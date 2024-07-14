Robert Way

Though the stock market continues to hover around all-time highs powered by tech stocks and AI fervor, one major group of stocks are a holdout. Contagion has spread across the consumer/retail industry since NIKE (NKE) posted its worst quarter in decades, with the company citing various laggards such as falling behind in its core running shoe category plus soft sales in China. And though these problems are mostly Nike-specific, it hasn't stopped sinking other retail stocks as well.

For Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) (NEOE:LULU:CA) (TSX:LLL:CA), Nike's woes are additive on top of the athleisure maker's own troubles this year, sparked by concerns that competition is finally encroaching from newer brands like Alo. And yet unlike Nike, Lululemon's growth prowess has hardly slowed, giving long-term oriented investors a great opportunity to buy in, with the stock now down 40% year to date (underperforming the S&P 500 by nearly sixty points).

Data by YCharts

I last wrote a bullish article on Lululemon in May, when the stock was trading closer to $350 per share. Since then, not only has Lululemon posted very strong Q1 results, but the stock has shed a tremendous amount of market value (owing largely to Nike's decline). As a result of these factors, I've doubled down on my Lululemon position as the stock has declined in the past week, and I'm upgrading my viewpoint on Lululemon to a strong buy.

To me, here are the core tenets of the bull case for Lululemon that investors should lean on:

Power of Three x2. This is the name of the company's growth pillar strategy, which aims to double men's revenue and e-commerce revenue while quadrupling international revenue from FY21 to FY26. At the moment, growth in all three of these focus areas is helping to drive the company forward.

This is the name of the company's growth pillar strategy, which aims to double men's revenue and e-commerce revenue while quadrupling international revenue from FY21 to FY26. At the moment, growth in all three of these focus areas is helping to drive the company forward. China strength points to huge international opportunity. Unlike Nike, which is reporting tepid sales in China, Lululemon's constant-currency growth rates in China are exceeding 50% y/y, illustrating how little-penetrated the company currently is in the world's largest consumer market.

Unlike Nike, which is reporting tepid sales in China, Lululemon's constant-currency growth rates in China are exceeding 50% y/y, illustrating how little-penetrated the company currently is in the world's largest consumer market. Sky-high gross margins. Lululemon's gross margins, just shy of 60%, are the envy of the retail sector and the company enjoys a margin profile and scalability potential almost akin to that of a tech company. Lululemon's vast margins speak volumes to the value of its brand, and if the company so chose, it could start playing with price in order to spur more demand (the company's products are very rarely on sale, nor do they sell through discounted channels).

Lululemon's gross margins, just shy of 60%, are the envy of the retail sector and the company enjoys a margin profile and scalability potential almost akin to that of a tech company. Lululemon's vast margins speak volumes to the value of its brand, and if the company so chose, it could start playing with price in order to spur more demand (the company's products are very rarely on sale, nor do they sell through discounted channels). Generous buybacks. Recognizing the illogical nature of the stock's decline this year and management's confidence in a rebound, Lululemon has expanded its buyback authorization this year, with ~$1.7 billion total remaining (just under 5% of the company's current market cap). It's a great use of the nearly $2 billion of cash on the company's balance sheet (which has no debt against it).

One other point is worth calling out. Due to its growth premium, Lululemon usually trades at least in-line, but more often at a premium, to its closest comp, Nike.

Data by YCharts

Nike has fallen ~30% this year, but Lululemon has dropped even further at ~40%. The stock now trades at a 20x forward P/E, which is several turns lower than Nike.

We note as well that Lululemon has ~5% of its market value sitting as $1.9 billion of net cash on its balance sheet, so its "ex-cash P/E" is actually lower at ~19x. (Nike too has a net cash position of $2.6 billion, but this is a lower percentage of the stock's ~$110 billion current market cap).

Cheap, growing, and plenty of catalysts to continue paving the path for future growth: there are plenty of reasons to buy Lululemon after this year's dip.

Q1 recap: China strength, with US women's an area to watch

We'll now highlight all the reasons in which Lululemon's latest results assuage many fears about the company's growth. Take a look at the Q1 earnings summary below:

Lululemon Q1 results (Lululemon Q1 earnings release)

Revenue grew 10% y/y to $2.21 billion, slightly ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $2.20 billion. Comparable sales excluding the impact of new store openings, meanwhile, grew 6% y/y (7% on a constant-currency basis).

International is a major driver of Lululemon's growth, and in particular that's driven by China. China revenue grew 45% y/y in Q1, or 52% on a constant-currency basis, whereas Nike was slammed for having low single-digit growth rates in China.

Lululemon Q1 growth by market (Lululemon Q1 earnings release)

Clearly, when it comes to China, Lululemon and Nike are certainly in very different positions.

We note as well that overall men's revenue in Q1 grew 15% y/y, well ahead of women's at 10% y/y growth - which is important as growth in men's is one of the three pillars of the company's organic growth plan.

Lululemon revenue growth by segment (Lululemon Q1 earnings release)

We will not shy away from mentioning Lululemon's biggest risk, however: and that's a slowdown in the U.S., particularly in the women's segment. Per CEO Calvin McDonald's remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

Shifting now to the U.S. As we mentioned on our last call, we've seen a slower start to the year due to several internal factors, including missed opportunity in women's and bags, which we are actively addressing, and some ongoing choppiness in the consumer environment. Our men's business has maintained its momentum, driven by strong guest response to our innovations across performance, lounge, and our ABC franchise. Our market share gains were strong in men's in quarter one, and with unaided brand awareness of less than 20% in the U.S., our opportunity to continue to grow this business remains significant. When looking at women's, we did not maximize the business in the U.S., which was the result of several missed opportunities, including a color palette and our core assortment, particularly in leggings, that was too narrow. Where we had color, guests responded well, we just needed more as they are looking for additional choices. And we are also out of stock in some of our smaller sizes. And in addition, we saw a fantastic guest response to our newer styles of bags such as the two-tone tote, but did not buy these styles with enough depth to fully capture the demand."

This slowdown in U.S. women's is the chief catalyst that can detract from the bull case for Lululemon. While acknowledging this risk, I'd argue three things in Lululemon's favor:

The stock's ~40% year-to-date drop already compensates generously for this risk

We can attribute a lot of the slowdown to macro slowdowns and weaker overall consumer spending in the U.S.

Market share gains in the men's category and strong growth in China help to counterbalance the weaker U.S. women's results.

And in spite of this risk, profitability remains quite healthy for Lululemon. Already-high gross margins ticked up even further in Q1, up 20bps y/y to 57.7%.

Pro forma EPS of $2.54 also grew 11% y/y and beat Street expectations of $2.42 with 5% upside.

Key takeaways

Weaker U.S. results, an overblown competitive narrative, and spillover fears from Nike have eroded Lululemon's share price this year, but I'd argue much of the U.S. women's slowdown / competitive concerns are already baked into Lululemon's sharp ~40% decline this year. Now trading at P/E multiples below both Nike as well as the broader S&P 500, Lululemon has become a bona fide value stock: not something we'd have thought possible when the stock was rallying in 2022 and 2023.

Take the rare opportunity to buy this iconic brand at a considerable discount.