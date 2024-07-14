tang90246/iStock via Getty Images

In an ironic move, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) was hit with double price target cuts this week, setting up the potential bottom in the stock again. The fintech is constantly questioned on loan valuations without ever having much substance. My investment thesis remains ultra-Bullish on the stock, trading at a deep discount to the growth opportunity ahead.

Price Target Cuts

SoFi saw the following 2 price target cuts on July 9th:

KBW lowered PT from $7.50 to $7.00

Barclays lowered PT from $10.00 to $8.00

Ironically, the stock hit a low of $6.15 and immediately started trading up. KBW was adamant that SoFi is facing higher loan defaults, leading to the decision to cut the price target to only $7. The analyst firm thinks SoFi faces a steep rise in NCOs leading to cumulative losses over the life of the loans higher than the 7% to 8% targeted my management.

Back at the Mizuho Technology conference on June 12, CFO Chris Lapointe was pretty adamant the fintech was staying within those loss targets. In fact, the CFO seems to suggest recent loss ratios are better than those expectations:

So what I would say is what gives us confidence in that 7% to 8% life of loan loss level is, we have over a decade of experience in underwriting high-quality credit. In addition to that, we're seeing really favorable trends in some of our more recent cohorts. So I mentioned this during our Q1 earnings call. But just to provide a little bit of incremental detail. If you look at our Q1 through Q3 cohorts of 2023 and compare that to Q3 2022 cohort at similar levels of unpaid principal balance on the balance sheet, you would see that our losses of recent vintages are 20% to 40% better than Q3 2022. If you take that a step further and rewind back to 2017, the last time we saw life of loan losses that even came close to 8%, it was still below 8%.

Remember, SoFi focuses on student and personal loans to borrowers with high FICO scores and incomes. Not to mention, the digital bank has recently pulled back on lending, leading to even higher quality borrowers approved. The company provided the 2024 corporate forecasts based on a dire economic scenario with GDP contractions and a 5% unemployment rate, neither appear plausible outcomes already into Q3 now.

CEO Anthony Noto went on CNBC the following morning after the price target cuts and again countered the negative analyst view. At the Sun Valley conference, Noto claimed the bank was meeting targets and appeared to suggest SoFi was on the verge of ramping up lending on the heels of rate cuts.

This week's CPI boosted the odds of the Fed cutting rates this year. The updated forecast has a nearly 100% chance of a rate cut in September, with a 56% estimate for at least 3 rate cuts this year.

Back at the Mizuho Technology conference, CFO Chris Lapointe reinforced the concept of ramping up lending with rate cuts:

We feel really good about the underlying credit trends that we're seeing in our business. But from a broader macro perspective, that there's too much volatility to grow that business more than we need to. What I would say is we're still originating $4.5 billion per quarter of originations across the platform today, which is still quite sizable despite the conservative approach that we're taking. Now what would change our outlook on opening up or scaling the lending business. I think the macro would have to change. We'd have to get much better visibility. Rates would have to stabilize. We'd have to have much better visibility into what's happening with fears of a recession, unemployment, et cetera, or rates would have to come down.

As highly discussed by SoFi, the company isn't as focused on lending to grow the business anymore. Financial services revenues were $151 million in Q1'24, accounting for 26% of total revenues, but growing at an 86% clip.

All of the growth in 2024 is related to growth in Financial Services as SoFi adds additional Members and Products. The forecast is for substantially all of the revenue/profit gains to come from this business line, less impacted by the economy or interest rates and set to grow at a 75% clip for the year.

Profit Machine

The confounding investment story with SoFi is that the company doesn't have a history of loan losses and loan valuations impacting the financials. At the same time, the fintech is far more profitable than viewed by the market with the absurd shift to focusing on GAAP earnings.

SoFi is now forecasted to generate $1.2 billion in adjusted EBITDA in 2026. The stock only has a market cap of $7.4 billion following the stock gains to end last week.

At issue for most is the high stock-based compensation. SoFi has constantly reduced the SBC charges since the SPAC transaction, and the majority of the adjusted EBITDA gains are now related to GAAP profits plus intangible amortization charges.

As highlighted over and over, the adjusted EBITDA figure roughly reflects an adjusted profit figure. The consensus analyst estimates have SoFi producing a nearly $866 million adjusted EBITDA profit in 2025 leaving the stock at just 8.5x adjusted profit targets.

As the numbers get larger and larger, the SBC becomes a fraction of the profits. In Q1, SBC was down $9 million YoY and was less than 10% of revenues and only accounted for ~38% of the $144 million in adjusted EBITDA.

The consensus analyst view on SoFi is absurdly negative, though the average price target is for 25% upside on an $8.75 price target. The average rating is still a Hold, with only 5 Buys amongst 18 ratings.

SoFi has targeted compounded 20% to 25% revenue growth through 2026, yet the average analyst has the stock trading at 8.5x 2025 adjusted EBITDA targets. Analysts have adjusted EBITDA tripping from the $432 million generated in 2023 to the updated targets for 2026, making the valuation multiple practically unheard of in the stock market.

In reality, SoFi should have the following 12-month price targets based on a 2026 adjusted EBITDA target of $1.2 billion and the above growth rates:

15x adj. EBITDA = $18 billion market cap, or $17 price target

25x adj. EBITDA = $30 billion market cap, or $29 price target

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that analysts are obsessing with SoFi loan loss rates, yet both the CEO and CFO have publicly stated the company is on track to hit prior targets. In fact, the analysts should be more bullish on the future, with suggesting the fintech is likely to ramp up lending heading into 2025.

Investors should continue using the weakness in the stock to load up with logical price targets far above $7.