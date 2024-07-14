JHVEPhoto

Since I last wrote on the Australian iron ore miner BHP (NYSE:BHP)(OTCPK:BHPLF) in April, its price has barely moved. This gives the appearance of a quiet past quarter for the miner, but it has been anything but.

The company made a big move in April by offering to buy the multi-commodity miner Anglo American (OTCQX:NGLOY). The fact that the purchase would have bumped up BHP's revenues by a massive 57% and potentially increased its market capitalisation by 25% puts it in context. While negotiations ensued in May, the deal ultimately fizzled out.

Interestingly, even while recognising the merits of the proposed buyout, investors supported the company’s decision to ultimately pull back from the deal instead of investing more in it. I believe this is especially so considering the underwhelming broader context in which BHP is operating in right now. Here are two developments that reflect the same.

#1. Weak commodity environment

Despite initial projections of iron ore prices reaching up to USD 150/tonne this year, the actual price remained stubbornly muted. When I wrote last, the commodity was trading at USD 107/tonne. By the end of BHP’s last financial year in June 2024 (FY24), it was only trivially higher at just over USD 108/tonne. Admittedly, there were gyrations in the interim (see chart below), but on the whole there’s unlikely to be a significant price benefit for the company compared to 2023.

Across forecasters, the prices are now expected to be far more subdued now. They could even end lower than their current levels. Muted demand from China, the world’s biggest consumer of metals, is the key reason for this expectation, as the country’s property sector continues to sag. At the same time, strong iron ore exports from Australia can put a downward pressure on prices too.

Source: Trading Economics

Copper prices, which were on the up and up in April, have also corrected since (see chart above). Still, there is some solace to be found from the fact that the commodity's price for the first half of 2024 (H1 2024) is still a fair improvement compared to H1 2023. This can provide some support for BHP’s financials in H2 FY24. Some is the operative word here, though. In H1 FY24, copper contributed 25% to the company’s underlying EBITDA. But a bulk of 70% was obtained from the iron ore segment, which is relatively weak. In other words, the numbers aren’t likely to impress when the company releases its full-year FY24 results next month.

#2. Rising costs

The profits, in particular, can get affected as its costs get pushed up. After making a deal with the train drivers at its Pilbara mines in Australia earlier this year, BHP has now reached an agreement with the workers’ union at its Spencer copper mine in Chile to prevent a strike as well. The company has already warned of the impact of wage inflation on its numbers in the past. Going by the latest development, costs can rise further after already pulling down BHP's operating income by 56% year-on-year (YoY) in H1 FY24.

The company is also expected to continue seeing a drag due to costs associated with the collapse of the Samarco Dam in Brazil. BHP’s reported profits took a hit in H1 FY24 from an associated charge, but clearly there are more payments due, as evident from its agreement to pay further for damages equally along with the Brazilian miner Vale (VALE), with which the dam was a joint venture.

The financial impact

Little wonder then, that the outlook for BHP has been revised downwards. To start with, the average of analysts’ estimates on Seeking Alpha now puts revenue growth for FY24 at 3.1%, compared to 4% the last I checked. Assuming, that the underlying attributable profit margin of 23.4%, seen in H1 FY24, stays as is for the full year, the profit would come to USD 13.48 billion, only trivially higher YoY.

But there’s more weakness in store. As per analysts’ estimates, the EPS is expected to decline by 2.5% in FY25. While we have EPS estimates only until FY25, the revenue estimates indicate that the next few years can continue to be lacklustre as well (see table below).

Revenue Forecasts (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Stock specifics positive

However, not all is bad for BHP. Both its market multiples and dividend yield are largely positive. Based on my estimates of its underlying attributable profits, the forward non-GAAP price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 11.1x, which is slightly higher than the 10.7x a quarter ago. This continues to stay lower than its five-year average of 13.1x. But on the other hand, it stays higher than the corresponding ratios for other iron ore miners Rio Tinto (RIO) at 9.3x and Vale at 5.3x.

The stock's trailing twelve months [TTM] dividend yield is at 5.1% and the forward yield is at 4.8%, are also similar to a quarter ago.

What next?

For an investor looking for capital appreciation in the medium term, however, it’s hard still to make a Buy case for BHP. It’s a cyclical stock that finds itself at the wrong end of the cycle right now. And this doesn’t appear likely to change now. That it trades above peers’ multiples also works against it.

This can change if demand from China gets revitalised. We don’t know that, and there’s nothing to indicate that will happen. This means that there’s limited scope of impetus for the BHP stock in the foreseeable future.

For dividend investors, though, it has been a dependable stock for a long time and is likely to remain so, considering the expectations of only marginal softening in its EPS. There would have been more uncertainty for the BHP stock if the Anglo American acquisition had gone through, but as we know, it’s back to status quo. So now would be a good time as any to buy BHP just for the dividends. But considering the limited likelihood for capital appreciation, I’m retaining a Hold rating on it.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.