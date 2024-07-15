Marco VDM/E+ via Getty Images

I disclosed my position on StW last quarter, writing that:

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) provides home health and hospice services, one's own personal Florida where one gets as comfortable as possible after the grim reaper has marked his calendar but not yet arrived. Enhabit It is a recent spin-off... one of the promising categories presented in You Can Be a Stock Market Genius. Earlier this month, they flubbed a strategic review. Now 5% holder AREX Capital nominated a serious board slate to restart the process to sell the company to the highest bidder. EHAB is cheap compared with both comparable companies and comparable deals. Their two year anniversary of the spin is the first day of the third quarter, which is the safe harbor for pursuing a sale without complications from the IRS (possible but ballsy to try before then). Enhabit could recover to $12 as a standalone or $14-19 in a deal.

Since the spin-off from Encompass just over two years ago, it has traded like, well, death:

This chart somewhat overstates the company's performance because it takes into account recent shareholder efforts to refresh the board and management; without such efforts, shares would have lost even more than 62%. The performance wasn't the result of any particular corruption, just complacency. The management team that has performed this so far wants to stay in charge of the company.

What the incumbents say

Their expensive and time-consuming defense has been their most sustained effort since the spin-off. Had they focused half as much on creating shareholder value before the proxy battle as they have on talking about shareholder value during the battle, then there would have been no need for a shareholder revolt. The incumbent board emphasizes that they have achieved "stability" and that they should keep their board seats. They blame their "challenging industry and market dynamics" for their results. It is a hard case to make, but they're making it enthusiastically. Awkwardly, their excuses have not impacted competitors the same way. Their explanation is that while they uniquely suffer from "headwinds", their competitors avoided them by preparing ahead of time for this market environment, making plans, and insulating themselves from the potholes that Enhabit stepped in. It is not completely clear that this is as exonerating as Enhabit management thinks it is.

The Enhabit incumbents claim that the shareholder effort to replace them would be disruptive. They're right, but any self-interested independent shareholder would want these results to be disrupted. Sure, the stock is down 62%, but without a course correction, it can still go down another 100% from here.

What shareholders says

AREX is leading a shareholder revolt. If their fellow shareholders approve their board slate, they will do one of two things: turnaround the business or simply sell it. Shareholders win either way. There have been so many unforced errors that even a modicum of common sense would be a radical improvement. They might be able to improve market share and profitability. They certainly can cut indefensible overhead costs on day one.

What ISS said

Proxy solicitors like weaselly, non-falsifiable recommendations intended to be all things to all people. It is the luxury of people paid to just say things, as opposed to people paid to put actual capital to work. Shareholders should (here and elsewhere) do their own work and think for themselves. In this case, ISS regurgitated the incumbents' jargon in their split recommendation. This recommendation makes no sense. They credit management with trying to do better over recent quarters, but the only reason why they've lifted a finger was in transparent reaction to shareholder pressure. ISS should be grateful that they have absolutely nothing but words at stake. In an almost comical understatement, they at least admitted that:

The company's significant underperformance, both from a TSR (total shareholder return) and operational standpoint, indicate that a degree of change is needed at the board level.

Um, yeah.

What I think

This is an easy call for any independent shareholder here to make money. The shareholder's slate is better if we can sell this company and better if we can't sell it until it is refreshed. It is that simple. A new profit-maximizing board could harness three catalysts to maximize shareholder value.

First, the deal financing market is improving. Private equity funds were discouraged and confounded in their efforts to participate in the chaotic, disorganized, and ultimately abandoned sale process earlier this year. A professionalized do over could bring them back.

Secondly, the timing of the earlier review was off. Not only did it come before the 2-year safe harbor anniversary for spinco M&A (now passed), but it came while both the obvious strategic acquirers were busy with other deals. If one comes back, that could lead to a strong bid. If both come back, it could lead to a bidding war.

Thirdly, it is entirely likely that a new administration two quarters from now will have a far less adversarial merger review process. So a better board could oversee a better management running a company with better prospects from both financial and strategic bidders and regulators more likely to approve a deal.

We don't have to wait for a scandal to replace underperforming incumbents. In fact, we don't even need to be curious why they failed. I like the model of sea captains and basketball coaches: if they fail, they get replaced. No tears; big boy rules apply. If you run your Navy ship into a sand bar or lose all of your basketball games, then someone else gets your job. Leaders need to do all kinds of things that outside observers will never get to see. The best way to judge them is on performance. By that standard, the Enhabit board failed and thus should be replaced. I wish them well. Elsewhere. This isn't about their newfound energy for PowerPoints and press releases (at shareholder expense) excusing their failure. It is about the failure itself.

Caveat

If shareholders return to the incumbent board, I expect the share price to decline in the short term due to a lower chance of rerunning a strategic review and to decline in the long term due to continued mismanagement and entrenchment. If self-seeking, rational shareholders don't support their fellow shareholder's slate, then they should simply sell their shares rather than wait around for yet more capital destruction.

Conclusion

This is one of my top few priorities:

Enhabit EHAB is another steal, at least anything you can get under $10. Worth $12 on its own or $17ish to the right buyer. Management is revolting (adjective). Shareholders are revolting (verb). With a board and management refresh in Q3, costs can be cut and the company can be put on a healthy financial footing. Then we can rerun a sale process after management's botched halfhearted and half brained effort. Either private equity can buy it as a fixer upper or we can fix it then sell it to a strategic buyer after it is cleaned up.

TL; DR

I own EHAB; you might want to too. It is worth about $6 per share under current management, $12 if shareholders are able to refresh the board, and $17 to a strategic buyer.