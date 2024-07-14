Sana Biotechnology: Early-Stage Biotech With Promising Allogeneic CAR-T Pipeline

c

Christoph Burgstedt

Thesis

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) is a biotech company in the early clinical-stage, focused on the development of engineered allogeneic cells (genetically-modified cells from healthy donors) for the treatment of diseases with unmet clinical needs.

Sana’s most advanced product candidates, including UP421, SC291 and SC262, leverage on Beam Therapeutics' (BEAM) CRISPR Cas12b nuclease gene editing technology, which enables the modification of specific markers. Sana has identified a series of gene modifications that facilitate allogeneic CAR-T cells to “hide” from the host immune system, while exhibiting a therapeutic function, e.g., killing altered B-cells (SC291 and SC262) causing cancer or autoimmune disorders, or in the case of UP421 to engraft and replace insulin producing cells without the need of immunosuppressants. Given the reduced capacity of Sana’s cells to trigger host immune response (hypo-immune), the company has named it, the “HIP platform”.

The company has released positive results in pre-clinical trials associated with SC291, SC262 and UP421, demonstrating the therapeutic potential of their engineered cells. Moreover, the first in-human trials for the three product candidates have started late in 2023 and early 2024, and are expected to yield preliminary results in H2 2024.

In this sense, I will be analysing the scientific rationale behind the HIP platform, as well as the therapeutic potential of UP421 and SC291, which are in my opinion, the most promising product candidates, and together with the financial analysis will help investors to understand why I rate SANA as a “Hold”, with a potential view to rate upgrade if/when the clinical trials yield positive results. Hence, empowering investors to take an informed decision when considering investing in Sana Biotechnology.

Scientific Overview

Since their discovery in 1993, CAR-T cells have held an extraordinary curative potential, initially in cancer and more recently in autoimmune diseases. Fast-forward 21 years, and now a few CAR-T cell therapies are commercially-available for the treatment of diverse cancers. Among those therapies are Yescarta and Tecartus which are commercialised by Gilead Sciences (GILD), Kymriah from Novartis (NVS), Abecma from Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), Carvykti from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), etc.

So far, all the commercially available CAR-T products are autologous, which means that they are manufactured by isolating immune cells from the patient and after being treated in the laboratory, a personalised CAR-T is re-infused in the patient. Despite the therapeutic efficacy that autologous CAR-Ts have shown, there are a few pitfalls, such as the failure to isolate suitable cells from the patient given the onset of the disease. Moreover, even when the isolation is successful, the process of manufacturing the personalised CAR-T is time-consuming and costly. Thus, many patients cannot benefit from this therapeutic “marvel”.

In my previous articles focused on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) and Caribou Biosciences (CRBU), I described how allogeneic CAR-Ts may hold the key to unlock a new era for immunotherapy. Allogeneic cells are derived from healthy donors, transformed in the lab in bulk, and then readily available for all patients that are diagnosed with a specific type of cancer. Thus, unlike autologous cells, allogeneic cells are aimed to be universal, off-the-shelf, time and cost-efficient.

Nonetheless, allogeneic CAR-Ts also have few hurdles that manufacturers have been facing. The first of them is that introducing foreign cells in a patient usually leads to a strong immune reaction from the host that ultimately causes the rejection or elimination of those cells. On the other hand, the allogeneic cells may attack the patient’s cells and tissues, causing what is called graft vs host disease (GvHD).

In this sense, Sana Biotechnology has selected a series of modifications in their CAR-Ts that enable them to evade the host immune cells, while disabling the recognition of the host cells as foreign. Those modifications are the removal of the human leukocyte antigens (HLA) I and II, removal of the T-cell receptor (TCR), and the over-expression of CD47 which acts as a checkpoint molecule, enabling cells that express it to avoid NK cells and macrophages (see image below).

HIP Platform gene edits (Sana Biotechnology’s FY2023 10K report)

Another hurdle is to secure the stability of the cells from batch to batch. In the case of the autologous cells, as it is a personalised batch, the manufacturer company only needs to secure safety, stability and efficacy of the cells for one patient at the time. However, in the case of allogeneic cells, the idea is to have cells from a relatively small number of donors, that are then expanded and transformed into CAR-Ts that can then be used to treat several patients.

Considering this, Sana’s President and CEO Steve Harr declared, in the 45th Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference, that despite having optimised their manufacturing process to the level required for clinical trials, while monitoring and securing the genetic stability of Sana’s CAR-Ts from batch to batch. They still have a lot of optimisation to do in order to scale up production to the level required for commercialisation. Building on this, although the cost of production per patient will be lower for allogeneic than autologous CAR-Ts, once they reach commercial stage, the cost of development of these allogeneic product candidates is higher as they need to solve first the immunogenicity issues as well as securing scalability, safety, efficacy, storage, delivery and “shelf” lifetime even before filing the investigational new drug (IND) application. Therefore, in my opinion, explaining the slow progress on the development of allogeneic cells when compared against autologous CAR-Ts.

