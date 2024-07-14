Mystockimages/iStock via Getty Images

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) will be the first entrant into the global electric air taxi market predicted to be worth $4 billion by 2030. Joby has manufactured and delivered more planes than the competition, flown more miles, trained more pilots and demonstrated greater aircraft capability than the other eVTOL companies.

I have written about Joby twice before, in both cases, the articles concentrated on Joby’s lead in the race to certify their aircraft. They are still well ahead of the field in aircraft certification but that is only one part of the certification story.

In this article, I will examine how Joby is progressing in the other key certification areas of Pilot training, aircraft maintenance, airline operations and safety.

I believe that Joby will be the first to have its aircraft certified and be the first to be certified in all of these other areas leading to a significant first-mover advantage.

I also consider what comes next for Joby, once the current S4 aircraft is flying and the air taxi operations are running how will the business develop? Joby has acquired autonomous software and hydrogen propulsion companies that might be a technical road map.

Joby is one of the three small companies I predict will become large caps in the medium term and I remain convinced that Joby will be a mega-cap. I continue to hold the shares I bought after my initial article in April 2022 @ $5.39

Introduction

The journey is not complete for Joby but the company is in pre-flight mode and has shared a lot if information about the progress it has made in all critical areas and how it will come together as a commercial entity.

Joby held a webinar recently titled “Pre Flight Checklist”, the webinar will be available for a limited time on the Joby website and it covers some important parts of Joby’s preparations, much of what follows comes from that presentation with gaps filled out and facts confirmed from other sources.

The Business Model

Joby intends to operate air taxis on its own and in partnership with others, to sell aircraft to other operators, and to provide maintenance and training services. All of these will be future revenue generating activities and the progress made to get to that revenue is on track and ahead of the rest of the industry. The Joby S4 aircraft is closer to certification than the competition and the new Hydrogen electric plane has completed its first regional flight of over 500 miles.

Certification

In aviation nothing happens without certification and the eVTOL companies will not be real companies until they get certification, at least, they will not be able to generate revenue. Joby is pursuing certification and operations on numerous fronts. Perhaps the most important will be the customer facing value proposition. Joby needs to be a certified airline and show how people will book flights, how they will get to the flights and where they will be taken.

Running an Airline

Joby hopes that eventually people will buy an air taxi ride with as little thought as ordering an Uber (UBER) taxi. Integration with Uber is a significant part of the US based business model, operations are due to begin in 2025 and the model for the integration is becoming clear.

Joby bought Uber Elevate in 2020 and Uber doubled its investment in Joby to $125 million. Uber had been running a helicopter taxi service in New York and trying to integrate it with the Uber app. The service ran successfully, named Uber Copter it allowed people to book a ride from one side of the East River to the other. An Uber taxi would take a passenger to the helicopter, the helicopter would fly across the river and another Uber car would be waiting when it landed to take the customer to the final destination. It seemed fully integrated within the app to the customer but that was not really the case.

The FAA licenses the way airlines can operate, and to meet FAA requirements, UBER had to follow the rules of its Part 135 certificate. When a customer booked a helicopter through the UBER app people at the service center had to book the helicopter by telephone and email, hard copies had to be printed out and sent to local airports the pilots needed to be given hard copy of the flight plan and booked in person. None of the process was controlled by the app and at that stage, legally it could not be. (source Webinar)

The Elevate team has been working since 2020 to re-design this system and has just announced the release of the FAA approved ElevateOS full software stack. This package controls the entire air taxi operation, from taking customer bookings and arranging Uber car taxis to ensuring the flight is registered and controlling scheduled or unplanned maintenance of the aircraft.

Joby received its part 135 certificate, in 2022, certifying the company to operate an air taxi service. It has been running a trial operation using a 1 pilot 4 seat aircraft conventional aircraft (same configuration as an S4, source webinar).

ElevateOS is integrated with Uber and Delta Air Lines (DAL), customers can book an entire journey, say from downtown to the airport. The app will give an option to travel to a vertiport and take an air taxi to the airport or a car taxi for the entire journey. Prices and timings will be displayed allowing the customer to choose. (The app will also offer Delta flights and let customers know what time they would have to be in the first taxi to make a Delta flight)

Joby has been testing the system for two years, allowing team members to use ElevateOS to book flights on the conventional aircraft as a taxi service between Joby sites.

