Alexander's Inc.: Numerous Signs Of Distress

Philip Eric Jones profile picture
Philip Eric Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Office REITs have gained modestly this year, but face challenges due to the WFH trend and mounting defaults in commercial real estate loans.
  • Alexanders, Inc. is a small-cap REIT with a portfolio of office and retail properties in New York City, facing heavy indebtedness, shrinking revenues, and reliance on a single tenant.
  • ALX faces liquidity issues, and may need to cut dividends or dilutively issue new shares, making it a risky investment for the longer term.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »

The modern skyline of Canary Wharf, London, during a foggy day

SHansche

Thus far this year, Office REITs have gained modestly, returning an average of 5.23% (most of that coming last week), compared to the REIT average of 1.07%. This stands in sharp contrast to the +18.55% return posted by the S&P 500, and even sharper contrast to

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today! 

This article was written by

Philip Eric Jones profile picture
Philip Eric Jones
2.59K Followers

Philip Eric Jones is a financial writer, educator, artist, and inspirational speaker. He writes about investing for retirement with a focus on Growth stocks and REITs.

He is a contributor to the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder. The service features a team of analysts focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer the opportunity for reliable income, diversification, and inflation hedging. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VNQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

A Buy, Sell, or Hold rating in this article does not constitute a Buy, Sell, or Hold recommendation. All investors should exercise their own due diligence, before investing in any stock.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ALX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on ALX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News