XLV: A Strong Way To Benefit From An Aging And Unhealthy Population

Terry Vine

People aren’t getting any younger, and unless they do serious fasting (like I’ve been very public about for myself), they aren’t getting any healthier either. That means, no matter what, Health Care will only grow as a sector and part of our lives. Demand is inelastic here. It doesn’t matter what the economy is doing. Demand for Health Care services and products is extremely inelastic, and in reality underappreciated in a cycle that has only favored Tech. I think that’s about to change, especially as it becomes more and more clear that the economy is weakening at a fast clip. And if I’m right, you may want to consider the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV).

XLV is an ETF that tracks the Health Care Select Sector Index, an offshoot of the popular S&P 500 Index. Launched in December 1998, it is one of the oldest and largest exchange-traded healthcare industry funds of its kind. Because of its low expense ratio of 0.09 percent, XLV gives you a cheap way to invest in a carefully selected group of healthcare companies. The fund owns a mix of important sub-sectors: pharmaceuticals, healthcare equipment and supplies, healthcare providers and services, biotechnology, life sciences tools and services, and healthcare technology.

A Look At The Holdings

XLV represents the entire spectrum of the healthcare industry with its 63 positions. This is market-cap weighted, which of course means that at the top of its holdings list are the giants of the industry.

ssga.com

What do these companies do? Probably develop medicines you already use. Eli Lilly and Company is the innovator in weight loss and diabetes pills. UnitedHealth Group Inc. provides healthcare coverage and benefits to optimize the health of consumers and lower the cost of medical services. Johnson & Johnson produces everything from pharmaceuticals to medical devices and consumer health products for a large global consumer population. Merck & Co. Inc. has a particular focus on oncology and vaccines. And AbbVie Inc. is a global research-driven biopharmaceutical company.

Sector Composition: A Diversified Approach

XLV’s approach to healthcare investing is broad and diversified, clearly evident in its sector composition. Its holdings are spread out across five primary sub-sectors that seemingly cover nearly all of the healthcare industry. Pharmaceuticals at 31.15 percent are comprised of companies that research, develop and commercialize drugs, vaccines and biotechnology products. Health Care Providers at 21.20% include health care facilities, managed care organizations and other organizations that provide ancillary services. Health Care Equipment and Supplies at 20.71% includes manufactures and distributors of medical devices, diagnostic equipment, and healthcare supplies. Biotech at 15.56% includes companies developing and producing innovative therapies and diagnostic tools using biological processes and techniques. And finally Life Sciences Tools and Services at 11.38 percent contain companies that supply the instruments, consumables and services needed for research, development and production within the life sciences sector.

Peer Comparison

Although XLV is one of the largest and most widely traded healthcare ETFs, there are plenty of others to compare against. A close comp is the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) which tracks the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index. Both XLV and VHT provide strong broad comprehensive coverage of the sector. When we look at the ratio of XLV to VHT, we find that the two funds have performed in a relatively tight range over the past two years. They have a slightly different makeup on the weightings side, but largely perform the same.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons

The positives? The demand for healthcare is generally inelastic and essential. The sector tends to hold up during economic downturns like the one we may be nearing. The aging of the population and the increase in the need for medical treatment and healthcare services is expected to lead demand for new treatments, medical devices and efficiencies in the healthcare system overall. Finally, the higher profitability and stable cash flows generated by the sector have typically resulted in healthcare companies trading at high valuation multiples, which could translate into higher long-term returns for investors.

But healthcare is an industry characterized by regulation and scrutiny; patent expirations and pricing pressure can greatly diminish the growth potential of individual companies or even entire sectors. Many so-called ‘blockbuster’ drugs are facing a ‘patent cliff’ over the next few years. Huge companies are at great risk in terms of their revenue streams. A change in direction of healthcare policies, or the manner in which services are reimbursed, can disrupt whole business models.

Conclusion

I’m fairly bullish on the sector. I expect the economic slowdown to persist, and a rotation out of tech into literally everything else. Health Care should be a big beneficiary of that, and let’s face it - if AI is real, it should benefit the sector tremendously. Solid fund for broad-based exposure, and worth considering. Now go learn about fasting.