Joby is certified to operate an air taxi service and the ElevateOS software is certified to run that service. The customer-facing part of Joby is good to go.

Joby continues to secure infrastructure in its two US launch locations Los Angeles and New York. A demonstration flight has been conducted in New York and the city has agreed to install the necessary charging infrastructure.

Joby has signed contracts with three Abu Dhabi government departments adding to the 6 year exclusive deal to run air taxi service across the Emirate of Dubai.

Maintaining the Aircraft

Maintaining an aircraft is not like maintaining a car, you can’t pop down to the local garage and ask them to have a look at the propellor tilt mechanism. You need a fully certified maintenance program staffed by verified engineers qualified to work on the aircraft. Again, Joby is well ahead of the field in this area.

Joby was awarded the Part 145 certification in February 2024 (the first eVTOL company approved). Part 145 is called the repair station certificate and allows Joby to set up repair stations and perform maintenance and overhaul services on its aircraft. It also allows them to train existing and aspiring technicians. Joby is training a pipeline of approved maintenance engineers and will be able to provide training services to customers in the future.

Presently no other training programme exists for preparing engineers to work on eVTOL aircraft and Joby received a grant from the FAA to set up its training structure.

When the S4 is certified Joby maintenance centers will be good to go.

Safety

This is one of the big risk factors, what happens if a Joby eVTOL crashes? A mid-air collision over Manhattan followed by two fully loaded S4 planes with 10 people on board falling onto a crowded New York street could result in devastating press.

In July the FAA announced that the previously voluntary Part 5 safety management system certification would become mandatory.

Joby was a member of the voluntary Part 5 scheme and had its safety system accepted by the FAA. Joby has joined three other voluntary safety programs, including one that audits the safety culture, every staff member carries an ID badge that is dominated by a QR code linked directly to anonymous safety reporting software (webinar).

However, humans will be flying these vehicles and safety will ultimately depend on pilots. It is a big issue for the industry: where will all of these pilots come from, and would I trust them to fly me around LA, New York or Dubai?

Joby’s Plan for Pilots

Joby has a phased approach to the need for pilots. They expect the first several years of pilots to come from commercial and military trained pilots who want to work in the same city and be at home every night.

Under its part 135 certification, Joby is allowed to operate with pilots who have at least 500 hours of experience and who have passed an FAA approved aircraft specific training course to fly the S4 aircraft. DoD pilots have been used to trial this training package and 10 pilots have now flown the aircraft.

The long lead time item for training is the flight simulator, the regulations insist on a level C, part 60 FAA certified flight simulator, a high tech full motion six-axis simulator with a full field of view.

CAE have been developing these since 2022 and the level C approved simulator will be ready before commercial operations.

The training will be in place for the initial cadre of pilots trained to operate the S4 in 2025, Joby believes they have enough pilots in the pipeline to cover the first few years of operation.

To scale, they will need to develop a part 141 certified training program allowing Joby to train people with little or no flying experience to become an S4 pilot. Initial certification of a part 141 academy has begun (webinar) and follows on from the launch of the Joby Aviation Academy in 2022 This will allow Joby to train people with no experience to fly the S4.

In the longer-term, the number of aircraft Joby expects to produce will be far greater than its ability to train pilots. In the article linked regarding the Aviation Academy Joby was quoted as expecting 300 aircraft in LA alone and to operate 14,000 in the long term.

Joby acquired Xwing Inc, the first company to receive FAA project designation for the certification of a large unmanned aerial system in April 2023. Xwing has conducted over 200 flights. The aircraft they use is a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan and took part in the 2024 USAF Agile Flag 24-1 exercise. The Xwing plane flew over 2,000 miles and landed at eight different airports.

Automation is the one area Joby may not be leading the industry, Boeing (BA) and its Wisk subsidiary may have a lead and they have tied Archer (ACHR) into an exclusive agreement. I covered the Wisk offering in two articles on Boeing and in the second covered the agreement with Archer. We are still more than a decade away from fully autonomous air taxi operations and I will review this area in a later article.

Considering the initial supply of certified pilots, Joby will be good to go when the S4 is certified.