From my point of view, Sana seems to have a solid scientific rationale behind the genetic modifications and manufacturing process that have led them to the development of their allogeneic product candidates. However, they are at very early stages of development, with the most advanced product candidates starting first-in-human trials late 2023 or early 2024 and expecting to report the first preliminary results in H2 2024. Hence, in the next section, I will be describing Sana’s pipeline with a focus on the product candidates in the clinical stage.

Pipeline

Sana’s pipeline is divided in three groups (see image below). The first group is oncology, which have three product candidates targeting the treatment of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL), Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia (CLL), CD19-failure NHL and multiple myeloma (MM). The second group is the B cells mediated autoimmune diseases, which have one product for multiple indications such as Lupus Nephritis, Extrarenal systemic lupus (ERL) and ANCA-associated vasculitis (AVV). The last group is the regenerative medicine group, which in my opinion is the most exciting of all, although the hardest to develop. This group has three product candidates, two of them aiming to deliver allogeneic cells that produce insulin for the treatment of type I diabetes mellitus (T1DM). The third product aims to deliver glial cells, a type of cell in the nerves and brain, for the treatment of Huntington’s disease (HD), secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS), etc.

Sana’s Pipeline (Sana Biotechnology Q1 2024 10Q)

In addition, the company also holds an “in vivo” program, which is aiming to design gene therapies that provide a solution for patients that current gene therapies cannot address. However, this program is now on hold, given the re-prioritisation of the pipeline that the company is carrying out. In this sense, Sana has prioritised two product candidates, which are UP421 and SC291.

UP421

This is a cell therapy consisting of primary insulin-producing cells (islet cells) from pancreas donors (allogeneic), which after genetic modifications become hypo-immune and infused into patients with T1DM, in order to control the glucose levels, without the need of immunosuppressors nor insulin.

I believe this program is very exciting, given that it would represent the next-generation of treatment for T1DM patients. The company in its FY2023 report shared details of the preclinical data in non-human primates, where they demonstrated that UP421 is able to engraft in the pancreas, and produce insulin in a sustained manner and more importantly that UP421, as well as the whole HIP-platform, has an effective safety mechanism that allows the clearance of all the engineered cells (see image below).

Preclinical results in non-human primates associated with UP421 (Sana Biotechnology FY2023 10K)

This safety mechanism, in my opinion, is very important specially when considering that Sana is aiming to manufacture some of their engineered cells with induced-Pluripotent Cells (iPSCs), which under certain uncontrolled conditions have the risk of forming teratomas (a type of tumour).

Moreover, last November, the company announced that the Swedish Medical Products Agency authorised Uppsala University Hospital’s clinical trial application (CTA) for an investigator-sponsored, first-in-human study evaluating UP421 in one patient. This study is aiming to provide the first proof-of-concept in-human results on safety and efficacy of UP421 islets after being transplanted into an insulin-dependent T1DM patient without administering immunosuppressors. The data from this study is expected by H2 2024.

Although this proof-of-concept trial only has one patient, I think the outcome from the study will provide valuable information from which Sana may build on towards an extended Phase 1 trial with UP421 and/or advance the development of SC451, which utilises iPSCs as insulin-producing cells instead of primary allogeneic cells.

SC291

This is an allogeneic HIP CAR-T, directed to recognise the CD19 marker. This product candidate is currently under assessment in two clinical trials. The first one is known as ARDENT, which is evaluating the safety, efficacy and cell dynamics of SC291, as a second line of treatment, in patients with r/r B cell malignancies, which include NHL and CLL. Last November, the company released the first top line results with the first patient enrolled in the study.

Despite only having one patient, I think the results were quite encouraging. The patient is a 74-years old man with CLL, who has failed other two therapies, which after complete lymphodepletion and infusion of SC291 exhibited a partial response by day 28, with a significantly lower amount of CD19 cells (pathological cells), and a high number of SC291 (see image below).

ARDENT’s first patient top line results (American Society of Hematology 2023. https://doi.org/10.1182/blood-2023-179441)

Additionally, the company performed an immune analysis, consisting of taking a blood sample from the patient before the start of the study, i.e. prior lymphodepletion, and other two samples after 13 and 28 days of treatment with SC291. From those samples, they separated different groups of immune cells, such as patient’s T cells and patient’s NK cells, among others. Given that SC291 consist of a heterogeneous population, where not all the cells exhibit the 3 gene-edits, for this assessment the company purified the different cell populations, having two groups, the HIP-SC291 with the three gene edits, the HLA deficient and CD47 deficient SC291, and the wild type (WT) cells that are positive for HLA.

