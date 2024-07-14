JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In the summer of 2022 I believed that FMC (NYSE:FMC) was boosting yields, for farmers and investors. That upbeat stance has been utterly wrong, as a $100 stock has nearly halved, while markets at large have been setting new highs.

The company has taken on too much leverage and has been hurt by de-stocking trends, soft execution and some patent issues in its portfolio, all of which made FMC become a huge underperformer.

If the company can stick to its outlook after a softer first quarter, leverage concerns can be avoided, as such a performance and improved earnings power could unleash the stock, provided that execution returns and management delivers on its promises.

Revisiting The Thesis

In the spring of 2017, FMC made a decisive move as it swapped assets with DuPont, through which the company effectively acquired the Crop Protection business of DuPont, while divesting its Health & Nutrition business to DuPont.

A $60 stock at the time has gradually risen higher towards the $100 mark in 2022, as shares even spiked around the $140 mark amidst concerns about global food security and inflationary pressures, making any improvement in yields and protection of crops key.

This was seen in the results, as FMC saw 2021 sales up by 9% to $5.05 billion, with EBITDA up 6% to an impressive $1.32 billion, yielding GAAP earnings of $5.70 per share and adjusted earnings near $7 per share. Net debt of $2.6 billion was substantial, but manageable, equal to about 2 times leverage.

With the company guiding for 2022 sales to be up 7% to a midpoint of $5.4 billion and earnings seen around $7.50 per share, the outlook looked decent at $100 per share, as a long-term value creator could be bought at a mid-teens earnings multiple, which looked attractive, but things turned for the worse.

Tough Times

After revenues eventually came in at $5.8 billion in 2022 amidst inflationary and hoarding effects, shares actually recovered to the $130 mark early in 2023.

This is when the troubles started, as revenues fell off a cliff and were down 23% to $4.5 billion in 2023, almost entirely driven by lower volumes as prices in soft commodities cooled off, with the business losing pricing power as well in generally an inflationary environment.

The company remains diversified quite well across all the major geographical regions in the world, with over half of sales generated from the production and sales of insecticides, and to a lesser extent, herbicides, fungicides, plant health, among others.

All this weighted heavily on shares as EBITDA fell by 30% to levels just below the billion mark, with adjusted earnings cut in half from a $7.41 per share number in 2022, to just $3.78 per share in 2023.

Worse, the performance was only set to stabilize in 2024, with sales seen rather flattish between $4.5 and $4.7 billion, at the lower end of the guidance suggesting no revenue growth on an annual basis. Adjusted EBITDA of $900 to $1.05 billion is set to be flat at the midpoint compared to a $978 million number in 2023, despite restructuring cost savings targeted at $50-$75 million this year.

All this revealed a flattish adjusted earnings guidance, although the range of the guidance was particularly wide, with adjusted earnings seen between $3.23 and $4.41 per share. While the outlook for 2024 was not impressive, the company stuck to its midterm goals for 2026, seeing revenues up to $5.5-$6.0 billion, adjusted EBITDA between $1.3 and $1.5 billion, as all this should drive close to record earnings here if delivered upon.

Such, or even more modest improvements, are badly needed as net debt of $3.67 billion as of the end of 2023 was substantial, certainly as EBITDA fell below the billion mark, resulting in a leverage ratio in the high-3s. Despite these challenges, the company actually embarked on some net buybacks in 2023, as it continued to pay out handsome quarterly dividends of $0.58 per share.

In this manner, the company is paying out over a quarter of a billion in funds to investors this way, as the dividend now supports a 4% dividend yield at $58 per share.

Struggling Along

In May, FMC posted a 32% fall in first quarter sales to $918 million as the dismal topline results meant that EBITDA was cut more than in half to just $161 million. In fact, the company posted a GAAP loss equal to two cents per share, with adjusted earnings posted at $0.36 per share. The only promising item of the earnings report was a solid contribution from new product innovations, as the company maintained the full-year outlook.

The challenging topline results were in part driven by lower pricing, but mostly from inventory de-stocking across all regions of the world, as net debt ticked up to $3.92 billion.

The 125 million shares of FMC now trade at $58, for a $7.2 billion equity valuation, which together with net debt makes for an $11 billion enterprise valuation. So while the stock has been a dismal performer since 2022, the decline in the enterprise valuation has been less pronounced due to share buybacks adding to the net debt load.

In July, the company announced the divestment of its Global Specialty Solutions to Envu. FMC announced that it was exploring strategic alternatives for the business unit in November of last year, as this has now resulted in this deal, with the company fetching $350 million for these activities.

Few details are known about these activities, but the transaction has the potential to reduce net debt from just over $3.9 billion to just over $3.5 billion here, providing some relief with regard to the leverage situation.

What Now?

The truth is that FMC finds itself in a tough spot, with dismal current results, although the full-year guidance suggests incremental improvements from here. If the company can deliver on its near $1 billion EBITDA target, current leverage ratios in excess of 5 times will come down to about 3.5 times, meaning that the business can avoid real financial concerns.

With the company targeting savings up from $50-$75 million this year to $150 million in 2025, incremental improvements could be seen key to keep the current 4% dividend yield safe. Truth be said, management has been a terrible capital allocator, paying too high dividends, but moreover employing too much leverage from the get-go and being too early and too aggressive with shares buybacks.

The company is not out of the woods yet amidst a CEO turnover this year, as there are execution risks in growing the business in the second half as well, badly needed to deliver on the full-year guidance. Moreover, the company has a few substantial patent expirations in its product portfolio coming up, all of which still creates quite an overhang and uncertainty on the overall company and investment thesis here.

Amidst all this, I am performing a balancing act on a tiny long-term position. Based on earnings power around $3-4 per share, multiples look quite reasonable at mid-teens multiples, as great appeal might be unleashed if the company can return to historic profitability around $7-8 per share. Such achievements could easily make shares a double from here.

Hence, the risk-reward seems positively geared amidst lower expectations, the anticipation of further improvements and leverage being manageable, but investors have been burned in the past. This makes me cautious to have conviction and to add substantially to a position, although I am averaging down slightly in response to the price action here, and hope that financial concerns can be alleviated.