Manufacturing

The final step is manufacturing the planes in the required volume. Joby has an initial pilot production line in Marina that has produced all its planes so far. The line seems to be producing aircraft at the rate of one each quarter, a big ramp up in production is needed. Joby is building capacity with the help of its production partner Toyota (a strategic investor)

In April, Joby broke ground on the expansion of its Marina pilot production line and displayed the second aircraft to be produced on the line. The expansion will double the line’s capacity enabling 25 planes to be produced per year by the end of 2025. (the expansion comes with a grant of $10 million from the Governor's office in California)

In May Joby announced the purchase of an existing facility in Ohio capable of producing 500 aircraft per year. Joby CEO detailed (Q1 earnings call) a high level visit by Toyota engineering people to the new manufacturing site as they continue to provide help and support, 500 aircraft is a lot suggesting it will take 7 years to build the long term plan of 14,000 operating planes.

On manufacturing Joby is good to go with a planned ramp up of manufacturing capability matching the planned ramp up in operations.

Aircraft Certification

The crucial step to all of this is gaining certification for the S4 aircraft, once this is done all of the planning and preparation detailed above will be able to deliver on its promise. Until then it is just very expensive overhead.

In the Q1 2024 earnings call (7the May) Joby delivered its usual update on the progress of its aircraft towards certification. The CEO said they had begun to submit their first system level test plans, part of the fourth stage of type certification. Joby was the first company to finish each of stages 1,2 and 3 as well as the first to have its airworthiness criteria published by the FAA.

The CEO noted that the 4 years of flying the full scale pre-production aircraft were now at an end as they have moved on to flying the production prototype planes, the second of which was completed just before the earnings call, Joby expect two more to be complete before the next earnings call (doubling the run rate) and the fleet of 4 aircraft will be part of the testing regime.

So far there have been no setbacks to the aircraft certification and Joby has consistently been the first to reach every benchmark. The published and re stated aim is certification next year, once it arrives expect to see a swift move toward commercial operations, Joby has designed and built its fully integrated operation. The vertical value chain from manufacturing to air taxi firm is built and it is the only one of its kind.

Joby the Future

Getting the Joby air taxi service running with its piloted S4 aircraft will be the end of the beginning for Joby.

Joby acquired H2FLY in 2022, H2FLY is a German company specialising in Hydrogen powered electric propulsion in the aviation industry, its 4 seat HY4 made its maiden flight in 2016.

The HY4 was an unconventional looking technical demonstrator that had two fuselages each with seats for two people.

H2Fly Demonstrator (H2Fly Website)

This month the latest iteration of the Hydrogen powered aircraft (which now looks very much like a Joby as it is actually the pre-production vehicle that has previously flown 25,000 miles as a battery electric aircraft converted to Hydrogen.)

Joby Hydrogen powered Aircraft (Joby)

The aircraft flew for 523 miles and performed vertical take-off and landing. The plane has a 40 Kg tank for liquid Hydrogen with a significantly reduced battery bank.

The Hydrogen vehicle will compete as a regional electric aircraft and its main competitor will likely be Lilium (LILM). Lilium is building a small regional battery electric aircraft in Germany. It has pursued a very different design from the other eVTOL companies, it has 30 small vector thrust jets rather than the six or so large rotors of the competition. The small jets lead to a problem called Disc Load, making it very power hungry when flying vertically. I covered my view of this technology in an earlier article . In short, I believe the Lilium plane will probably fly as an eSTOL not an eVTOL. An “Electric Short Take Off and Landing” aircraft rather than a vertical one. Its estimated range of 155 miles is much less than the Hydrogen Joby. Lilium is yet to fly a full-scale full weight plane and Joby appears to have gained a lead in the electric regional jet market.

Joby the Competitive Advantage

It is all due to happen in 2025.

The first mover advantage will be temporary, some months later a second operator (likely Archer) will reach a similar stage.

Archer is not pursuing the vertical integration business model of Joby, they have chosen an asset light approach both in manufacturing and in operations. On July 13th Archer announced am MoU with Southwest Air, the two companies have agreed to develop operational plans for electric air taxi networks in California. They have similar agreements with United Airlines a long term backer of Archer and announced United will use Chicago as its first operational site in 2023. It remains to be seen which business model will prove the most effective, Joby is trying to do everything itself, Archer is reliant on its partners.

