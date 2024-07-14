FMC: Fertile But Risky Grounds

Jul. 14, 2024 12:13 PM ETFMC Corporation (FMC) Stock3 Comments
The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • FMC´s shares more than halved from post-pandemic highs due to leverage, de-stocking trends, and patent issues, making it a huge underperformer.
  • The struggles are real, but the company guides for a recovery in the second half of the year, while divesting some assets to create liquidity.
  • While management does not have credibility on its side, the risk-reward looks compelling, certainly if improvements are delivered upon.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
FMC Corporation headquarters in Philadelphia, PA, USA

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In the summer of 2022 I believed that FMC (NYSE:FMC) was boosting yields, for farmers and investors. That upbeat stance has been utterly wrong, as a $100 stock has nearly halved, while markets at large have been setting new highs.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
25.99K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FMC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FMC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FMC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FMC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News