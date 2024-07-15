matdesign24

Introduction

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) is a real estate investment trust that primarily invests in residential mortgages. The company utilizes leverage to expand its returns. Ellington Financial’s shares currently pay a dividend yielding more than 13%. The company also offers five high yielding preferred share options. One of those preferred shares (NYSE:EFC.PR.A) is just one quarter away from floating and, based on today’s rates, would pay 10.7% at floating this fall, which, I believe, makes it an attractive investment for income investors.

Ellington Financial Earnings Performance

Companies that utilize leverage to lend have been battling higher borrowing costs and struggling to grow their earnings to keep up with higher interest rates. Fortunately, Ellington Financial’s interest income has grown at a faster pace than its interest expense. Net interest income (interest income less interest expense) grew by $3.5 million or more than 10% to $31 million in the first quarter. Unfortunately, the increase in net interest income was more than offset by the $6 million increase in expenses, which was led by debt issuance costs. Ultimately, net income fell by nearly $10 million to $31 million.

Ellington Financial’s balance sheet shows some interesting changes the company took during the first quarter. Ellington sold some of its securities holdings and used the proceeds to purchase more loans (specified in the cash flow statement), which now accounts for over 80% of total assets. On the debt side, the company moved away from short-term repurchase agreements and into secured borrowings and HMBS-related borrowings. Shareholder equity held steady in the first quarter.

A Deeper Dive into Investments and Debt

Ellington Financial invests in a variety of loans, but over 90% of its loans are concentrated in reverse mortgage loans and residential mortgage loans, with reverse mortgages comprising an overwhelming majority of the portfolio. The company does have over $660 million in agency backed MBS holdings, but that only accounts for 5% of the total portfolio. Investors can look for the value of these assets to rise if interest rates are reduced, which will assist with shareholder value and share price.

On the debt side, the company owes $2.5 billion in repurchase agreements. The weighted average interest rate of this debt is a punitive 6.8%, but the average maturity is only 109 days, which means that investors can expect future declines in interest rates to positively affect earnings quickly. The HMBS related debt saw its average interest rate fall more than 20 basis points to 6.2%, which explains why Ellington pivoted away from repurchase agreements.

Risks to Ellington Financial

While interest rates are expected to fall, investors should note that an unexpected increase in interest rates would be very detrimental to the company’s earnings. Additionally, if the company’s investments perform poorly, there’s no indication of any type of insurance (like agency MBS); therefore, Ellington will take the full brunt of any nonperforming loans. There is also no loan loss reserve, meaning the company would likely take possession of the real estate, liquidate it, and write off the difference as a loan loss. Finally, Ellington Financial’s reverse mortgage loans have a heavy concentration in California, which could be detrimental should any variety of risks (climate, regulation, etc.) present themselves on the West Coast.

Series A or Series E

Investors may notice that Series A is not the only floating security. Series E preferred shares (EFC.PR.E) are already floating at a forward rate of over 11% and two other securities are set to reset at higher rates. Investors should avoid the two reset securities because their reset dates are not until 2027 and 2028, respectively. The Series E shares are attractive but are currently trading over par and carry call risk. While the Series A are expensive, they are currently trading at slightly under par with one fixed dividend remaining.

Conclusion

Ellington Financial’s earnings have been impacted by higher expenses, but the company has been able to increase its net interest income and cover its preferred dividends. The possibility of lower interest rates can help the company, but the concentration of loans, their geography and the prospects of performance issues affecting earnings are keeping me clear of the common shares. I’m hopeful that the Series A preferred shares will outlast the Series E preferred shares and rates will stay high enough to support income yields above the other fixed level preferred shares.