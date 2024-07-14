halbergman/E+ via Getty Images

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH), incorporated in 2012 and headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, owns and leases single-family homes all over the country.

This REIT is worthy of consideration by value investors as it trades well below NAV, while its portfolio could enjoy a short-term secular tailwind, its recent performance has been showing great momentum, has very low leverage with strong liquidity, and the upcoming maturities involve exceptionally low risk.

Let me make the case for it by touching on each point and then explain why I currently own one of its competitors for SFR exposure instead, even though AMH represents a good opportunity too.

Portfolio and Outlook

The REIT's portfolio consists of 59,343 homes spread across 21 states and more than 30 markets. The portfolio is very well diversified as you can see below, with the largest exposure to Atlanta at 10%:

Investor Presentation

However, you can see considerable concentration in the southern markets. This is not a bad thing since these account for the most populated ones in the U.S. The trend is also in the REIT's favor as 87% of the population's growth in 2023 is attributed to this region, which is the only one that maintained its population growth during the pandemic.

The case for the strong demand is further supported by the unemployment rates in the REIT's top markets, which are all lower than the national average:

Data by YCharts

The average age of AMH's houses is 17.6 years, they average 1,993 sqft, and most have at least three bedrooms and two bathrooms. As such, it's not surprising that the REIT states that it targets areas with above-average median household incomes and expects prospective tenants with strong credit profiles.

That, however, implies that the alternative for tenants is not necessarily apartments, but owning a house. Most of the competition must not come from apartment landlords but from sellers and mortgage lenders. Right now, that's good news because the offer by such competitors is both of lower value and in lower supply. Of lower value because the monthly average mortgage payment for financing a home's purchase today is $2,997 and that is 39.59% higher than AMH's average monthly rent in the last quarter. This also understates the spread, as we're not including homeownership taxes and maintenance costs.

That may be theoretical, but the increased attractiveness of renting because of the large spread is reflected in the rapidly worsening SFR absorption in 2022, when the Fed started raising the policy rate:

Data by YCharts

As for the lower supply, the inventory has decreased quite a lot in the last 10 years:

Data by YCharts

Because of higher rates, building permits have also decreased recently and fallen back to prepandemic levels:

Data by YCharts

Yes, it is true that the high occupancy and rental rates enjoyed by SFR landlords should be a signal for the wise investor to tread carefully; at some point, supply growth will catch up to demand. However, I don't believe we're anywhere close to that. Until we get more definitive information like falling mortgage rates, more liquidity in the housing market, above-average inventory levels, and new permit volume highs, I think it's safe to say that SFR REITs can enjoy a secular tailwind for a while longer at the least.

Performance

Though AMH's drawdown was pretty severe in 2022 as the Fed began aggressively raising the policy interest rate, since then, AMH has demonstrated great resistance even though its dividend yield is very low (more on that soon):

TrendSpider

Though its performance in the last three years hasn't been better than that enjoyed by the broader market on a total-return basis, it managed to do a lot better than VNQ:

Data by YCharts

And no wonder. Its performance in 2023 is very good. Even though occupancy fell by 80 bps, higher rents and good cost control resulted in increased same-home NOI and AFFO per share:

2023 YoY Change Avg. Monthly Rental Rate $2,065 7.05% Occupancy 96.2% -80 bps Same-Home NOI $770.5 mm 5.13% AFFO/Share $1.47 7.11% Click to enlarge

Based on the 4Q earnings call, Same-Home core NOI growth should be 4% in 2024, however. This represents a deceleration in rental rate growth, so you should keep an eye on rent trends as well as the overall supply/demand picture.

The latest results provide further evidence that the demand is strong. Sure, occupancy fell by 100 bps in Q1 on a YoY basis. But the occupancy level in the last quarter is the same as the 2023 average one. Also, a 96.2% occupancy is far from reflecting low demand and about 300 bps above the national average in the first quarter. Moreover, the Q1 rental rate was higher than the average in 2023 and 1Q23. Same-home NOI and AFFO per share also increased.

