Traton Group (OTCPK:TRATF; OTCPK:TRATY) is one of the largest truck and bus manufacturers in the world, and it is numbered among those stocks that up until March outperformed the market and turned up as nice surprises for investors. However, since its last quarterly report, the Traton shares have consolidated and started trading sideways between $30 and $36.

In general, industrials have not performed well in the past year. The manufacturing index has dropped significantly below 50, and we have been only recently seeing signs of a recovery, although we are not yet in expansion territory.

In particular, starting in April, most machinery and vehicle manufacturers - be they cars, trucks, or tractors - have either entered into a bear market or have not been able to keep up with the market. The reason can be seen: demand is slowing. This is the effect of two causes: supply has caught up with pent-up demand accumulated in the two years after the pandemic; high interest rates are making many consumers postpone their purchase of costly discretionary goods that often require financing. If this second trend goes on for a bit more time, we may actually see a push-forward effect that may cause a new rapid surge in demand once rates ease.

As the new earnings season approaches, we already have some interesting data that Traton has released before its quarterly report. In fact, Traton released its Q2 preliminary sales.

Traton: The Company

Many may still not be familiar with this company because it is a recent spin-off from Volkswagen. In Europe, in the past few years, we have seen three main spin-offs in the industry that I compared. Besides Traton, we also had Daimler Truck (OTCPK:DTRUY) and Iveco Group (OTCPK:IVCGF).

Traton owns four commercial brands: the Swedish Scania, the German Man, the American Navistar, and Volkswagen Truck and Bus which mainly operates in Latin America.

In 2023, it sold 338k vehicles and received 265k orders. The majority of its business is done with trucks (281k vehicles sold), with buses accounting for less than 10% of total sales.

In total, Traton's revenue was €46.9 billion in 2023, and its operating profit was €4 billion, which resulted in a RoS of 8.6%. This was particularly good wince in 2022, the RoS was 5.1% and in 2021 it was barely positive.

The revenue mix also shows how the company is a true manufacturer: €45.7 billion comes from industrial operations, with the financing services branch earning only €1.6 billion.

Among Traton's four brands, Scania was the most profitable, with Man and Navistar struggling. However, at the end of 2023, Man reported a 7% RoS, a result not seen in the past 15 years.

Traton is highly exposed to Europe, where 82.5k trucks were sold (39% of total trucks), North America WITH 53.2k trucks sold (25.3%), and Latin America with 47.2k trucks sold (22.4%), 40.5k of which were sold in Brazil. The largest bus market is North America, with 14k vehicles out of 29.8k sold there. Of course, the company is already active in the BEV business and sold 2,430 units in 2023.

Below, we see the breakdown of units sold and revenues by brand. The inner circle represents the percentage of units sold, and the outer circle shows the revenue of each brand.

Author, with data from Traton's 2023 Annual Report

We can see clearly that Man is the leading brand by volume, but its revenue per vehicle is lower compared to Scania, which accounts for 39% of revenues while selling only 29% of total trucks.

At the end of 2023, Traton's balance sheet carried €1.7 billion in cash and €21.7 billion in LT debt. But Traton's industrial operations have a net debt/EBITDA ratio still around 1.

Cash flow from industrial operations was €3.6 billion in 2023, as a sign that the company can become highly profitable.

Traton's shareholder structure is quite simple: currently, Volkswagen holds almost 90% of the share capital and the remaining 10% is free-float. This means Volkswagen has a big influence on the company, leaving little room for activist investors or funds to step in and become the leading voice of the board.

Traton's Q2 Sales

Let's move now to the core of this article. As said, Traton already revealed its preliminary Q2 data, showing that unit sales were down 5% globally to 79k. The same 5% decline is true if we look at the whole first six months of the year. Electric vehicles' deliveries were down, too, posting a -7% YoY for the first half and a -26% compared to the prior-year quarter.

At the same time, Scania increased its sales by 8% for the quarter and 13% for the first 6 months of the year. Navistar and Man went in the opposite direction. Traton's management repeatedly said that the markets are normalizing. This means Europe and North America are softer, whereas Latin America is seeing a strong bounce back. But Traton has so far been able to keep its pricing up even before normalizing demand. This has created higher margins and higher revenue per vehicle. In fact, in Q1 2024, Traton reported a staggering 9.4% RoS, which is the highest ever for Traton.

At the end of Q1, Traton's management said it remained optimistic and didn't need to revise downwards the company's goals, with the double-digit margin as the main one.

Of course, the freight market, as Traton admitted, is not doing well and prices have been decreasing for almost 2 years. As a result, the end-customers Traton sells its trucks to have become cautious and hesitate before long lead times because of the uncertainty of the environment they operate in. At the same time, fleets are old and are aging. So, even though some more weaknesses may be seen, the necessity to start renewing the existing fleets will eventually emerge and drive new demand.

Let's now make some estimates on what the upcoming report may look like.

We already know Traton's units sold will be down around 5%. But we also know that manufacturing costs - especially raw materials - have been going down, apart from wages. At the same time, pricing has remained strong and this will surely help Traton's margins.

In Q1 2024, the average revenue per vehicle was €145k, while in Q1 2023 it was €132k. I don't expect Q2 to have a much higher revenue per vehicle, so I will use €145k to run my forecast. Based on the deliveries Traton already disclosed, we are going to see an €11.5 billion quarter. Considering a RoS close to 10%, we may see Traton report an operating profit of €1.15 billion. Net income could be around €800 million and this could make Traton report quarterly EPS around €1.60.

However, while I think the report will be financially speaking good, what will matter more will be the words Traton's management will spend on the outlook. Chances are the environment keeps on being soft and Traton may need to warn investors about lower annual results. If this is the case, Traton shares will probably drop. True, Traton shares currently trade below a 6 PE and a 0.3 P/S. Its FCF yield is an absurd 16%. The stock is cheap, but Mr. Market is not willing to pay much more for cyclical manufacturers linked to the vehicle industry. As a result, the real driver of the stock is going to be the number of incoming orders. If this drops significantly more than 5%, then Traton's shareholders may see some volatility.

All in all, I think Traton is currently fairly priced given the gloomy outlook. At the same time, if we see its management able to improve its profitability even during softer times, then we should put Traton on our watchlist because it may become an opportunity to buy on the dip while waiting for the next rebound in sales.

