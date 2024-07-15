NVDY: Earn High-Yield Income From An ETF Focused On Nvidia

Vladimir Arndt/iStock via Getty Images

I am a writer and an investor in the stock market, and my path has diverged from the traditional accumulation phase where my focus was on portfolio growth, to one where income matters more to me. Lately, I have become enamored with the opportunity to realize both growth and high yield income from an ETF, the YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY) specifically. The fund does not invest in Nvidia (NVDA) stock directly, but instead generates high yield income from a covered call strategy. The current dividend yield, based on the latest monthly dividend projected forward for 12 months, is 105%.

NVDY website

Because NVDY relies on a single reference issue, NVDA, the fund suffers from single issuer risk as explained in detail on the NVDY website:

Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment in the Fund to be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment which diversifies risk or the market generally. The value of the Fund, which focuses on an individual security NVDA, may be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole and may perform differently from the value of a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole. The Fund’s strategy will cap its potential gains if NVDA shares increase in value. The Fund’s strategy is subject to all potential losses if NVDA shares decrease in value, which may not be offset by income received by the Fund. The Fund may not be suitable for all investors.

As I explained in my May article describing the YieldMax ETFs: Maximize Your Income Yield With These Magnificent ETFs, you can take advantage of the Magnificent 7 growth opportunity by realizing high yield income from those funds like NVDY that generate call option premiums from those Mag 7 high growth tech stocks: Nvidia, Alphabet, Meta, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Tesla.

The only reason not to invest in the NVDY ETF if you are an income-oriented investor, is if you believe that NVDA stock has reached a top and it will all be downhill from here. In my opinion, NVDA stock still has plenty of room to run, and seems to get ratings upgrades nearly every day lately. Just today for example, the price target was raised 25% by Benchmark on demand for AI hardware.

The other reason to invest in NVDA but not NVDY is if you want growth in your portfolio value and do not care about the income. If you are still in your accumulation phase of investing, I would suggest buying the NVDA stock for growth, but if you want high yield income and are ok with a smaller amount of capital appreciation, buy NVDY. And although it is not a growth ETF per se, the NVDY total return over the past year of 130% is nothing to shake a stick at.

Seeking Alpha

The Distribution history has been impressive with substantial increases over the past 12 months, starting with $0.74 back in June 2023 to now averaging about $2.50 per share for four of the past five months.

author

General NVDY Information

Some of the basic information about the fund is shown on the fund website and is presented here to summarize.

NVDY website

Currently (as of 7/11/24) the fund has about $842 million in net assets with 29,950,000 shares outstanding. Fund performance since inception has delivered a cumulative total return of 172% at NAV, which is about 140% annualized (as of June 30, 2024).

The top 10 holdings include mostly US Treasury bonds/notes in various denominations and varying maturities. Those low-risk bonds help to preserve capital while the options premiums are generated from put and call options executed against the NVDA stock, and also add a little bit of income to the mix.

NVDY website

The principal investing strategy is laid out in the fund Prospectus:

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks current income providing indirect exposure to the share price (i.e., the price returns) of the common stock of Nvidia Corporation (“NVDA”), subject to a limit on potential investment gains. The Fund will employ its investment strategy as it relates to NVDA regardless of whether there are periods of adverse market, economic, or other conditions and will not take temporary defensive positions during such periods. As further described below, the Fund uses a synthetic covered call strategy to provide income and indirect exposure to the share price returns of NVDA, subject to a limit on potential investment gains as a result of the nature of the options strategy it employs. That is, the Fund not only seeks to generate income from its options investments but also aims to derive gains when the value of NVDA increases. The Fund’s options contracts provide: ● indirect exposure to the share price returns of NVDA, ● current income from the option premiums, and ● a limit on the Fund’s participation in gains, if any, of the share price returns of NVDA.

NVDA Stock Overview

Reasons to invest in NVDY include the fact that some price appreciation can be experienced based on gains in NVDA stock, and current income is generated from options premiums on a monthly basis regardless of the direction of NVDA price movements.

The fund’s synthetic covered call strategy is further explained in detail in the Prospectus. That strategy consists of three elements:

Synthetic long exposure to NVDA, which allows the Fund to seek to participate in the changes, up or down, in the price of NVDA’s stock.

Covered call writing (where NVDA call options are sold against the synthetic long portion of the strategy), which allows the Fund to generate income.

U.S. Treasuries, which are used for collateral for the options, and which also generate income.

Note that the prospectus explicitly states that NVDY owns no NVDA stock directly. According to Fidelity, the put/call ratio on NVDA stock is currently 0.59, which is extremely bullish. Average trading volume of NVDA stock is about 411M shares daily, according to Yahoo Finance. That extremely heavy trading volume is one reason why the options premiums have been generating so much more income this year.

With the latest inflation data giving investors yet another reason to believe that rate cuts are even closer on the horizon than previously thought, the market sentiment for growth stocks is even more bullish, propelling NVDA stock ever higher. Out of a total of 55 Wall Street analysts over the past 90 days, 42 have issued Strong Buy ratings, 9 Buy, and only 4 Hold ratings with no Sell ratings from anyone. That could be another bullish indicator for NVDA stock, or it could represent a warning that the stock has become overbought.

Seeking Alpha

On a YTD basis, NVDA stock is up over 160% on mostly heavy trading volume, although it appears that volume may be declining slightly in July.

Yahoo Finance

Despite a selloff in chip stocks on July 11, some analysts still feel that NVDA is a “perfect stock”, according to this research report in IBD:

Why Buy NVDY?

While NVDA may be the perfect growth stock, NVDY is an excellent choice for collecting income from an ETF that generates monthly distributions from its synthetic covered call strategy. If you are interested in both growth and income, you could purchase equal amounts of NVDA and NVDY. Or if you are like me and are more interested in compounding the monthly income, you can take the NVDY distribution as cash each month and then buy shares of other income holdings that might be on sale that month. That is one method that I am using with my Income Compounder portfolio that holds about 50 individual securities, with NVDY making up about a 2% position.

Of all 44 nontraditional equity/derivative income funds that the SA Quant system ranks, NVDY comes in at #1.

Seeking Alpha

There are some risks to investing in NVDY and some of those risks are explained in detail in the fund prospectus. One of the primary risks is the Covered Call Writing Strategy, and that specific risk is explained in detail:

The path dependency (i.e., the continued use) of the Fund’s call writing strategy will impact the extent that the Fund participates in the positive price returns of NVDA and, in turn, the Fund’s returns, both during the term of the sold call options and over longer time periods. If, for example, each month the Fund were to sell 7% out-of-the-money call options having a one month term, the Fund’s participation in the positive price returns of NVDA will be capped at 7% in any given month. However, over a longer period (e.g., 5 months), the Fund should not be expected to participate fully in the first 35% (i.e., 5 months x 7%) of the positive price returns of NVDA, or the Fund may even lose money, even if the NVDA share price has appreciated by at least that much over such period, if during any month over that period NVDA had a return less than 7%. This example illustrates that both the Fund’s participation in the positive price returns of NVDA and its returns will depend not only on the price of NVDA but also on the path that NVDA takes over time.

Since the fund’s inception, the call writing strategy has worked extremely well, and the path that NVDA stock has taken has easily supported the option writing premiums. However, that could change if market sentiment shifts and NVDA stock becomes overbought and suddenly experiences a rapid selloff. There is a risk to investing in NVDY, but in my opinion, based on the current trajectory of NVDA stock, NVDY is a Strong Buy for income-oriented investors who wish to benefit from the heavy trading volume and price gains that NVDA continues to experience.