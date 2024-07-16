SHansche

Thus far this year, Office REITs have gained modestly, returning an average of 5.23% (most of that coming last week), compared to the REIT average of 1.07%. This stands in sharp contrast to the +18.55% return posted by the S&P 500, and even sharper contrast to the +21.20% earned by the Nasdaq 100.

The WFH (work from home) trend kickstarted by the pandemic has had, and will continue to have, lasting effects on commercial office owners, as demand has slackened, more or less permanently. Meanwhile, mounting defaults in commercial real estate loans, and office-related loans in particular, adds pressure to an already sketchy banking system. As Seeking Alpha Contributor Avi Gilburt wrote in April:

[according to] a study published by researchers from USC, Columbia, Stanford, and Northwestern, . . . 14% of all CRE loans and 44% of office-related loans appear to be in "negative equity." In other words, the current values of properties, which serve as collateral for these loans, are less than the outstanding loan balances. In addition, the paper said that around one third of all CRE loans and the majority of office-related loans may encounter substantial cash flow problems and refinancing challenges. The study concluded that U.S. banks are likely to face a 20% default ratio on their CRE loans.

So the future doesn't look good for Office REITs.

Alexanders, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) is a small-cap REIT ($1.14 billion), externally managed by Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) since 1995. Founded in 1928, the company went public in 1968.

Alexander's has just five properties, all in greater New York City:

731 Lexington Avenue (office and retail, including Bloomberg's world headquarters),

the Rego Center complex in Rego Park, Queens (including the Rego Park I & II retail properties),

The Alexander apartment tower, and

a retail property in Flushing.

The portfolio totals 2.455 million square feet. The company reports a healthy 92.5% occupancy of its office and retail space, and 96.8% occupancy of its residential properties, as of March 31.

VNO charges ALX the following annually for its management services:

A flat fee of $2.8 million, plus

2% of gross revenue on Rego Park II, plus

50 cents per square foot on the occupied office space at 731 Lexington Ave., plus

$376,000, escalating at 3% per annum, plus

6% of development costs, if applicable, plus

3% of rent for the first 10 years of each lease, 2% for the next 10 years, and 1% thereafter, plus

33% of any third-party lease commissions, plus

fees for cleaning, parking, and security. Such fees paid to VNO for Q1 2024 alone totaled $2.4 million.

Although it owns office, retail, and multifamily properties, ALX is usually classified as an office REIT because the majority of its rental revenue comes from its Lexington Avenue property.

One tenant (Bloomberg L.P.) accounts for 49% of ALX rental revenues, and that company's 947,000 square foot lease runs through February 2040, having recently been extended for 11 years. No other tenant accounts for even 10%.

When I first wrote about Alexander's last August, I rated it a Sell over a 2 - 5 year investing horizon, because of its high indebtedness, negative revenue growth, over-reliance on a single tenant, and unsafe dividend. However, I noted that due to its high yield,

Brave investors may come out ahead by holding in the shorter term.

And indeed they have. After the article was published, ALX shares did sell off by (-11.4)% over the next two months, from $192.84 on August 3 to $170.80 on October 5. However, buoyed by the expectation of lower interest rates, all of REITdom rallied into early 2024, carrying ALX high-yield shares to a high of $234.29 on May 9, a surge of +21.5% compared to the August 3 price.

Nevertheless, on the 5-year and 10-year time frames,

the overall trend in share price has been relentlessly bearish.

ALX shares are worth a whopping 41.27% less today than 10 years ago. Thus, investors' total return has been considerably less than the dividend yield.

There has been a lot of water over the dam since that article published last August. The question now is: which way are shares headed over the next 2 - 5 years? Has the company meaningfully addressed any of its weaknesses?

Quarterly Results

ALX reported the following on its 10-Q for Q1 2024:

Metric Q1 2024 Q1 2023 % Change YoY Rental Revenue $61.4 m $52.9 m 16.1% Expenses $36.3 m $33.8 m 7.4% Shares Outstanding 5.13 m 5.13 m 0.0% Net Income $16.1 m $11.2 m 43.8% Net Cash from Operations $16.8 m $20.7 m (-18.8)% Cash from Financing $0.7 m $164.8 m (-99.6)% Cash and Cash Equivalents $536.4 m $356.5 m 50.5% Income per share $3.14 $2.19 43.4% FFO (Funds From Operation) $25.5 m $18.6 37.1% FFO per share $4.98 $3.63 37.2% Click to enlarge

Although most of these figures look wonderful, they are a bit of an illusion. As of April 1, IKEA terminated its 112,000 square foot lease at Rego Park I, more than 6 years early. IKEA paid a $10 million lease termination fee for this privilege, along with all their rental obligations through March 2026, and this more than accounts for the apparent year-over-year jump in ALX revenues.

The cash from financing drop of nearly 100% is also anomalous. In Q1 of 2023, the company sold $166.8 million worth of treasuries, which is highly unusual, making the year-over-year comparison very challenging.

Growth metrics

Here are the 3-year growth figures for FFO (funds from operations), and TCFO (total cash from operations).

