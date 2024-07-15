Sportradar Group: Looks Like A Bet

Jul. 15, 2024 12:11 AM ETSportradar Group AG (SRAD) Stock
Florian Muller profile picture
Florian Muller
147 Followers

Summary

  • This headline isn't necessarily negative. Bets can pay off.
  • In the light of a summer packed to the brim with mega sports events like UEFA EURO 2024 and the Olympic Games in Paris, attention could shift to this stock-type.
  • Yet, I am not the man for that kind of trading, which is why I value Sportradar fundamentally in this article.
  • I conclude that the stock looks efficiently priced, showing neither significant undervaluation nor obvious red flags. I am not betting on Sportradar Group, yet this does not at all indicate a Sell rating.
  • I typically rate Hold/neutral, even when my inclination is bullish or bearish. Rating systems don't consider time horizons or investment strategies. My articles aim to inform, not to make decisions.
England und Spanien. Zwei Fußbälle in Flaggenfarben auf dem verschwommenen Hintergrund des Stadions.

Aleksandra Aleshchenko/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The foundational elements of my portfolio include Technology, Healthcare, Personal Care Consumer Goods, and "Panem et Circenses" — Latin for "bread and games". This is a concept originating from the Roman Empire, suggesting that people are satisfied when they have access

This article was written by

Florian Muller profile picture
Florian Muller
147 Followers
"Business valuation is an art, not a science," claim some. However, in my Bachelor's and Master's studies, I have successfully engaged in the scientific examination of valuation and capital investment. Thanks to a cumulative four-year experience in Consulting and Auditing firms including a professional Valuation position, Controlling positions and Freelance Analyst work, I extract tangible value from piles of numbers. However, results become truly rounded when storytelling is added through personal passion. Because business valuation requires both the art of storytelling and scientific methods.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SRAD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SRAD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SRAD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News