection solutions for HVAC/R, maintenance chemicals for HVAC/R, solvents, cements, thread sealants, wire pulling head tools, and more.

There are two other, much smaller, segments as well. The larger of these is the Specialized Reliability Solutions segment, which was responsible for 19% of sales last year. This segment produces lubricants, sealants, contamination control products, operations solutions products, rail friction modifiers, and more. And lastly, we have the Engineered Building Solutions segment, accounting for 14% of overall revenue. Through it, the company produces and sells architectural railings and metal products, fire and smoke protection solutions, fire stopping solutions, and more.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Over the past few years, the growth achieved by the business has been rather solid. Revenue went from $626.4 million in 2022 to $757.9 million in 2023. That's an increase of 21%. Then, in the 2024 fiscal year, revenue grew a further 4.6% to $792.8 million. To be clear, a lot of the company’s growth has come from acquisitions. From 2022 to 2023, for instance, actual organic sales did manage to rise an impressive 15.3%. That's $95.6 million of the $131.5 million of sales increase. But of the $34.9 million sales increase seen from 2023 to 2024, $23.9 million was attributable to organic means.

When a company has multiple distinct operations under its belt, it can be difficult to maintain growth across the board. But that is precisely what management has done in this case. Take the Contractor Solutions segment as an example. Revenue for the company expanded from $416.5 million in 2022 to $536.5 million two years later. While the business did see a decline in unit volumes from 2022 to 2023, it benefited from price increases both years and from higher volumes in 2024. Clearly, the firm has been the beneficiary of robust demand in both the residential and commercial HVAC/R markets, as well as similar spaces.

Both of the company’s other segments saw revenue growth as well. Driven largely by pricing initiatives, but also by higher volumes shipped, CSW Industrials saw its Specialized Reliability Solutions Segment report revenue growth from $116 million to $149.6 million over the last three years. Meanwhile, the Engineered Building Solutions segment reported revenue growth from $97.3 million to $114.7 million over the same window of time. Once again, pricing initiatives ended up being the primary driver of upside here.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data Author - SEC EDGAR Data Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The exciting thing about increased pricing on products is that it often has a positive impact on margins as well. As you can see in the charts above, operating margins for each of the company's three segments expanded over the three-year window that we are looking at. Naturally, this would have a big positive impact on the company’s bottom line. From 2022 through 2024, net income jumped from $66.4 million to $101.6 million. Other profitability metrics followed a very similar trajectory. Operating cash flow, for instance, grew from $69.1 million to $164.3 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, the increase was more modest from $112.4 million to $153.3 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the business expanded from $133.3 million to $200 million.

Seeking Alpha

These are all positive signs of a healthy, high-quality business. And I am not the only one who thinks so. At first glance, my statement here may seem to fall flat. However, give me just a moment to clarify. As part of my analysis into the company, I decided to compare it to five similar firms. These are none other than Armstrong World Industries (AWI), Griffon Corporation (GFF), Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS), Resideo Technologies (REZI), and Hayward Holdings (HAYW). In the image above, you can see how Wall Street analysts, Seeking Alpha Analysts, and Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating System rate the business between a ‘strong sell’ and a ’strong buy’. It just so happens that CSW Industrials is smack dab in the middle at a ‘hold’ when it comes to the Quant Rating System, while performing slightly better at a ‘buy’ when it comes to the other two groups.

Seeking Alpha

You would think that such a high-quality company would be rated higher like some of its peers. Most notably, Griffon Corporation is rated a ‘strong buy’ from both the Quant Rating System and Wall Street analysts. However, when you dig a bit deeper into the Quant Rating System, you get some interesting insight. Our candidate actually ranks very highly when it comes to momentum and profitability. Growth is also reasonably high. It's mediocre when it comes to revisions for earnings per share. But where the company falls truly short is on the valuation front.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In the past, I have been at odds with the Quant Rating System on certain issues. But in this regard, I couldn't agree more. The growth, profitability, and momentum categories are all at or around what I would rate the company at. But as you can see in the chart above, using results from 2023 and 2024, shares of CSW Industrials are quite expensive. They are so expensive, in fact, that I was very tempted to rate the business a ‘sell’. With the same five companies that I mentioned earlier, I decided to create the table below. In it, you can see how those firms stack up against our candidate. And across the board, CSW Industrials ended up being the most expensive of the group.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA CSWI 40.6 26.9 21.3 AWI 21.3 21.6 12.4 GFF 16.9 7.4 10.3 ZWS 41.4 17.1 19.1 REZI 14.7 6.5 7.9 HAYW 34.2 13.7 15.8 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

Fundamentally speaking, I really appreciate CSW Industrials. The company is a high-quality firm that has demonstrated attractive growth, especially on the bottom line. In the long run, I suspect that management will continue to create value for shareholders. But the problem I have is that the market demands too high a premium for this kind of business. It might be different if growth was significantly greater than it currently is. But that's not the case. As tempting as it was to be bearish on the firm, I also acknowledge that its consistent growth and margin expansion makes this a difficult business to be truly bearish on. Because of this, I have decided to rate it a ‘hold’. But if shares see too much more upside, or if fundamentals falter, it wouldn't take much to justify a downgrade.