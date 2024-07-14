Kativ

It's rare that I come across stocks with a 7% yield plus that I would actually consider adding to my portfolio. I consider myself a dividend growth investor more than anything, looking for opportunities to buy stocks that have a history of sustainably increasing dividend payments that are trading at a good value. For example, I own Altria Group (MO) in my portfolio. As I've mentioned before in a previous article, Altria has a rare combination of high starting yield, a history of dividend growth, and it appears the dividend is sustainable moving forward.

Opportunities like that are few and far between. But EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) appears to be one of those rare opportunities. And not to mention, they pay out dividends every single month. EPR currently has a high starting yield of 7.93%, has a history of dividend increases, and the dividend currently appears to be sustainable. And to top it off, like many REITs, this company appears to be trading at its best valuation in years.

As I've stated before, you can tell a lot about an investor by whether or not they try to predict a company's stock price movements, versus the company's cash flows. And in 2019, EPR was trading around $70 a share, while AFFO per share was sitting at $5.51. During the 2020 crash, AFFO per share dropped considerably for EPR, but has since recovered to near pre-2020 levels. Despite this, we can see the share price is near a 52-week low at $42.49. I believe this creates an opportunity for certain types of investors, as we will discuss below.

Overview

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that currently focuses on owning three different property types-

Entertainment

Recreation

Education

According to the EPR Properties investor presentation, the company is the leading diversified experiential REIT, specializing in unique experiential properties types that they believe enduring characteristics. The reason behind this? EPR has found that millennials, the largest population segment, prioritizes experiences over products.

Lifetime EPR Performance (EPR Investors Presentation)

If we look at the lifetime performance of this REIT, we can see they have greatly outperformed the Russell 1000 since their IPO. If we dig deeper into the real estate portfolio of EPR, we can see their current allocation as well as their strategic focus on these properties moving forward.

EPR Portfolio (EPR Investors Presentation)

Theaters currently make up a large portion of their adjusted EBITDA at 37%. Despite this, we can also see that they are currently look for opportunities to reduce the size of this position. The reasons behind this are clear when looking at how this REIT performed during 2020. AFFO in 2019 was sitting at 422.7, and in 2020, this dropped all the way down to 143.4. Having large exposure to theaters during this time proved to be a large burden for EPR. While traffic to theaters has since recovered quite a bit, it is still not near their pre-2020 levels.

Theater Sales (Costar.com)

Much of the rest of their portfolio is currently allocated to properties that are considered 'eat and play' (for example, Top Golf) and attractions. In Q1 of 2024, EPR invested a total of 85.7M in two properties including a 33.4M acquisition of Water Safari Resort in New York, and a 14.7M acquisition of land in Kansas City and Schaumburg, Illinois for the development of two Andretti Karting facilities. EPR also currently has 7% of their real estate portfolio allocated to education, but this is a sector they are looking to reduce over time.

Concerns

I would consider EPR an interesting opportunity for more aggressive income investors. The concern most have with EPR is its sensitivity to the economy. As we saw during 2020, the tenants for EPR struggled. AFFO for EPR dropped significantly in 2020, and has not yet quite recovered to pre-2020 levels. In 2019, AFFO was 422.7, and dropped to 143.4 in 2020. This was a staggering 66% decrease. AFFO was above 400.6 in 2023, which is close to a full recovery, but this recovery did take nearly 4 years, and has led EPR to the conclusion that they are overexposed to theaters (and as we now know, they are looking to reduce their exposure to theaters). Other sectors, such as attractions and eat play, do appear to be stronger, but are still easily affected by economic conditions. A bet on EPR, is a bet that the US economy will remain strong. Compare this to a 'higher quality' REIT like Realty Income (O), who continued to grow AFFO every year through 2020.

The Dividend

EPR has dividend payments that are very easy to get excited about. The starting yield is sitting at 7.93%, they pay out dividends every single month, they have been growing their dividend payment over the past few years. As of right now, the dividend appears to be safe, with EPR having a forward-looking AFFO payout ratio of 70.38%. Below, we can look at the EPR dividend over time from a yield on cost perspective. Assuming just a 1% annual dividend growth rate over the next 15% years, EPR could achieve a yield on cost of 9.21%.

EPR Yield on Cost (Tickerdata)

That's an impressive yield and an impressive yield on cost. But here is something else we have to understand about EPR that is a huge turnoff for many income oriented investors. During 2020, EPR made the difficult decision to cut their dividend payment, which was necessary due to their low AFFO during the time.

EPR Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

As we can see above, this dividend was cut from early 2020, all the way to mid-2021. When the dividend returned, it was not as high as it was pre-2020 and has still not yet returned to pre-2020 levels. A dividend cut is no doubt a blemish on a company's history, and it is something investors need to be aware of. With that being said, for investors who didn't hold EPR before the dividend cut, this has created a more attractive opportunity as the dividend yield is near 8% and appears to be much more sustainable.

Valuation

If we look at EPR from a multiples' valuation perspective, it appears that EPR is undervalued compared to how their peers are currently trading. The average P/AFFO multiple for these comparable companies is currently 11.77, while EPR is sitting at 8.96. If we applied that same average P/AFFO multiple to EPR, we would come to a valuation of $56.66. Keep in mind, for a company like EPR, there is no perfect comparable.

Multiples Valuation (Tickerdata)

If we look at how EPR has traded historically using a P/FFO multiple, we can see that over the past 10 years, the average P/FFO multiple has been 13.46. As of right now, their P/FFO is 8.54, which is significantly lower than it has been historically. Another indication that this company appears to be undervalued.

P/FFO Valuation (Tickerdata)

Finally, if we look at EPR using a dividend discount model, assuming just 0.50% dividend growth and a discount rate of 8%, we come to a fair value of $45.83.

Dividend Discount Model (Tickerdata)

Based off all 3 of these valuations, EPR appears to be slightly undervalued. And with rate cuts reportedly on the way, we could see REITs make a jump up sooner than expected.

Conclusion

For aggressive income investors, EPR presents a unique opportunity. EPR is no doubt sensitive to the economic environment they operate in, and likely needs to reduce their exposure to theaters, but they also appear to have a valuation that shows the market has mispriced this REIT. They have a great combination of high starting yield, monthly dividends, and growing dividends that currently appear to be stable. For investors who are confident in US markets long term and are seeking high-yield dividend opportunities, EPR should be a REIT that is considered.