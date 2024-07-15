The REIT Rally Has Started: 2 Picks That Still Offer Double-Digit Upside

BernardaSv

Introduction

With the CPI report that came out recently, the market seems to be enthusiastic about rate cuts coming soon. When I looked at my portfolio and saw all my REIT positions up nicely, I knew the report must have been good in the eyes of investors. However, I think REITs will see further upside once the rate cuts actually happen.

Let's be honest, even though we all assume rate cuts are happening this year, no one knows for sure. Anything can occur between now and then, but there are some REITs in my opinion that still trade at great prices. The market is usually forward-looking, and the rally in the sector seems to have already begun. In this article, I list two REITs that could potentially give investors double-digit upside by the end of 2024.

Control Your Emotions

I know investors may be tired of hearing about REITs over the past two years. Looking at some REIT's 3, 5, or 10-year charts, some may say, "No way I'm investing in this sector." But removing emotion from the equation, the past 2 years may have been the best time to buy.

Over the past 24 months or so, I continued buying the same REIT positions that I was buying before the start of rate hikes and took advantage of the dip, bringing my cost average down in the process. Controlling your emotions is the biggest headwind when investing, in my opinion. It's hard looking at your investments and seeing them in the red week after week, or month after month.

Or seeing them appreciate just to decline to an even lower price. But getting a grasp on your emotions is an essential piece that will save you money over the long term. I currently own four REIT positions in one of my portfolios and even before rate cuts get started, I'm in the green on all of them at the moment.

So, imagine when rate cuts actually do happen? I think some REITs may even see new 52-week highs in the next 6-12 months. In the chart below, you can see when the CPI report came out on July 11th, both REIT's share prices shot up before settling back down a bit. You get my point, but without further ado, let's get into why these two REITs are still at attractive levels currently.

YCharts

#1 Realty Income (O)

By the way, Realty Income is my 2nd favorite monthly-paying REIT behind Agree Realty (ADC). But at the current forward P/AFFO, I think O is the better deal. ADC is over $64 at the time of writing, while O is at roughly $56. At the moment I'm up nearly 7.7% on my Realty Income position. And at a FWD P/AFFO multiple of 13.42x, I think the stock still offers some strong upside.

This is well-below ADC's 15.65x. And if Realty Income can return to their 5-year average of 18.56x, this gives investors upside of 38.5% over the next 5 1/2 months. You also get paid a well-covered monthly dividend while you wait.

But let's play devil's advocate and say O only returns to a 16x multiple by the end of the year. This is still double-digit upside of 19.6%. Their balance sheet is also solid, with manageable debt maturities over the next few years. Their A- credit rating also puts them in a favorable position to borrow debt cheaper in comparison to peers. Their net debt to EBITDA was also a healthy 5.5x.

FAST Graphs

Realty Income is one of the most popular stocks amongst dividend investors. And as interest rates are cut, investors will likely flock to a well-known name like O. It's like anything else, you go with what you're familiar with. Additionally, I think the REIT will see some strong upside because of this. Moreover, lower interest rates could also cause management to raise guidance, which would also impact the company positively, driving up the share price in the process.

#2 VICI Properties (VICI)

Currently, I'm only up 2% on my VICI position, but 2% is better than being in the red. I know some investors may remain skeptical of VICI Properties. One reason is their investments outside of the gaming space. Some weren't too happy with the company's move into bowling alleys.

But this was a way for the REIT moving into states where they didn't have a presence. Some states don't allow gambling or are limited in casinos. These include some states like Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Texas, who all happen to have a large Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) presence. Additionally, bowling is a sport that's alive and well.

If you look at the chart below, as of June 2024, the bowling industry is expected to grow at a healthy rate. And looking at the numbers from 2021 until 2031, that's a growth rate of 13.9% over a ten-year period.

Business Research Insights

Aside from their venture into other sectors, which I think is a good move in my opinion, the stock offers double-digit upside currently. Some investors may not like that VICI typically trades in a range between $29 - $35.

But at a price of less than $30 currently, investors get potential double-digit upside of 20.4% if the REIT returns to their normal multiple of nearly 16x. Even if VICI returned to a 15x multiple, which I think the higher-quality REITs will at least, the stock still offers upside of 12.6% playing devil's advocate.

FAST Graphs

VICI trades below this at a forward P/AFFO multiple of 13.31x. Moreover, even if investors are worried about the stock's share price range, you get a well-covered dividend with an attractive yield. Additionally, this will likely be higher in the coming months if the REIT conducts an October dividend increase like they have done in the past.

I think VICI will conduct a minimum 3.6% increase to $0.43. Like O, they also have a strong balance sheet with no debt maturities remaining in 2024 and a net debt to EBITDA of 5.4x, within management's range of 5x - 5.5x.

Moreover, if interest rates do decline as expected, this will likely cause an uptick in Las Vegas visitations as consumers feel some relief from the financial pressures higher for longer interest rates have caused. In the process, this will impact VICI positively as their properties receive more visitors.

Conclusion

Of course, this rally could be short-lived, and anything can happen between now and the first interest rate cut. However, if the REIT sector experiences a pullback before the first rate cut, investors should consider dollar-cost averaging into high-quality REITs like Realty Income & VICI Properties.

Despite the brief rally over the past two days, both REITs still trade below the sector average's 15.57x, indicating they could be undervalued at the moment. Both also have strong balance sheets with net debt to EBITDA ratios of 5.5x and 5.4x, respectively.

However, both do have some debt maturing next year, which is something investors should keep an eye on. O has about $1.9 billion, while VICI has $2 billion. This could also cause a drag on AFFO going forward.

Moreover, as interest rates continue to be cut, this will only impact the sector positively, which could drive share prices to new 52-week highs. Instead of being reactive, now is the time to be proactive. As I used to tell my sailors when I was active duty whenever it was time to perform the physical fitness test twice a year, Stay ready so you don't have to get ready!