The part B of the figure above shows how the HIP-SC291 are able to fully avoid the killing activity of the patient’s immune system, while the WT and HLA/CD47 deficient cells were eliminated by the patient’s cells. Hence, the results showed the immune-privilege that HIP-SC291 cells have.

Building on those results, the company released a small top-line results teaser in their FY2023 10K, showing two patients in complete response, one with partial response and one with stable disease (see image below).

ARDENT Clinical trial top line results as per January 2024. (Sana Biotechnology FY2023 10K)

Moreover, Sana is expecting to share the outcome of this study before the year-end. From my point of view, these extended results will provide key data that may make it or break it. In other words, if HIP-SC291 demonstrates safety and efficacy on the treatment of multiple types of B-cell malignancies, Sana’s product candidate will be already ahead of other allogeneic CAR-T product candidates targeting the same disease, such as CB-010 from Caribou Biosciences, which recently shared disappointing Phase 1 results and probably also ahead of Cema-Cel from Allogene Therapeutics in terms of technology, although not in terms of revenue potential as Cema-Cel is aimed as first line of treatment.

In November, the company announced that SC291’s IND associated with its indication on the treatment of LN, ERL and AVV, has been cleared by the FDA, enabling the start of the clinical trial of SC291 in autoimmune diseases, GLEAM. Likewise, this study will release top line results before the year-end. In my opinion, it will be very interesting to compare the outcomes from the ARDENT vs the GLEAM study, in order to determine if the same product candidate can be used to fight all B-cell alterations causing autoimmune diseases and cancers. Furthermore, the results in AID can set the bar for other competitors such as Allogene Therapeutics and Caribou, who are developing ALLO-329 and CB-010 targeting LN and other autoimmune diseases.

Given that people with autoimmune disease are usually not suitable for autologous CAR-Ts, I believe the allogeneic CAR-Ts hold the potential to meet the needs of this patient population. From the scientific rationale point of view, I believe HIP-SC291 has the advantage of securing the avoidance of the host immune system, unlike CB-010 which seems to require a partial HLA match, although its efficacy in AID is still pending to be demonstrated in humans. On the other hand, ALLO-329’s therapeutic strategy is the dual targeting of altered B and T cells, which may provide ALLO-329 a greater efficacy in AID. However, this product candidate is still in pre-IND development, with a clinical trial start aimed for H1 2025.

Financials

In Q1 2024 Sana completed a public offering of common shares that generated $189.75 million (before deducting fees and deductions). Sana’s CEO declared, in the Q1 2024 press release, that by March 2024 the company held enough cash and equivalents to fund operations until the end of the year. Thus, allowing the readouts associated with SC291 and UP421.

Comparing the financial results from Q1 2024 versus Q1 2023, the Q1 operating expenses had an increase of 31%, despite reducing the R&D expenses from $67.166 million in 2023 to $56.448 million in 2024. The total operating expenses increase was due to the “Research and development related success payments and contingent consideration” which is new for 2024 and accounted for $38.007 million. This accounting item was reported as associated with the Cobalt deal and Harvard deal:

Research and development related success payments and contingent consideration include the change in the estimated fair value of our Cobalt and Harvard Success Payment liabilities and Cobalt Contingent Consideration liability.

As a consequence of the increased operating expenses, the net losses also rose 31%, while the loss per share went up 14%. On the other hand, the total current liabilities have seen a 48.53% decrease when comparing Q1 2024 to Q1 2023 (see image below). I believe this decrease is likely to be associated with the prioritisation of the most advanced product candidates while keeping on hold other programs such as the gene therapy programs.

Sana Biotechnology Q1 2024 Financial Highlights (Data collected by the author from Sana’s Q1 2024 10Q)

In this sense, given that the special payments reflected in Q1 2024 are associated with milestones, I would estimate Sana’s quarterly cash burn rate for the coming quarters is going to look very similar to the Q1 2023 operating expenses ($84 million). Hence, taking into account the cash held by Sana at the end of Q1, their cash runway allows them to cover their operating expenses approximately until February 2025. Considering that the company will be releasing important results from their clinical trials in the second half of 2024, if the results are positive, I would expect Sana will be in the position of searching for partnerships with larger biotechnology companies that share the cost of development and inject some cash into Sana’s bank accounts.

Valuation

Sana Biotechnology’s shares are trading at $5.95, after observing a 14% increase in the last 5 days, and accounting for a $1.32 billion market cap. Year to date, the stock has observed a 41% increase, contrasting against an overall 84% decrease from its price when IPO. In my opinion, Sana’s total return disappointing performance is not unusual in the current market, indeed several of Sana’s peers including ALLO and CRBU have seen their shares crashing in the last 3 years. In this sense, Sana’s total returns during the last three years outperforms the total returns of ALLO and CRBU (see image below).