Joby has a competitive advantage in the specification of the S4, another in first mover advantage but its sustainable competitive advantage. The one that will count over the long term is its vertical integration. All other eVTOL companies are pursuing an asset light approach, subcontracting as much as 80% of the components of the aircraft to suppliers. It is a cheaper way to do it but it is slower and less flexible, inevitably something will not go as expected when the planes start operations. It could be the software, the engines, the carbon lay-up, the energy use any one of the thousands of components that make up an aircraft.

Joby has all of its engineers in one place. They can work together to solve problems as they arise. Competitors may be reliant on a supplier in China working with one in Europe to solve a problem noticed by a software engineer in New York. The problems of language, time differences and priorities will make that far more difficult to manage. I believe the vertical integration will provide a real and sustainable competitive advantage for Joby into the medium term, one none of the current competitors will be able to match.

Risks to This Thesis

The risks are all the things we don’t know.

When Joby gets to the end of 2025 it could have as many as 25 planes flying in up to three locations. We do not know how many times a day a plane will fly, how much revenue they will earn per trip, what the variable cost of a trip will be, what the fixed cost of a vertiport will be. Similarly, we do not know the price Joby will sell aircraft for or the cost of building them, we do not understand how revenue will be shared with Delta in the US or any other partner.

Joby has not given any guidance about how quickly the ramp up in production will go once operations begin, it could be 25 planes in 2026 or 250 I have no idea.

As a result of this it is impossible to build any kind of model of the future cash flows of this company and I have no way of estimating a break even date or a fair value for its shares.

It seems clear that Joby will take to the skies but I have no way of estimating its future profits and therein lies the risk.

The Balance sheet

The Joby Balance sheet is flawless

Balance Sheet Summary (Author Database)

With equity (Assets-liabilities) of $980 million and zero debt it is in a solid position. The problem is not the balance sheet but the income statement.

Income Statement Summary (Author Database)

Joby is burning through nearly $600 million a year. The biggest expense is R&D and one might expect that to drop as commercialization begins and the initial development of the S4 ends. However, with the Hydrogen regional plane approaching full development and the autonomous generation of the S4 under development I cannot see it dropping much.

Most likely Joby has enough cash to get to the end of 2025 and into 2026, so it can get to commercial operations. Still, it is almost impossible to see Joby generating positive cash flow at that point, it will be forced to raise additional liquidity. It will not be difficult as the market leader in a huge new industry but it may be dilutive to investors.

Operations To Date

Joby booked its first revenue in 2023 of $1 million, the second aircraft it produced is due to join the first at Edwards Air Force Base later this year and the company said two more aircraft are in final assembly. Joby announced they will deliver two more planes to the US military in 2025, the Agility contract Joby has with the military allows for delivery of up to nine aircraft.

Conclusion

I have given Joby a strong Buy Rating in the past and have owned shares since April 2022 when I published my first article on them. At that time the share price was $5.39 today it sits at $6.14 a win of 14%.

It is an outlier in my results, after a thorough review of my rating performance earlier this year I tightened my rules recognizing that I had bought too many companies that went on to show losses, some of them significant.

Initially, my ratings related to the disruptive nature of the technology a company had, its competitive situation and the potential size of its market. In this regard Joby is clearly a Strong Buy.

Where possible, I have built a mathematical model of companies and made a fair value calculation of its share price. The companies with a fair value calculation with an upside potential of 100% have shown a significantly higher success rate than companies without one (85% v 29%). As a result I now require the DCF with 100% upside potential to award a Strong Buy recommendation.

Joby has significant competitive advantages including a first mover advantage. I believe its vertically integrated design and manufacturing approach will bring a sustainable advantage measured against its immediate competitors.

I believe Joby has multi-bagger potential and that ongoing certification news will drive share price momentum in the short term.

Joby does not meet my new criteria for a Strong Buy as I do not have the information to build a mathematical model and project its path to profitability so I will not add to my position. I am giving Joby a Buy rating and will hold onto my position. I hope in my next article I will be able to present a mathematical model predicting the progress of its business results as well as its commercial success.