Cogeco Inc. (CGECF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 14, 2024 6:47 AM ETCogeco Inc. (CGECF) Stock, CGO:CA Stock
Cogeco Inc. (OTCPK:CGECF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 12, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Patrice Ouimet - SVP & CFO
Frederic Perron - President & CEO, Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc.

Conference Call Participants

Maher Yaghi - Scotia Capital Markets
Aravinda Galappatthige - Canaccord Genuity
Vince Valentini - TD Cowen
Stephanie Price - CIBC
Drew McReynolds - RBC
Matthew Griffiths - Bank of America
Jerome Dubreuil - Desjardins Securities

Operator

Good day, and welcome to Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Patrice Ouimet, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, Mr. Ouimet.

Patrice Ouimet

Thank you. So good morning, everyone, and welcome to our third quarter conference call. As usual, before we begin the call, I'd like to remind listeners that today's discussion will include estimates and forward-looking information. We ask that you review the cautionary language in the press releases issued yesterday and in our 2023 annual reports regarding our various risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ.

With that, I'll now pass the line to our CEO, Frederic Perron for opening remarks.

Frederic Perron

Thank you, Patrice. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our Q3 2024 Results. On our last call, I provided a glimpse into our plans for the coming years, and I explained how shareholder value creation will be at the forefront of both our strategy and our culture. Our focus is on setting the stage for sustainable growth, and we see clear upside potential. As you know, our top five priorities are to first drive synergies.

We will deploy best practices in both markets, such as harmonizing systems, and

