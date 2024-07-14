CEF Weekly Review: Saba/BlackRock Feud Escalates

Michael Blann/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Welcome to another installment of our CEF Market Weekly Review, where we discuss closed-end fund ("CEF") market activity from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual fund news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to provide some historical context as well as the relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of.

This update covers the period through the first week of July. Be sure to check out our other weekly updates covering the business development company ("BDC") as well as the preferreds / baby bond markets for perspectives across the broader income space.

Market Action

It was a solid week for CEFs with all sectors finishing in the green. Year-to-date, close to half of all CEF sectors boast double-digit returns.

Fixed-income CEF sector discounts are now firmly on the expensive side, in aggregate, while equity CEF sector discounts are still somewhat cheap.

Market Themes

As many CEF investors are aware, Saba and BlackRock have been engaged in a proxy fight for board membership and potential termination for a number of BlackRock CEFs. The two parties have come out with very divergent press releases on the latest proxy votes.

BlackRock's message was that Saba’s proposal to terminate 5 BlackRock CEFs and to change the board of 8 CEFs were not approved. On the termination, Saba received less than 10% of votes (this likely excludes Saba’s own shares). For Saba’s board nominees, less than 11% of shares outstanding were voted with Saba in favor of their nominees.

Saba's messaging is very different. In fact, Saba is accusing BlackRock of misrepresenting the board vote tallies at its CEFs. First, it says that in reporting results, BlackRock excluded Saba’s votes as well as votes for its nominees. And two, Saba is suggesting that BlackRock changed how it reports results by implying that non-votes support BlackRock’s nominees. Saba disclosed the vote tallies from a couple of the funds and showed that its nominees got more votes.

For example, for BIGZ, Saba's nominees have the following vote tallies.

Saba

While BlackRock's nominees for BIGZ have the following, lower, vote tallies.

Saba

It's fair to say that BlackRock's messaging is not totally forthright. At the same time, the company has been putting in place a whole slew of shareholder-friendly features in its CEFs. These include share repurchase plans, fee waivers and distribution hikes. It's clear that these have been driven in large part by Saba's activist pressure. This kind of tug-of-war between two managers is a healthy sign in the CEF market, and for this, investors should be thankful.

Market Commentary

BlackRock’s CEF discount management programs are springing into action. Recall that the company said it would repurchase shares on 15 of its CEFs if their average discount was above 7.5% over a 3-month period. All but 2 of the funds qualified, so the company will hold tender offers for 2.5% of outstanding shares at a 2% discount. The tender offers will expire in August.

BlackRock

In effect, these CEFs are becoming conditional interval funds, where they offer a periodic buyback if the discount remains wide. We can be sure that far from 100% of shares will be tendered, which means that investors should be able to tender back perhaps double or 5% of the position per quarter. On an annualized basis, this could result in at least an additional 1% tailwind per annum, all else equal, or more for funds with a wider discount.

Stance And Takeaways

This week, we increased our allocation to the BlackRock MuniVest Fund (MVF) in the Muni Income Portfolio. MVF is part of the BlackRock CEF discount management program and will have a quarterly tender offer which is worth participating in as the buyback monetizes around 6% of discount (now lower from the 8% level when the position was initiated) on the bought back shares.

We also reduced our allocation to the Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (DMO). The fund's valuation in both absolute and relative terms is no longer particularly compelling.