3-years Total returns comparison between SANA, ALLO and CRBU (Seeking Alpha)

In terms of momentum, the stock has been enjoying the macro-trend tailwinds associated with the release of the Consumer Product Index (CPI), which seems to support a potential interest rate cut in September. Thus, Sana’s shares are currently rising, however the exponential moving average and moving average convergence/divergence are both signalling for “sell” (see image below).

SANA’s share price candle chart depicting EMA and MACD (TradingView.com)

Sana’s product candidates are in very early stages of development, however if the clinical trials yield positive results, I believe Sana might have a fair shot at finding partners that help on the development and commercialisation of the products once they achieve regulatory approvals. Thus, I think in the best case scenario, Sana is likely to have its first commercial product by 2027 or 2028. In this sense, the consensus is for the company to start realising sale-revenues by 2028 (see image below), while Seeking Alpha expects the EPS to show positive growth in 2024, 2025 and 2027.

SANA’s EPS and Revenue consensus projections (Valueinvesting.io)

Finally, SANA’s price/book forward is 2.73, which is marginally lower than the sector’s median ratio (2.88). Meanwhile, the 5-year average P/B ratio is 2.87 nearing the sector’s median value. In terms of market cap, when compared against ALLO and CRBU (see image below), Sana seems overvalued while ALLO looks undervalued. Given that Sana’s pipeline is in earlier stages of development. Nonetheless, the technology behind Sana’s product candidates is technically superior, so if they demonstrate clinical potential in the trials, the market cap could be more than justified.

Peer comparison between SANA, ALLO and CRBU (Seeking Alpha)

From my point of view, the company has a very promising therapeutic strategy, utilising the highly precise CRISPR technology developed by BEAM, in order to manufacture allogeneic hypo-immune cells that once infused or engrafted into the patient can have a therapeutic effect. However, the preliminary outcomes from the ARDENT, GLEAM and the UP421’s proof-of-concept in humans, will be key to start understanding the real value of the HIP-platform. In this sense, based on the lack of certainty about the efficacy in humans of Sana’s product candidates, together with the lack of financial stability, I rate this stock as a “Hold” for now, but if the clinical trials release positive results I believe the stock will be worthy of a rate upgrade for long-term investors with a high risk tolerance.

Risks

Despite the extraordinary therapeutic potential that allogeneic cells have, so far, none of the allogeneic CAR-T product candidates have reached the commercial stage. Particularly, in the case of Sana Biotechnology, the HIP platform holds the promise of solving one of the biggest limitations for allogeneic cells, which is avoiding the host immune system. Although SC291 and UP421 are currently under assessment in humans, top line results are to be released in H2 2024. Once the results are released, investors should compare the efficacy and safety of those products against the competitors given that several other companies are developing allogeneic cells for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune diseases and diabetes.

In my opinion, Sana has a technological advantage against some of its competitors, however the CD19-directed CAR-Ts is very crowded. The allogeneic CD19 product candidates not only are competing against each other but also against the autologous CD19 CAR-Ts, which not only have been proven efficient but also are commercialised by large market cap pharmaceutical companies with large resources. Thus, the competition in the area might impede Sana to be able to acquire a large portion of the addressable market.

Since inception, the company has been using share-holder dilutions in order to finance their operations. Although this is not unusual for clinical stage biotech companies, it adds an extra layer of risks. If the clinical trials fail, there is a possibility for Sana to be unable to raise cash via financing activities and/or find suitable partners.

Conclusions

Sana Biotechnology has been able to build a very promising pipeline that given the liquidity restrictions has been forced to put on hold. Although, I think the gene-therapy business sector of Sana is very promising on paper, I believe the company took the right decision in pausing it, given the early stage of the program and the lack of liquidity.

In this sense, UP421 and SC291 are Sana’s product candidate champions. The first one is a regenerative medicine solution that might be able to provide an immunosuppressors-free and insulin-free solution to patients with T1DM. However, the upcoming results from the first in-human trial associated with UP421 will be key to determine if the product candidate has the potential to become a commercial product in the next 5 years. Similarly, SC291 has already shown promise in the treatment of B-cell malignancies in one patient, nonetheless the results considering all participants is expected to be released in H2 2024. Furthermore, the GLEAM clinical trial is also expected to yield top-line results associated with SC291 in the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the second half of 2024.

Given the numerous clinical trial results expected in the second half of 2024, and the enormous therapeutic potential of Sana’s product candidates, I believe this stock deserves to be on the watchlist of long-term investors with high risk tolerance. Nonetheless, at this moment in time, I rate it as a “Hold”.