Q1 YoY Change Avg. Monthly Rental Rate $2,147 5.92% Occupancy 96.2% -100bps Same-Home NOI $219.3mm 4.94% AFFO/Share $0.39 5.41% Click to enlarge

Leverage & Liquidity

We also need to note that the REIT uses very low leverage, has exceptionally strong liquidity, and its short-term debt maturities are almost absent.

Its solvency profile depicts great health as Moody’s and S&P give the REIT a Baa2 and BBB rating, respectively, both representing stability. All of its debt is fixed-rate and its debt/assets ratio is at only 35.29%.

Unsecured Portion 68.74% Fixed-rate Portion 100% Debt to assets 35.29% Debt to EBITDAre 5.23x Interest coverage 5.58x WAVG Interest Rate 4.15% Click to enlarge

Also, its cash & cash equivalents along with its access to a credit facility amount to $1.37 billion in available liquidity. Therefore, AMH has plenty of growth potential if it opts to increase its indebtedness rather than issuing shares. Additionally, future maturities won't affect that capacity, as all of them involve very small amounts in the next four years:

Available Liquidity 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Amount $1.37 B $482.9mm $10.3mm $10.3mm $10.3mm $510.3mm Percentage of Total Debt 30.53% 10.73% 0.23% 0.23% 0.23% 11.33% Click to enlarge

Dividend & Valuation

AMH currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, resulting in a forward yield of 2.88%. That's pretty low these days, but appears to be sustainable with a payout ratio of 68.42%. A compound annual dividend growth rate of 36.85% in the last 5 years also adds to the attractiveness.

The growth is of course understandable considering the higher demand for SFR space recently. But we need to note that management wouldn't raise the dividend for a long time:

Seeking Alpha

In any case, the yield is actually a lot higher than its 4-year average of 1.56% so it reflects better value right now. And though the sector median is higher at 4.32%, the shares are cheap on a net asset value basis.

Right now, the stock is trading at a 4.73% implied cap rate. Considering that AMH can disposition at a ~3.5% cap rate, NAV should be around $52 per share, which reflects a ~31% discount and a ~46% upside from current levels. Here is the CFO's statement in the Q4 earnings call:

On the disposition front, we saw another quarter of solid activity, selling 241 homes at an average disposition cap rate in the mid-3% area

Risks

Coming to risks, the first I want to highlight is that NAV calculation is not an exact science and coupled with cap rate volatility, it becomes a risk factor. I'd like to think, however, that the low leverage and strong liquidity of AMH provide a hedge to the risk of being wrong about valuation.

Another risk is related to potential near-term pressure on the bottom line if the occupancy falls more and AMH is forced to decrease rents.

Also, keep in mind that interest rates represent a risk in both of the two most probable scenarios. The one in which they stay so high for longer than anticipated by the market can continue the pressure on the stock price, potentially realizing an opportunity cost for shareholders. And the one in which they fall can be the driver for lower demand in SFRs, as the spread between rents and mortgage payments would narrow. Lower mortgage rates could also give the green light for more construction, which could lead to an oversupply.

Note, however, that even though interest rates are like a double-edged sword, falling interest rates can allow for a better appreciation of AMH's fundamentals in the short term while secular headwinds should be slower in emerging. Value investors could benefit by holding AMH for as long as it appears to be undervalued; market timing is neither necessary nor is it insinuated.

Verdict

All in all, the prospects outweigh the risks here, so I am rating AMH a buy. If you're looking to only add one SFR REIT to your portfolio, consider reading my previous article on INVH, which has had a more consistent growth when it comes to its dividend and has a lower FFO multiple.

What do you think? Do you own this stock, or do you favor some other residential REIT? I’d love to know. Also, please leave a comment if you found this post useful; it means a lot!