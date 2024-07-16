anilakkus

Introduction

With the recent CPI report showing inflation cooling year-over-year, it seems it is moving towards the FED's 2% goal. Anything can happen between now and then, but I think we will see at least one rate cut this year. BDCs have had a great run and rewarded investors nicely over the past 24 months or so. My top performers in my portfolio have been my BDCs.

But as interest rates are likely to be cut, I think the sector may see a pullback. This has nothing to do with their quality and everything to do with investor sentiment. Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) is a perfect BDC to add to your portfolio when and if this pullback occurs. In this article, I give an update on the company's financials, fundamentals, and why they are a great BDC to add for income.

Previous Buy Rating

I last covered Trinity Capital 3 months ago in an article titled: This 14.3% Yield Looks To Be A Great Long-Term Buy For Income Investors. In my opinion, this still holds true as the company has continued to perform well, which I'll touch on later.

As previously mentioned, the only reason I'm downgrading the stock is because of the suspected pullback within the sector. I've mentioned in previous articles that I think REITs & BDCs will somewhat move in opposite directions.

This seems to have already started with some REITs showing decent price appreciation over the past few days. Since March, when I covered the stock, TRIN's price has remained relatively flat while the S&P is up roughly 13%. I discussed the company's Q4 earnings, which at the time saw them beat on both its top & bottom line.

I also touched on their dividend safety that saw dividend coverage of 114% during Q4 and their balance sheet, having no debt maturing until 2025.

Continued Growth

One reason I think Trinity Capital is a great BDC to own is because they are still in their growth phase. For those unfamiliar, TRIN has a significantly shorter track record in comparison to peers like Ares Capital (ARCC) and Capital Southwest (CSWC).

Trinity Capital IPO'd in 2021 and has shown steady growth in a 3-year span. During their latest quarter, the BDC continued with fundings of $243 million across 8 new companies and 12 existing ones. This was substantially higher than Q1'23 that saw only $70 million in fundings.

Their portfolio grew from roughly $1.1 billion at fair value to more than $1.3 billion during their latest quarter. Additionally, their platform AUM grew 38% year-over-year. Net investment income also grew double-digits, increasing 30% over the same period.

This grew from $19 million to $25.2 million. Total investment income also saw double-digit growth of 21.5% from $41.6 million to $50.5 million. Peer TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) saw their top & bottom lines decline over the same period by 12.8% and 16.7% respectively.

Hercules Capital (HTGC), another BDC favorite of mine, like Trinity Capital, also grew their top & bottom line by double-digits. Both grew nearly 21% and 16% respectively. However, Trinity Capital beat out their peer in both top and bottom line growth over that period while TriplePoint Venture Growth was the worst performer with both declining over the same period.

I rated TPVG a sell due to their poor performance, warning investors that the yield was not worth the risk in an article you can read here. Furthermore, their share price has proven me to be correct, as they are down nearly 12% since then.

Aside from a strong performance during a challenging environment, TRIN's Nll of $25.2 million was a company record for the BDC. And to ensure this exceptional growth continues, they also have a strong pipeline with $405 million in unfunded commitments, leaving them well-positioned for the rest of 2024.

Healthy Balance Sheet

They also boosted their liquidity during the quarter by issuing shares above NAV, raising $24.3 million in proceeds. Furthermore, they issued notes extending their maturity ladder, raising $115 million. Their liquidity levels also position the BDC for further growth, with $160 million in undrawn capacity and $12 million in cash flow & unrestricted cash. However, they do have $181 million in debt maturing next year. Additionally, their leverage was healthy at 1.16x, well-below TPVG's 1.27x.

Dividend Safety

Most investors find BDCs attractive, especially over the past two years, due to their generous dividends, they rewarded shareholders with. Looking at the company's decline in net investment income quarter-over-quarter from $0.57 to $0.54, one may be worried about TRIN's dividend safety.

Especially since interest rates are likely to decline in the coming months. This is due to their floating rate portfolios. And when interest rates do decline, their net investment income will likely be impacted. More so, this holds true to BDCs with predominantly floating rate portfolios. At quarter's end, Trinity Capital's floating-rate debt exposure was 75.4%.

And while this is roughly 3/4 of exposure, this is lower than some peers like Blackstone Secured Lending's (BXSL) 98.8% and Hercules Capital's 97.3%. So, once rates do decline, TRIN will be less impacted by falling interest rates than their peers. However, this is still a risk TRIN and peers will face over the coming months/years.

Additionally, I also like that the company remains fiscally conservative. During Q1 they had $1.33, or $55 million in spillover income. So, besides their dividend being completely covered by Nll, TRIN is prepared if their companies experience financial issues going forward. Or if their dividend coverage becomes tight as interest rates gradually decline.

Furthermore, management increased the base dividend for the 13th consecutive quarter to $0.51. And although these are likely to slow over the coming months, I expect the dividend to remain well-covered as the sector likely sees some volatility.

Valuation

At the time of writing, Trinity Capital trades at a P/NAV ratio of 1.11x, which is decent in comparison to other peers like Blackstone Secured Lending, Capital Southwest, or Main Street Capital (MAIN). Direct peer HTGC currently has a P/NAV ratio of 1.82x. One reason for TRIN's lower ratio is that the company is still fairly new, in my opinion.

Investors likely also remain skeptical over TRIN despite their strong growth in a short time span. This, in my opinion, will likely cause the BDC to see a smaller pullback in price in comparison to others in the sector as investors rotate back into lower-yielding investments.

Wall Street, however, still rates the stock a strong buy with some upside. They also have a high price target of $17 a share, so unless the FED decides against cutting rates, it's unlikely the BDC will see much further upside. I think TRIN will continue to trade near the current price of $14.30 and once interest rates are cut later this year, could see a slight pullback to around $13 or so.

Risks

Despite the solid performance during the year, Trinity Capital saw their internal risk rating decline slightly from 2.8% to 2.7%. They also removed one company from non-accrual status, but this was cancelled out by an additional company added. At quarter's end 97.6% of their portfolio companies were performing.

This is in comparison to 98% in Q1'23. And although this is a slight decline, any further downturns in the economy could cause financial pressure on their portfolio companies. If the economy does slip into a recession, the BDC's internal risk rating is something investors should keep a close eye on, as well as a rise in non-accruals.

Bottom Line

Trinity Capital is a growing BDC that I think is the perfect addition to an income-focused portfolio. Although I think the company will continue to perform, I downgraded the BDC to a hold solely due to an expected sentiment shift in the sector.

However, I do expect Trinity Capital to see less of a pullback in comparison to peers who trade at much higher valuations. I think investors will likely get a better entry point in the coming months, likely closer to the $13 range.

As interest rates do decline and BDC portfolios become impacted as a result of their floating-rate exposure, TRIN is well-positioned. Their spillover income allows them to provide financial support if lenders become impacted, or their dividend safety becomes compromised due to lower net investment income. Trinity Capital remains a solid investment.