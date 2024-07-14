Justin Paget

Investment thesis

The human pursuit of more and higher efficiency in energy is never-ending. Coal and oil accelerated and were driven by modern society’s development. The electricity demand has been even higher in recent years given the popularity of AI and its applications, and whoever can provide a more reliable, efficient, and sustainable source of electricity to the area most in need is poised to lead the industry. And to me, Vistra Corp (NYSE: NYSE:VST) has the potential to lead, hence a Buy rating.

Background: Vistra is riding on the clean energy and AI tailwinds

Vistra is the largest competitive power producer in the United States, generating 41,100 megawatts (MW). Most of its essential power is generated in Irving, Texas, where the company is continuously innovating and expanding into more energy generation sources that are affordable, reliable, and sustainable. It is currently operating the second-largest nuclear power plant in the US, which has a substantial energy storage capacity from the growing number of solar facilities. Out of 41,000 MW, 3,408 MW are currently produced from zero-emission generation and energy storage, including 2,400 MW from the nuclear facility at Comanche Peak.

Vistra Corp

Recently, Vistra's application through Comanche Peak was accepted for an extension of its license from 2050 to 2053 to expand a two-unit facility 20 years ahead of the original license. The progress of clean energy at Vistra is targeted towards Vision 2030-2050, in which the company is committed to reducing 60% of its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Vistra is positioning itself to offer clean power due to the increased pressure to decarbonize the electricity sector and the growing power consumption caused by advancing AI. Vistra's Strategic positioning will make it an attractive investment looking to inject their capital into AI-driven energy demand, to which Vistra is positioned to cater.

Demand perspective: Best positioned to address growing market

Texas, a strategic geographical location

In Texas, where the company has the largest production volume, Vistra produces 11,300 MW of power supply to AI hub data centers. In recent years, Texas has become a major hub for AI since there has been significant growth in the number of data centers in the region, making it the most preferred AI business center and increasing energy demand. However, at the same time, Texas is the area that are most affected by the aging electricity infrastructure and grid, which has led to the more frequent and longer electricity outage. Hence, Vistra Energy is poised to benefit from Texas’ inability to cope with higher electricity usage.

Axios

This unique positioning is further exemplified by a recent announcement of the company. Vistra shares hit an all-time high in May 2024 as it made plans to increase natural gas production capacity due to projected increased demand for clean energy by Texas AI Data Centers.

Vistra is leading the AI and electricity narrative

According to analysts from Citigroup, it is estimated that by 2030, the share capital of data center electricity demand will increase to 10.9% in the US, creating a significant demand for electricity from the current 4.5%. With the emphasis on clean energy generation, an increase of 10.9% in power demand is inevitable. According to a report, by 2026, Vistra Energy projects that its EBITDA will exceed $6 billion, higher than previous expectations.

Ychart

Vistra is leading the AI and electricity race among the biggest contributors to the gain in utility ETFs. The rise in utility stocks has been created by the AI narrative, which has attracted enthusiasm among investors who expect clean energy and AI to be the biggest driver of the utility industry.

Supply perspective: Two market hurdles that protect existing players

Other than the surging demands, what investors did not notice is that there are supply constraints. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, total electricity generation in the US for 2023 has reached 4,178 billion kilowatt-hours, representing a 1.2% decline year-over-year. The decline is primarily due to two hurdles that affect the energy supply, while indirectly helping Vistra since shortage will drive up electricity prices and revenue.

Hurdle 1: Grid does not allow new project connection

The grid in the States is congested, with 2,600 GW of new power plants and energy storage projects waiting to commence generation and connection. The backlog, which is a mix of solar, wind, and other power generation projects, has grown more than 8 times since 2014.

Berkeley Lab

Given the significant amount of projects in the queue, if all of them are allowed for connection, it might make electricity cheaper for consumers in the United States. But the reality is, that only 19% of the constructed projects are able to operate and connect to the grid from 2000 to 2018 according to the data from the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. This has affected the power market and the price, and a hurdle like this is protecting existing players like Vistra from new rivals and keeping the price and revenue high.

What is worse is that the new energy transmission line projects completed in 2023 are merely at slightly over 250 miles, which is down from 675 miles in the previous year. The number is the lowest since 2010. This number is particularly worrisome as the grid infrastructure is old in the US and the need for new grid infrastructure has been higher than ever.

For Vistra, this can be a double-edged sword. On one hand, it protects them from having too many new independent power plants entering the market which could drag down prices and help keep the market share. On the other hand, it makes new projects difficult. But at the moment, we see this as an advantage to them when the company is establishing its foothold.

Hurdle 2: Complicated industry landscape

In April 2024, the Department of Energy ("DOE") released a roadmap to accelerate clean energy deployment and grid connection. The roadmap has laid out a wide range of stakeholders in the electricity sector from independent power plants, transmission lines, and equipment providers to consultants, each of which has its agenda and interests to protect. This has become a critical reason why the US energy sector has moved so slowly.

Most of the grids in the US are built in the '60s and are very outdated, and 70% of the 50 million distribution inverters are past their supposed lifetime and have been in service for more than 25 years. And when the government suggested the utility companies change them or proposed to subsidize the renewal, these companies were reluctant. Why? Because this moves their cheese - the more volatile of the power supply, the higher the price.

According to Fortune Magazine, upgrading the grid has become a bi-partisan issue as there are conflicting interests, priorities, and agenda. Some transmission projects have been stalled for nearly 20 years as a result. As such, this has made new entrants in the market and companies without the necessary connection and support from the regional government difficult to work. A company with local government support, like Vistra, will be able to lead as a result.

Growing top line and bottom line as a result

With the growing demands that boosted sales and the supply shortage that leads to higher profitability, Vistra has been growing at a high single-digit pace in the past four years. The pace for the growth will remain as the company continues to build plants and the energy sector will grow.

Data by YCharts

In terms of earnings, the company in Q1 2024 reported a net income slightly shy of $20 million, which is a dramatic drop year over year. The management has attributed this to a change in accounting treatment, while the adjusted operations EBITDA has recorded a double-digit increase. As such, we forecast that Vistra will continue to grow its revenue stably in the next three years with a similar EBITDA margin, as presented below.

Image created by the author

The targeted EV/EBITDA ratio is assumed at the industry average since the valuation of the industry and the company has been quite stable as it matures. Also, there is no particular new development that may raise the equity premium in the industry. Hence, an average ratio of 12x is used in the valuation. This gives us a $119 target price.

Data by YCharts

Investment risks

Regulatory risks: The power market has always been regulatory-driven, particularly for renewable energy. When a governmental body proposes a new incentive scheme, there could be hundreds of projects and companies flooding into the market and driving revenue down. Therefore, the economic interests and potentials of the company depend on energy policies

Market risks: Energy prices are volatile, depending on the energy market infrastructure. Therefore, the revenue and stock price of the company can be volatile as such. The previous AI frenzy has positively affected the company, but the drop in energy prices may drag down the price.

Financial risks: Renewable or typical energy projects employ a high ratio of debt financing. With the high leverage, the projects and hence the company may be affected by the high interest payment and the changing interest rate. If the debt was secured during the highest interest rate period in the past two years, the valuation of the project may be affected when the Fed starts to cut the rate.

Conclusion

Vistra Corp stands at the forefront of the energy transformation. The company’s strategic position in Texas and its commitment to renewable energy has made it a leader in the sector, as exemplified by the share price performance during the AI rally. The problems on the supply side have continued to help the company secure its position during the unprecedented energy needs and supply shortage. With the growing business and improving financials, we think that Vistra Corp is an attractive investment opportunity.