Ross Tomei

Writing about Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) almost 18 months ago, I said that while I liked the long-term potential of this connectivity-focused IoT semiconductor company, I preferred to wait for a pullback. I didn’t expect a virtual collapse in the business (a 70% peak to trough move in revenue), nor a “pullback” of roughly 50% in the shares, as the company saw significant weakness among its customers, as well as increased competition throughout 2023.

Business appears to be stabilizing, though, and I like the prospects for Silicon Labs to continue gaining share in Bluetooth and WiFi and leveraging enhanced compute ability in its Series 3 products to participate in AI edge deployments. I don’t think my low double-digit long-term revenue growth target is anything like “conservative”, but I can still argue for a fair value in the $130 to $150 range on improving demand and improving product capabilities.

Q2’24 Should See A Further Bounce Off The Bottom

Building on a return to sequential growth in Q1’24 (revenue was up 22% from the Q4’23 bottom), I do expect further recovery in this upcoming second quarter report. Management is usually pretty good about its quarter-forward guidance (large beats/misses relative to sell-side expectations are rare), and the 32% qoq guide also jives with guidance given from fellow IoT connectivity player Nordic Semiconductor (OTCPK:NRSDY) when they last provided guidance.

Not to oversimplify, but destocking in consumer markets (smart home, mostly) appears largely over, and SLAB has been actively working down channel inventories, with the last quarter seeing those inventories return to the 60-70 day target range. At the same time, the company is on the front end of leveraging past wins in areas like electronic store shelves, smart metering, and glucose monitors (DexCom (DXCM), I believe), as well as share gains in Bluetooth more generally.

I’m less confident in the near-term outlook for the industrial/commercial business. Although process automation has been holding up well, discrete/factory automation activity has slowed significantly and I’m not a big believer in the second half rebound hypothesis. While I do expect an ongoing rebound in Industrial and Commercial from a low trough, I expect Home & Life to be relatively stronger.

My expectations for margins are not that bold. While I think Silicon Labs management did a decent job of managing expenses relative to a much steeper downshift in the business than initially expected, gross margin is still likely to be lackluster (in the low 50%’s), and likewise with operating margin – I think positive operating earnings (non-GAAP) is a big ask unless and until revenue gets back to around $900M on an annualized basis (roughly a year from now).

Reacceleration And New Opportunities Should Drive The Next Cycle

The basic bull argument for IoT hasn’t changed despite this cyclical downturn. IoT enables wireless convenience as well as monitoring and processing capabilities that haven’t previously been possible.

Smart meters save utilities money on data collection and can alert both utilities and property owners to potential problems (leak detection, et al). Smart cameras can not only record, but provide real-time alerts and trigger other compute functions (like automatically reading a license plate or identifying someone). Smart thermostats can automatically adjust the indoor climate based on power demand (many utilities offer discounts to homeowners who install thermostats that can adjust based upon peak demand) and/or the presence/absence of residents. Smart glucose meters can provide not only real-time data and alarms, but trend analysis and other feedback. So on and so forth.

Silicon Labs has long focused more on the connectivity side of IoT and has a wide portfolio of connectivity technologies. Bluetooth and WiFi have emerged as increasingly important technologies, though, and I expect newer offerings like Series 2 and Series 3 to grow SLAB’s share in BT and WiFi over the coming years; I don’t see SLAB seriously challenging Nordic in Bluetooth (it has over 40% share), but there are plenty of marginal players (a large block of “other” on Bluetooth market share charts) that Silicon Labs can take share from in the coming years.

I’m also intrigued by the upcoming Series 3 portfolio, which Silicon Labs is currently sampling. The main attraction here for me is that the compute capacity for these chips is 100x that of Series 2, making them viable options for AI edge compute installations. This is a big area of focus for a lot of automation companies, with Emerson (EMR) among those who are very excited about what AI-enabled edge IoT devices can offer in areas like monitoring/safety, maintenance, and process analysis.

Now for a “but”. One factor that I do believe contributed to the especially steep decline in Silicon Labs’ revenue, and could be a headwind during this recover, is the re-entry of larger semiconductor players into the IoT market. I believe that companies like NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), STMicro (STM), and Texas Instruments (TXN) ceded opportunities in IoT when they were working through chip shortages (so as to pursue higher-margin opportunities and/or important long-term strategic opportunities like auto MCUs) but started coming back into the market as those shortages eased and demand in other end-markets weakened.

In other words, the last peak for SLAB may have been “artificially” boosted and the company’s recovery and expansion phase may be more challenging than a simple retracement. Likewise, opportunities like AI edge are not exclusively for Silicon Labs, as I expect others like Lattice (LSCC) to fight hard for some of the same real estate, and Lattice has a lot of relevant experience targeting these markets and developing rich software toolsets to complement their FPGA offerings.

The Outlook

Between more “classic” IoT opportunities like smart metering and smart home devices, real-time emerging opportunities like smart appliances, smart shelf labels, and glucose monitoring, and still-emerging opportunities like AI edge compute, I like the growth outlook for SLAB. I think management’s target of 20%-plus growth is likely to be too high to reach, but I do think the business can grow at a mid-teens rate from the 2023 starting point and at a low double-digit rate over the long haul.

Margins will need time to bounce back, but there should be significant pent-up incremental margin leverage as the business recovers to $900M-$1,000M in revenue and then grows beyond. I’m expecting a return to mid-to-high teens operating margin in three years and I’m not ruling out 20% in five years.

Discounted cash flow suggests attractive upside into the $140’s if low double-digit long-term revenue growth and long-term adjusted free cash flow margins in the low-20%’s are viable expectations. Near-term valuation approaches are trickier. As regular readers know, I favor an operating margin-driven EV/revenue approach, but it doesn’t really work well when margins are at the extremes, and I don’t believe the negative operating margin I expect for FY’24 is representative.

For now, then, I’m using my three-year expectations for margins and revenue and discounting back at a high single-digit rate. That gets me to around $130, which is admittedly not the most exciting target, but also doesn’t include any premium for scarcity value (as an IoT pureplay) or above-average growth, both of which the market has been willing to grant in the past.

The Bottom Line

The results from Silicon Labs over the last 18 months clearly demonstrate that however much growth there may be in the IoT opportunity, that doesn’t excuse it from the volatile cycles that have historically characterized the semiconductor industry. While I think there were some unusual factors at play that magnified the cycle, what matters now is that the business appears to be coming off the trough and setting up for another significant growth cycle.

Of course there are still risks to the macro outlook that could impact SLAB, not to mention risks from competitors. Even so, I think this is a name for more aggressive investors to consider as a play for the next up-cycle in the space.