Rubrik: Very Compelling Buy Post-IPO, Tremendous Growth At A Great Price

Jul. 14, 2024 2:50 AM ETRubrik, Inc. (RBRK) Stock1 Comment
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.27K Followers

Summary

  • Rubrik shares have moved very little since going public in April at $32 per share.
  • Rubrik's focus on data resilience sets it apart from competitors in the cybersecurity market, and it addresses a large $56 billion global TAM.
  • Despite operating losses, Rubrik's rapid growth and high-margin recurring revenue stream suggest a path towards profitability.
  • The stock trades at ~5.5x next year's revenue despite a current mid-30s growth rate, a valuation well below key cybersecurity peers like Zscaler.
Rubrik Headquarters

hapabapa

Oftentimes the phrases "great value" and "recent IPO" are not two terms that can describe the same company, least of all in the stock market of 2024. But that's the conclusion I've come to on Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK), the data

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.27K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in RBRK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RBRK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RBRK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RBRK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News