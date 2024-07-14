Sidney de Almeida/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

“The world’s safest, most efficient, sustainable and welcoming airports, catalysts for economy and tourism and value generators for our shareholders, our customers and society”. - Aena's Mission

If you've ever been in a long airport queue thinking about how great it would be to make money from every passenger, then you should take a look at Aena (OTCPK:ANYYY). It basically owns all of the major airports in Spain, has some important concessions in Brazil, and a roughly 6% stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC).

There are a few things that make Aena particularly attractive. First, Spain is quickly becoming one of the world's most attractive tourist destinations. Second, about 80% of international tourists arrive by air, and this might increase given the high concentration of fast growing low-cost carriers operating flights from and to Spain, including Ryanair (RYAAY) and Vueling (OTCPK:ICAGY). Finally, the company is extremely generous with its dividend, having a policy of returning ~80% of its earnings through dividends.

Company Overview

Like most airports, Aena generates part of its revenue through a combination of regulated and non-regulated businesses. The regulated segment is mostly the fee it charges for every passenger that goes through one of its airports. That is roughly X per passenger, Y% higher compared to last year after a few years that it was kept at X.

The rest of its revenue is generated through several different businesses, including renting space to duty free shops and other airport retailers, restaurants, hotels, and car rental companies like Avis (CAR) and Hertz (HTZ). The non-regulated segment has seen particularly strong growth in the last few years.

One important point to mention is that the Spanish government retains control of the company through its 51% stake. This can be an advantage but also a potential drawback, as the government is incentivized to see the company prosper, but in some instances, its priorities or interests might not be perfectly aligned with those of minority shareholders.

The Case for Spain

Whether it is to try one of San Sebastian's many Michelin-starred restaurants, admire Barcelona's architecture, visit one of the many world-class museums in Madrid, or party in Ibiza, Spain has a lot to offer to international tourists.

While not particularly inexpensive, it can certainly be more affordable compared to traditional destinations such as Paris and Rome. Europe in general, and Spain in particular, attract more tourists than business travelers. This is currently a significant advantage, as tourism has seen a more drastic recovery compared to business travel. The tourism boom is currently so strong in Spain, that the Bank of Spain raised the country's GDP growth forecast as a result.

Karen Arnold

In fact, Aena's airports that are more exposed to tourism are the ones that are doing the best. One thing we also like about Aena, is that it is very well diversified, unlike other airport groups. For example, while we like Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR), there is no doubt that its performance is heavily impacted by the Cancún airport. Similarly, we also like Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, but it is heavily dependent on its Guadalajara airport. We also believe geopolitical risk is higher in Mexico, and ASR has the added risk of a potential hurricane devastating Cancún again, as Hurricane Wilma did in 2005, destroying an estimated 110 hotels in Cancún alone.

Aena Investor Presentation

Financials

It took a few years, but Aena is now generating higher revenue compared to the pre-pandemic years. Similarly, its operating margin has mostly recovered, even though it is still slightly below the all-time high. This is in part due to higher operational costs, resulting from higher electricity prices and wage increases. Still, if the company continues growing revenue, we believe that between the operational leverage and efficiency initiatives, the company can further improve profit margins. Earnings per share (EPS) is at a record high, and we see potential for growth in coming years.

Data by YCharts

Part of the reason we are optimistic is that their regulator has authorized an increase to the charges per passenger. Their €/pax is now €10.3, compared to €9.8 in 2023. The revenue generated from non-regulated activities has increased even more significantly, with the company delivering €7 per passenger, compared to an average of €5.8 in 2023.

Aena Investor Presentation

Growth

Aena is also preparing for a strong investment period to expand their regulated asset base during the period 2027-2031. The company is also quickly growing its international business, which it hopes will account for roughly 15% of its EBITDA by 2026. Aena also brought forward their target for 300 million passengers on their Spanish airports, which it now expects to reach in 2025.

Aena Investor Presentation

The company is also quickly growing its international business, recently winning concessions for eleven airports in Brazil. Still, commercial revenues should not be underestimated, as they are becoming increasingly important for the company given that they have significantly expanded since 2019.

Aena Investor Presentation

Leadership in Efficiency

While airports have a natural competitive moat, we were impressed to see that the company also has a competitive advantage as a low-cost operator. The operating expenses per passenger are significantly lower compared to several of its peers. This enables the company to attract low-cost carriers while still making a significant profit.

Aena Investor Presentation

Sustainability

Aena is one of the most sustainable airport operators in the world according to CDP. This has benefited the business in many ways, for example, its solar installations have helped mitigate electricity price increases that resulted from higher natural gas prices following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. The company has also been able to issue green bonds, which usually offer more competitive financing if the company meets certain sustainability targets. It has also allowed the company to become part of indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and the FTSE4Good.

Company Factor CDP grade AENA SME SA Climate Change 2023 A- ADP, Aéroports de Paris Climate Change 2023 B Airports of Thailand Climate Change 2023 F Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Climate Change 2023 B- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Climate Change 2023 C Click to enlarge

Balance Sheet

While Aena has a remarkably strong balance sheet, with net financial debt to EBITDA of only around 1.8x at the end of Q1, it is important to note that its average interest cost has been increasing. This will likely be a headwind for some time as the company refinances maturing debt issued during periods when rates were very low with higher current rates. Still, there are very few companies paying an average interest rate of less than 2.59%.

Aena Investor Presentation

Valuation

Aena currently has an attractive dividend yield, in part as a result of its policy targeting a roughly 80% pay-out. The dividend currently yields about 3.9%, denominated in euros, and will probably be increased with higher earnings. The company only needs to deliver very modest revenue and earnings growth to justify its forward estimated GAAP P/E ratio of 14.6x.

On an EV/EBITDA basis, Aena definitely looks attractively priced when compared to Airports of Thailand (OTCPK:AIPUY) and Auckland International Airport (OTCPK:AUKNY). Aéroports de Paris (OTCPK:ARRPY) is slightly cheaper, but we believe Aena has better growth prospects, and we also believe the company deserves a premium compared to the main Mexican airport groups, given their higher risk profiles.

Data by YCharts

Risks

As previously mentioned, we believe Aena has a lower risk profile compared to many of its peers. Still, there are a few things we believe are important to consider. The fact that the government remains the largest shareholder can be a double-edged sword, as their interest could in some instances not perfectly align with minority shareholders. There is also the risk that if it decides to sell down part of its stake, it could drive down the share price.

There is also a risk that Spain's tourist boom could decelerate, or even reverse. There has already been push back in some cities against over-tourism, and complaints that short-term rentals from the likes of Airbnb (ABNB) and Booking (BKNG) are taking housing supply from locals. In fact, Barcelona has already announced plans to ban platforms like Airbnb starting in November 2028. There have been protests where thousands have marched demanding putting more limits on tourism, and some protesters even squirting water at tourists using water pistols. This is not limited to Barcelona, as other tourist hot-spots like Mallorca have seen similar protests from local residents.

Conclusion

Given that roughly four out of every five international visitors to Spain use air travel and Aena controls all the major airports, it is basically a "toll booth" on tourists traveling to the country. This makes Aena an interesting investing opportunity to consider to benefit from the growing popularity of the country as a travel destination.

The company has a good level of diversification, with the Madrid airport accounting for only about a fifth of its passengers. The company is growing its international operations with important concessions in Brazil, and its commercial operations are firing on all cylinders. We see shares as reasonably valued, offering an attractive dividend yield and decent earnings per share growth prospects. The main risk we see is the pushback from local residents in some of its most popular touristic destinations.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.