Metric 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 4-year CAGR FFO (millions) $99.7 $82.5 $89.8 $87.1 $81.1 -- FFO Growth % -- (-17.3) 8.8 (-3.0) (-6.9) (-5.03)% FFO per share $19.47 $16.11 $17.52 $16.99 $15.80 -- FFO per share growth % -- (-17.3) 8.8 (-3.0) (-7.0) (-5.09)% TCFO (millions) $126.1 $78.1 $118.5 $102.5 $109.1 -- TCFO Growth % -- (-38.1) 51.7 (-13.5) 6.4 (-3.56)% Click to enlarge

Source: Schwab.com, Hoya Capital Income Builder, and author calculations

ALX revenues have fallen in 3 of the past 4 years, at a CAGR of about (-5)%, and cash flow has suffered only a little less. The remarkable similarity between the gross FFO and the FFO per share figures reflects the fact that the company rarely issues new shares.

Meanwhile, here is how the stock price has done over the past 3 twelve-month periods, compared to the REIT average as represented by the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).

Metric 2021 2022 2023 2024 3-yr CAGR ALX share price July 12 $273.78 $232.48 $184.28 $224.62 -- ALX share price Gain % -- (-15.1) (-20.7) 21.9 (-4.83) VNQ share price July 12 $105.96 $91.52 $85.75 $87.46 -- VNQ share price Gain % -- (-13.7) (-6.3) 2.0 (-4.68) Click to enlarge

Source: MarketWatch.com and author calculations

ALX fared worse than the average REIT in the selloff years of 2022 and 2023, but much better than average over the past 12 months. It ends up being a wash. ALX investors have seen the (-4.83)% CAGR in share price erode the yield by more than half, while the average REIT has seen its yield swallowed entirely.

Balance sheet metrics

Here are the key balance sheet metrics.

Company Liquidity Ratio Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA % Variable Bond Rating ALX 1.20 50% 10.0 32.3% -- Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, Seeking Alpha Premium, and author calculations

ALX carries a load of liabilities almost equal to their assets, and a weak Debt/EBITDA of 10.0. The company reports cash and cash equivalents of $536 million as of March 31, over against debts totaling $1.093 billion. The company lays out a little over $23 million per quarter to pay dividends.

The maturity picture is not pretty, as seen below.

Alexanders' Inc. 10-Q for Q1 2024

Using the figures above, we can compute the company's weighted average interest rate at 4.47%, and weighted average term to maturity of just 1.2 years. The interest rate is high, and the bills come due relatively soon.

According to the company's 10-Q for Q1 2024, they had just enough cash on hand to cover the June 11 payment of $500,000 and still pay an unchanged dividend. After that point, they will be strapped for cash, except as earnings replenish the stockpile. Debt/EBITDA should improve markedly. However, ALX also has letters of credit summing to $900,000, so liquidity can still be had, at a price.

Otherwise, the only way to raise cash would be to issue new shares, which would dilute share value and put downward pressure on the share price.

Dividend metrics

As the table below shows, ALX has been an exceptional dividend payer. The company's dividend has remained at exactly $4.50 per quarter, ever since Q1 2018. Even during the pandemic, the company did not cut the divvy. However, the payout ratio of 114% is unsustainable, and Seeking Alpha Premium assigns the company a Dividend Safety grade of D (a slight upgrade from the D- it was wearing 3 months ago).

Company Div. Yield 5-yr Div. Growth Div. Score Payout Div. Safety ALX 8.01% 0.00% 8.01 114% D Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, Seeking Alpha Premium, and author calculations

Dividend Score projects the Yield three years from now, on shares bought today, assuming the Dividend Growth rate remains unchanged.

However, the company did offer this reassurance in their quarterly filing:

Recent increases in interest rates and inflation could adversely affect our cash flow from continuing operations but we anticipate that cash flow from continuing operations over the next twelve months, together with existing cash balances, will be adequate to fund our business operations, cash dividends to stockholders, debt service and capital expenditures.

Valuation metrics

ALX offers a high yield at a slightly below average price, but is currently priced 9.6% above its estimated NAV, according to Hoya Capital Income Builder.

Company Div. Score Price/FFO '24 Premium to NAV ALX 8.01 17.5 +9.6% Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, and author calculations

What could go wrong?

All ALX assets are concentrated in one geographic region. Thus, any macroeconomic change affecting New York City and vicinity would likely have an outsized effect on ALX operations.

There is a clear and present danger of continued slippage in FFO, leading to a likely dividend cut. Dividend safety is of paramount importance, because a cut in the dividend is almost always followed by a sharp sell-off in the share price.

ALX faces a shortage of cash, leading either to more high-interest debt, a dilution of share value through new share issuance, or both.

ALX relies excessively on a single tenant: Bloomberg, L.P. Any setbacks in Bloomberg's business would likely cause major problems for ALX.

ALX is externally managed by Vornado, whose incentives may not always line up with those of ALX.

Investor's bottom line

Given the company's stated expectation to keep the dividend unchanged for another year, it is tempting to rate ALX a Hold. However, the risk factors listed above are compelling over the longer term. Therefore, for a 2 - 5 year investing horizon, I have to rate this company a Sell. ALX has made little or no progress on the issues I identified nearly a year ago. In the meantime, the company provides investors with precious little information, beyond what the government requires, and thus the company's relative opacity does nothing to inspire confidence in my mind as an investor.

ALX is covered by precisely one Wall Street analyst, at Piper Sandler. That analyst rates ALX a Sell, with a price target of $145, and has kept that target essentially unchanged for a year. That target implies a downside of (-34.5)%.

Meanwhile, Zack's rates ALX a Hold, as does Refinitiv, while CFRA rates it a Strong Buy.

As always, however, the opinion that matters most is yours. Because it's your money.