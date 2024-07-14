Paper Boat Creative

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) is a top job placement agency, coming under selling pressure from an uptick in unemployment during 2024. The bearish stock ownership argument is fewer job openings mean less business for the firm, which is somewhat supported by past economic cycles.

However, the pandemic experience of record-low unemployment has meant companies have hired whomever they can find, regardless of exact qualifications for job openings. What if a normalized job market allows placement firms a smarter seat at the table to help find qualified job applicants? It's my thinking that a more balanced job market could actually increase demand for the Robert Half services.

The good news, RHI's overall valuation is already close to past recession lows. On top of this setup, the dividend proposition for income investors has NEVER been better than July 2024. I believe the current $63 price and trailing 3.2% dividend yield can even be supplemented with covered call writing to bring in immediate cash returns, while reducing some investment risk.

Let's review a cross-section of the investment data, which explains why I am turning bullish on Robert Half. My battle plan is to buy shares on further price weakness in the near future (if such appears).

Robert Half Homepage - July 13th, 2024

Undervaluation Argument

With the S&P 500, Dow Industrials, and NASDAQ 100 large caps trading at all-time highs this past week, it's getting harder to find real value propositions in the blue-chip area of the market. Yet, the mid-cap and small-cap sectors do offer greater opportunities to achieve decent investment performance. I have talked about this dichotomy in trading for over a year running.

Robert Half is a brand name enterprise, with a great balance sheet (no debt vs. $540 million in cash), and steady returns over the whole business cycle. As long as companies need new employees and workplace turnover remains high, there will be demand for its placement services.

YCharts - Robert Half, Cash Holdings vs. Debt, Since 1995, Recessions Shaded

Below is a graph of price to trailing sales (1.1x), cash flow (12.1x), and tangible book value (5.2x), back to 1995. You will notice each of these calculations is already trading within a range experienced during the last three recessions.

YCharts - Robert Half, Basic Fundamental Valuation Ratios, Since 1995, Recessions Shaded

When we subtract cash from the equity capitalization (remember there is no debt to include), the enterprise value to EBITDA (13x) and Revenue (1x) ratios are also trading well below normal long-term averages.

YCharts - Robert Half, Enterprise Valuation Ratios, Since 1995, Recessions Shaded

Although earnings are expected to take something of a hit in 2024, a resumption of business growth is projected by analysts during 2025-26. So, if we either avoid recession with a soft landing later in the year, or enter a mild recession soon with a recovery phase starting next year, further share price weakness in coming months may open another terrific, cycle-related buy opportunity.

Seeking Alpha Table - Robert Half, Analyst Estimates for 2024-26, Made July 12th, 2024

However, you want to count final income results, cash flow numbers remain above average as a function of sales (9%). And, the level of sales Robert Half keeps is again above average for the employee placement industry.

YCharts - Robert Half, Cash Flow on Sales, Since 1995, Recessions Shaded YCharts - Robert Half vs. Peers, Cash Flow on Sales, 3 Years

Dividend Story

What may be underappreciated by investors is Robert Half offers its best dividend yield EVER relative to the S&P 500 today. The company did not pay a dividend until 2004. Today's 3.18% trailing yield is now +1.95% above the equivalent S&P 500 rate of 1.22%. The forward cash distribution yield of 3.4% (not pictured) now fully covers the 3.1% CPI inflation rate, and will likely rise over time with operating business growth.

YCharts - Robert Half vs. S&P 500 ETF, Dividend Yield, Since 1995

As a function of free cash flow generation, the dividend is easily covered currently. The 7.56% free cash flow rate is quite attractive vs. a U.S. market generating under 4% in the summer of 2024, and far above the 3.18% dividend payout.

YCharts - Robert Half, Dividend vs. Free Cash Flow Yield, Since 1995, Recessions Shaded

For income investors, a secondary source of income can be unlocked by selling (writing) covered calls on your position. Below is a table of Friday's (July 12th) closing values for December 20th expiration options. Depending on how much price appreciation potential you want to give up, an extra 2% ($80 strike price) to 14% ($65 strike price) in "annualized" income can be extracted, utilizing out-of-the-money call options. This course of action could deliver an upsized 5% to 17% in direct income yield annualized (given a flat stock quote), including the regular dividend payout.

Seeking Alpha Table - Robert Half, December 20th, 2024 Call Options - On July 12th, 2024

Final Thoughts

My investment view: if an earnings recovery is approaching during 2025-26, Robert Half should put in some sort of lasting price bottom this year. So, if you are willing to purchase a starter position in the low-$60s and buy on further weakness (should it appear), investors can build a position with reduced risk into December.

Will Robert Half become a huge portfolio winner next year? I don't know for sure, but owning an industry leader with a solid dividend yield can help your net worth climb over time. If you lower your expectations to finding +10% to +20% annualized gains over the next 3-5 years, RHI may deserve a spot in your diversified portfolio design.

Technical Chart Pattern

Corroborating the buy setup, Robert Half's technical trading chart has become quite interesting since June. It's very rare to find a blue-chip name down -30% or so in price, with rising Accumulation/Distribution Line, Negative Volume Index, and On Balance Volume readings. This divergence in upside indicator momentum vs. downside price action is screaming the stock has plenty of buyers. With the whole employee placement and human resources sector facing souring Wall Street sentiment and sliding share pricing during 2024, RHI's chart may be telegraphing it will soon morph into a top pick when sector upside returns.

StockCharts.com - Robert Half, 12 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes

Risks

Again, my main worry owning Robert Half today is we are getting close to a recession. Historically, the stock price fades going into a GDP contraction and bottoms in the middle of an economic downturn. With shares down from $124 in early 2022, the nearly -50% haircut has absolutely been discounting a slower jobs market. Even lower quotes will likely appear if a serious and/or prolonged recession is next for America.

Another potential risk would be an ill-advised management decision to acquire a similar placement agency or human resources outfit to compliment and diversify operations. Any transaction that changes Robert Half's ultra-conservative balance sheet would be a major negative in my mind. Long-term shareholders expect a steady-as-she-goes growth approach (using limited debt), with only minor business model changes made yearly.

Forecast

Putting all of the investment analysis together, I believe Robert Half is well positioned to outperform the S&P 500 index over the next several years. How we get to this result is an open to question. It is entirely possible a recession pulls price under $50 into the autumn, before a longer-term move above $100 plays out.

I am modeling worst-case downside risk to $45 (which would become Strong Buy territory, all other variables remain equal), where it's valuation could approach the Great Recession lows of 2008-09. Best-case upside is projected to $150 per share, factoring in 2x forward sales and 25x cash flow as a peak valuation. So, using a 12 to 18-month estimated range of -25% as total return loss potential (including dividends), and +140% for possible upside gains, Robert Half is now considered a Buy for my rating.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.