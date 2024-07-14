Get Ready To Identify Stocks That Do Well With Lowering Rates

Jul. 14, 2024 9:54 PM ETNVDA, MSFT, AAPL, GLD, GDX, NCLH, PSTG, RBRK, SOXL, MU, AAPL:CA, MSFT:CA, NVDA:CA5 Comments
Summary

  • Last week's trading was interesting, with a rally on Monday and Wednesday, followed by a sharp sell-off on Thursday, despite positive news.
  • Lower rates coming sooner cheered owners of cyclical assets, leading to potential shifts in trading patterns and stock performance.
  • Volatility may increase as suppressed VIX levels are unsustainable, with potential impacts on tech stocks and the overall market.
  • Learn to pick out stocks that could do well in an economic environment of lower rates.
Percentage sign

Richard Drury

Interesting Week!

Last week’s trading was interesting, Monday started with a rally as expected, and it extended to Wednesday. Then Thursday morning we were treated with a CPI confirming disinflation. Instead of market participants celebrating this news, the market sold off sharply.

Have you ever bought a stock that everyone's saying is great, only to find you bought near or at the all-time high that stock dropped 20% immediately? What happened? By the time the average stock purchaser gets a stock idea, usually, it's already overbought. 

