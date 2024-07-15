WendellandCarolyn/iStock via Getty Images

Real estate has been out of favor for quite some time, and that’s been a boon for smart value investors who understand that rates may not stay high forever. This opportunity has enabled investors to pick up quality REITs on the cheap, while market sentiment was negative around them.

This brings me to LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC), which is a turnaround stock that I last covered in February, highlighting its rebounding business and undervaluation with high yield. The stock has risen by an impressive 11% since my last piece, with a 13% total return including dividends, surpassing the 10% rise in the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe.

In this article, I revisit LTC and discuss why income and value investors ought to consider the stock while it’s still undervalued with a +6% dividend yield, so let’s get started!

Don't Overlook This Solid Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties is a self-managed REIT that invests in both assisted living facilities that are primarily private pay and skilled nursing facilities that are government pay, through Medicare, with a 52%/47% split between the two property types.

Its portfolio is well-diversified across 195 properties in 26 states and 31 operating partners. As shown below, it has high exposure to states in the Sunbelt like Texas, Florida, and North Carolina where there are higher adult senior populations as well as Michigan, where there are CON (certificate of need) laws to limit the amount of new supply in skilled nursing facilities.

LTC continues to demonstrate a solid rebound, with FFO per share rising by 4.5% YoY to $0.69 in Q1 2024. This was driven by higher rental revenue due to rent escalations, new rent on property acquisitions made in 2023, and higher lease spreads on lease renewals.

In addition, LTC decreased its provision for credit losses on its mortgage loans, as a sign of a senior care industry that’s in full on recovery mode. This bodes well for the industry and for LTC’s prospects down the road. Occupancy for both assisted living and skilled nursing facilities continue to improve across LTC’s portfolio.

As shown below, EBITDARM-to-Rent coverage for assisted living improved sequentially to 1.31x and for skilled nursing, EBITDARM coverage remains strong at 1.84x, comparing favorably to the 1.69x EBITDARM coverage of peer Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI).

(Note: Tenant rent coverage is reported 3 months in arrears.)

Management is guiding for $2.64 FFO per share at the midpoint of range for the full year 2024, representing a 3.5% YoY increase from the $2.55 earned in 2023. This is supported by moves to stabilize the portfolio through property sales and transition of existing properties to better financially-positioned operators, including 5 properties transitioned so far this year in Georgia, South Carolina, and Texas with the 3 out of the 5 being under master leases.

LTC’s strong balance sheet also supports acquisition opportunities. LTC carries a safe debt to EBITDAre ratio of 5.5x, sitting below the 6.0x mark generally considered safe for REITs, and a debt-to-enterprise value of 36%, and $197 million in total liquidity. As shown below, debt maturities are well-laddered through 2031 and beyond.

Importantly for income investors, LTC has paid an uninterrupted dividend since 2002, and pays on a monthly schedule. While its dividend rate has been flat and the payout ratio is slightly elevated at 86.5%, I would expect for coverage to improve with potential for growth over the next couple of years as property utilization rates improve. As shown below, the growth in the adult senior population is currently in the early innings of a multi-decade trend.

Considering all the above, I continue to see value in LTC at the current price of $35.57 with a forward P/FFO of 13.5. This is based on the attractiveness of a steady 6.4% dividend yield, combined with my expectations for 3-5% annual FFO per share growth over the medium to long-term. As shown below, LTC currently sits below its normal P/FFO of 14.4, and I believe a long-term P/FFO target of 15.0 within reason for the aforementioned reasons.

Investor Takeaway

LTC Properties remains an attractive monthly dividend stock for income and value investors with a 6.4% yield. It has a diversified portfolio, strategic exposure to high-growth states, and strong financial health, including a safe leverage ratio and well-laddered debt maturities.

Management's effective portfolio stabilization efforts, improved occupancy rates, and favorable demographic trends suggest continued growth potential. With a history of uninterrupted dividends since 2002 and promising FFO growth, LTC remains an attractive investment for those seeking steady income and long-term value.