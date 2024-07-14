Week In Review: Foreseen Sells ADC Rights To France's Ipsen In $1 Billion Deal

Summary

  • Foreseen Biotechnology out-licensed global rights for an ADC candidate to France’s Ipsen in a deal potentially worth over $1 billion.
  • Biokin Pharma filed to stage an IPO on the Hong Kong Exchange that could raise $500 million.
  • Keymed Biosciences out-licensed global rights (ex-China) for a pair of bispecific candidates to Belenos Biosciences in a $185 million agreement.

Jar filling with red tablets on a packaging line in a pharmaceutical factory - 3d illustration

michal-rojek

Deals and Financings

China’s Foreseen Biotechnology out-licensed global rights for an ADC candidate to France’s Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEF, OTCPK:IPSEY) in a deal potentially worth over $1 billion (see story). FS001 targets a novel tumor associated antigen, which

